Situé dans la ville animée de Bangkok, The Heritage Hotels Srinakarin allie une atmosphère contemporaine et élégante à l'hospitalité thaïlandaise traditionnelle, offrant un hébergement élégant et confortable à un prix raisonnable.
L'Heritage Hotel dispose d'installations comprenant un centre de remise en forme, un accès Internet sans fil et un service de navette qui relie l'hôtel à la route principale.
À seulement 20 minutes de l'aéroport, en taxi, The Heritage Hotels Srinakarin est à distance de marche de plusieurs grands centres commerciaux, restaurants et bars. Vous pourrez également vous déplacer facilement dans la ville en prenant le BTS Skytrain à la gare. situé le long de la route populaire de Sukhumvit.
But
1.5/5
Pauvres
Basé sur 3 Commentaires
Si vous étiez un client de L'hôtel Heritage Srinakarin
, alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR L'hôtel Heritage SrinakarinVOIR TOUS LES AVIS
0.5 Superior
Négatifs
- lack of communication
- food variation
- TV
- ants
- hot water
- wifi
First of all, I booked Heritage Srinakarin hotel, but the driver took my different way to the hotel, so that I asked him, but his attitude is terrible like don't disturb me and can not speak English well. Then, he drop me off completely different hotel where is around Bangna garden. I told the lady that I booked different hotel that is Heritage Srinakarin hotel, and she checked to the hotel and told me that it is full booking by mistake, so that changed the hotel here named NY City resort. I complained that I booked the Heritage Srinakarin because it is close to my Thai house and I have never heard that. But she just say sorry and no room in the Heritage Srinakarin, so that I had to stay there and my Thai company staff was supposed to me give some stuff that is some snack and Play Station because it would be boring while I stay ASQ hotel, but my staff went to the Heritage Srinakarin hotel because I told him that I booked there, but I arrived at NY City resort as I said, so that he also had to come to NY City resort to give them to me.
When I enter the room and tried to connect the Play Station to TV, but TV is old one and HDMI cable that I have is not worked, so that I asked the reception to change TV or room, or I would be bored for 2 weeks, but she says that it is impossible. How come, even though, I have no choise to stay this different hotel from my book!? So that, I could not play the Play Station during my 2 weeks stay there.
And also, the building is old and a lot of ants came into the room and they tried to enter my PC keyboard because maybe it is warm, but I can not concentrate my work and would be cause of break my PC, so that I asked my staff to bring some insecticide and it became less after I used it, though.
Besides the hot water for the shower was not came out well, so that I asked the reception, but they can not enter the room because of isolation rule, so that they told me to fix it by LINE and I did. It became better, but still not "hot" water, but warm. I had to stand it for 2 weeks as well.
WIFI is terrible as well. I had to enter ID and password, but this WIFI can not accept to connect my PC and mobile phone, even the indicate is pop up like " you can connect only 2 devices". So that I had to connect my mobile WIFI to the mobile phone and took a lot of money...
I believe that the thing that we can enjoy during the isolation stay in the hotel is food, but their menu variation is very limited. Curry or cognee or stir fry w. rice, or noodle. I got bored this variation, so that I tried to Grab food, but the location is far away from the center of Bangkok, so that not many food that we can order...
Totally, I really disappointed and angry. It is kind of scam because they have never told me that the hotel is changed. And also, poor service and environment as I wrote. I want them to money back honestly say.
0.6 Superior
Positifs
Négatifs
- bonne infirmière de soins
- Service horrible
- La réceptionniste n'a pas de manières. pas formé
- La nourriture n'est pas fraîche, provoquant la diarrhée.
- La chambre ne correspond pas à la réservation.
- Il n'y a pas de norme de propreté.
- Le wifi est horrible, je ne peux pas vraiment l'utiliser.
L'hôtel n'est pas simple dans le service. J'ai réservé l'hôtel Heritage, mais j'ai séjourné au NY Resort sans préavis. La chambre n'est pas propre, le wifi ne fonctionne pas, la nourriture n'est pas fraîche, le goût est très mauvais, le client a la diarrhée à cause de la nourriture qui n'est pas fraîche. ou peut ne pas être propre La réceptionniste n'a pas de manières. Refuser de fournir des informations client en lançant des appels à d'autres employés Bae n'a pas de manières
Les infirmières sont très attentionnées et de très bons conseils. Mais le service de l'hôtel est le pire.
3.5 Superior
Positifs
Négatifs
- Personnel super sympa et sympathique
- Le personnel répond toujours à la ligne lorsque j'appelle pour demander ou signaler des problèmes.
- Repas variés et délicieux (généralement servis avec des fruits et un dessert)
- Chambre lumineuse
- Avoir une télévision intelligente qui peut diffuser Youtube ou une chaîne de cinéma.
- De nombreux problèmes lors de l'emménagement (panne de chauffe-eau, eau qui coule lentement, etc.)
- Le wifi est terrible (ne pouvoir utiliser que des applications de textos)
Tout va bien mais le wifi est trop lent ici. Je dois utiliser mon propre wifi (achat de carte SIM). cela coûte trop cher à payer pendant la quarantaine.
