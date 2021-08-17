BANGKOK TEST & GO

Bangkok
6.7

579レビューによる評価
更新日 February 8, 2022
賑やかなバンコクの街に位置するTheHeritageHotels Srinakarinは、現代的でエレガントな雰囲気と伝統的なタイのおもてなしを組み合わせ、スタイリッシュで快適な宿泊施設をリーズナブルな価格で提供しています。

ヘリテージホテルには、フィットネスセンター、ワイヤレスインターネットアクセス、ホテルと幹線道路間を運行するシャトルバスサービスなどの施設があります。

空港からタクシーでわずか20分のTheHeritageHotels Srinakarinは、さまざまな主要ショッピングモール、レストラン、バーまで徒歩圏内です。また、駅でBTSスカイトレインに乗れば、市内を簡単に移動できます。人気のスクンビットロード沿いにあります。

🇯🇵Taiichi Miyamura

でレビュー 17/08/2021
に到着しました 01/08/2021
0.5 Superior
ネガ
  • lack of communication
  • food variation
  • TV
  • ants
  • hot water
  • wifi

First of all, I booked Heritage Srinakarin hotel, but the driver took my different way to the hotel, so that I asked him, but his attitude is terrible like don't disturb me and can not speak English well. Then, he drop me off completely different hotel where is around Bangna garden. I told the lady that I booked different hotel that is Heritage Srinakarin hotel, and she checked to the hotel and told me that it is full booking by mistake, so that changed the hotel here named NY City resort. I complained that I booked the Heritage Srinakarin because it is close to my Thai house and I have never heard that. But she just say sorry and no room in the Heritage Srinakarin, so that I had to stay there and my Thai company staff was supposed to me give some stuff that is some snack and Play Station because it would be boring while I stay ASQ hotel, but my staff went to the Heritage Srinakarin hotel because I told him that I booked there, but I arrived at NY City resort as I said, so that he also had to come to NY City resort to give them to me. When I enter the room and tried to connect the Play Station to TV, but TV is old one and HDMI cable that I have is not worked, so that I asked the reception to change TV or room, or I would be bored for 2 weeks, but she says that it is impossible. How come, even though, I have no choise to stay this different hotel from my book!? So that, I could not play the Play Station during my 2 weeks stay there. And also, the building is old and a lot of ants came into the room and they tried to enter my PC keyboard because maybe it is warm, but I can not concentrate my work and would be cause of break my PC, so that I asked my staff to bring some insecticide and it became less after I used it, though. Besides the hot water for the shower was not came out well, so that I asked the reception, but they can not enter the room because of isolation rule, so that they told me to fix it by LINE and I did. It became better, but still not "hot" water, but warm. I had to stand it for 2 weeks as well. WIFI is terrible as well. I had to enter ID and password, but this WIFI can not accept to connect my PC and mobile phone, even the indicate is pop up like " you can connect only 2 devices". So that I had to connect my mobile WIFI to the mobile phone and took a lot of money... I believe that the thing that we can enjoy during the isolation stay in the hotel is food, but their menu variation is very limited. Curry or cognee or stir fry w. rice, or noodle. I got bored this variation, so that I tried to Grab food, but the location is far away from the center of Bangkok, so that not many food that we can order... Totally, I really disappointed and angry. It is kind of scam because they have never told me that the hotel is changed. And also, poor service and environment as I wrote. I want them to money back honestly say.

🇹🇭ณฐมน ธนกฤตบูลย์

でレビュー 27/07/2021
に到着しました 23/07/2021
0.6 Superior
ポジティブ     
  • グッドケアナース
ネガ
  • ひどいサービス
  • 受付係にはマナーがありません。訓練されていない
  • 食べ物は新鮮ではなく、下痢を引き起こします。
  • 部屋は予約と一致しません。
  • 清潔さの基準はありません。
  • Wifiはひどいです、実際にそれを使用することはできません。

ホテルのサービスは簡単ではありません。HeritageHotelを予約しましたが、事前の通知なしにNYリゾートに滞在しました。部屋はきれいではありません、wifiは機能しません、食べ物は新鮮ではありません、味は非常に悪いです、顧客は新鮮でない食べ物から下痢をしています。またはきれいではないかもしれません受付係にはマナーがありません。顧客情報の提供を拒否する他の従業員に電話をかけることによってペにはマナーがない

看護師はとても思いやりがあり、素晴らしいアドバイスをしてくれます。しかし、ホテルのサービスは最悪です。

🇹🇭Panthanun Chumsakul

でレビュー 01/07/2021
に到着しました 14/06/2021
3.5 Superior
ポジティブ     
  • とても素敵でフレンドリーなスタッフ
  • 私が問題を尋ねたり報告したりするときは、スタッフが常に電話に出ます。
  • 様々でおいしい食事（通常はフルーツとデザートと一緒に出されます）
  • 明るい部屋
  • Youtubeや映画チャンネルをストリーミングできるスマートテレビを持っている。
ネガ
  • 入居時の多くの問題（給湯器の故障、ゆっくり流れる水など）
  • Wifiはひどいです（テキストメッセージアプリしか使用できません）

すべてが順調ですが、wifiはここでは遅すぎます。私は自分のwifiを使わなければなりません（SIMカードを買う）。検疫中に支払うには費用がかかりすぎます。

