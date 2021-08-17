파트너 병원 Vichaivej Hospital
번화 한 방콕 도시에 위치한 The Heritage Hotels Srinakarin은 현대적이고 우아한 느낌과 전통적인 태국 식 환대를 결합하여 합리적인 가격으로 세련되고 편안한 숙박 시설을 제공합니다.
Heritage Hotel에는 피트니스 센터, 무선 인터넷, 호텔과 주요 도로 사이를 운행하는 셔틀 버스 서비스가 포함 된 시설이 있습니다.
공항에서 택시로 단 20 분 거리에있는 The Heritage Hotels Srinakarin은 다양한 주요 쇼핑몰, 레스토랑, 바에서 도보 거리에 있으며 역에서 BTS 스카이 트레인을 타면 도시를 편리하게 여행 할 수 있습니다. 인기있는 수 쿰빗로드를 따라 위치해 있습니다.
0.5 Superior
네거티브
- lack of communication
- food variation
- TV
- ants
- hot water
- wifi
First of all, I booked Heritage Srinakarin hotel, but the driver took my different way to the hotel, so that I asked him, but his attitude is terrible like don't disturb me and can not speak English well. Then, he drop me off completely different hotel where is around Bangna garden. I told the lady that I booked different hotel that is Heritage Srinakarin hotel, and she checked to the hotel and told me that it is full booking by mistake, so that changed the hotel here named NY City resort. I complained that I booked the Heritage Srinakarin because it is close to my Thai house and I have never heard that. But she just say sorry and no room in the Heritage Srinakarin, so that I had to stay there and my Thai company staff was supposed to me give some stuff that is some snack and Play Station because it would be boring while I stay ASQ hotel, but my staff went to the Heritage Srinakarin hotel because I told him that I booked there, but I arrived at NY City resort as I said, so that he also had to come to NY City resort to give them to me.
When I enter the room and tried to connect the Play Station to TV, but TV is old one and HDMI cable that I have is not worked, so that I asked the reception to change TV or room, or I would be bored for 2 weeks, but she says that it is impossible. How come, even though, I have no choise to stay this different hotel from my book!? So that, I could not play the Play Station during my 2 weeks stay there.
And also, the building is old and a lot of ants came into the room and they tried to enter my PC keyboard because maybe it is warm, but I can not concentrate my work and would be cause of break my PC, so that I asked my staff to bring some insecticide and it became less after I used it, though.
Besides the hot water for the shower was not came out well, so that I asked the reception, but they can not enter the room because of isolation rule, so that they told me to fix it by LINE and I did. It became better, but still not "hot" water, but warm. I had to stand it for 2 weeks as well.
WIFI is terrible as well. I had to enter ID and password, but this WIFI can not accept to connect my PC and mobile phone, even the indicate is pop up like " you can connect only 2 devices". So that I had to connect my mobile WIFI to the mobile phone and took a lot of money...
I believe that the thing that we can enjoy during the isolation stay in the hotel is food, but their menu variation is very limited. Curry or cognee or stir fry w. rice, or noodle. I got bored this variation, so that I tried to Grab food, but the location is far away from the center of Bangkok, so that not many food that we can order...
Totally, I really disappointed and angry. It is kind of scam because they have never told me that the hotel is changed. And also, poor service and environment as I wrote. I want them to money back honestly say.
0.6 Superior
긍정적 네거티브
- 끔찍한 서비스
- 접수원은 매너가 없습니다. 훈련되지 않은
- 음식이 신선하지 않아 설사를 유발합니다.
- 객실이 예약과 일치하지 않습니다.
- 청결의 기준은 없습니다.
- Wi-Fi는 끔찍하고 실제로 사용할 수 없습니다.
호텔은 서비스가 간단하지 않습니다. Heritage Hotel을 예약했지만 사전 통보없이 NY Resort에 머물렀습니다. 방이 깨끗하지 않고, 와이파이가 작동하지 않고, 음식이 신선하지 않고, 맛이 매우 나쁘고, 고객이 신선하지 않은 음식에서 설사를 합니다. 또는 깨끗하지 않을 수 있습니다 접수원은 매너가 없습니다. 고객 정보 제공 거부 다른 직원에게 전화를 걸어 배는 매너가 없다
간호사는 매우 배려하고 훌륭한 조언을 제공합니다. 그러나 호텔 서비스는 최악입니다.
3.5 Superior
긍정적
네거티브
- 슈퍼 친절하고 친절한 직원
- 직원들은 내가 문제를 묻거나 보고할 때 항상 전화를 받습니다.
- 다양하고 맛있는 식사(보통 과일과 디저트 제공)
- 밝은 방
- YouTube 또는 영화 채널을 스트리밍할 수 있는 스마트 TV가 있습니다.
- 입주시 많은 문제 (온수기 고장, 물이 천천히 흐르는 등)
- Wi-Fi가 끔찍합니다(문자 앱만 사용할 수 있음)
다 좋은데 여기 와이파이가 너무 느립니다. 내 자신의 Wi-Fi를 사용해야 합니다(SIM 카드 구매). 검역 기간 동안 지불하는 비용이 너무 많이 들었습니다.