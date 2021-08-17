Партнерская больница Vichaivej Hospital
Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
Запросы на бронирование предоставляют вам прямой контакт с Отель The Heritage Srinakarin в приоритетном порядке, и Отель The Heritage Srinakarin будет получать оплату напрямую от вас.
Отель Heritage Hotels Srinakarin, расположенный в оживленном городе Бангкок, сочетает в себе современную и элегантную атмосферу с традиционным тайским гостеприимством, предлагая стильные и комфортабельные номера по разумной цене.
В отеле Heritage есть фитнес-центр, беспроводной доступ в Интернет и маршрутный автобус, курсирующий между отелем и главной дорогой.
Отель The Heritage Hotels Srinakarin находится всего в 20 минутах езды на такси от аэропорта и в нескольких минутах ходьбы от различных крупных торговых центров, ресторанов и баров. Вы также сможете легко путешествовать по городу, воспользовавшись наземным метро BTS на станции. расположен вдоль популярной дороги Сукхумвит.
0.5 Superior
Отрицательные
- lack of communication
- food variation
- TV
- ants
- hot water
- wifi
First of all, I booked Heritage Srinakarin hotel, but the driver took my different way to the hotel, so that I asked him, but his attitude is terrible like don't disturb me and can not speak English well. Then, he drop me off completely different hotel where is around Bangna garden. I told the lady that I booked different hotel that is Heritage Srinakarin hotel, and she checked to the hotel and told me that it is full booking by mistake, so that changed the hotel here named NY City resort. I complained that I booked the Heritage Srinakarin because it is close to my Thai house and I have never heard that. But she just say sorry and no room in the Heritage Srinakarin, so that I had to stay there and my Thai company staff was supposed to me give some stuff that is some snack and Play Station because it would be boring while I stay ASQ hotel, but my staff went to the Heritage Srinakarin hotel because I told him that I booked there, but I arrived at NY City resort as I said, so that he also had to come to NY City resort to give them to me.
When I enter the room and tried to connect the Play Station to TV, but TV is old one and HDMI cable that I have is not worked, so that I asked the reception to change TV or room, or I would be bored for 2 weeks, but she says that it is impossible. How come, even though, I have no choise to stay this different hotel from my book!? So that, I could not play the Play Station during my 2 weeks stay there.
And also, the building is old and a lot of ants came into the room and they tried to enter my PC keyboard because maybe it is warm, but I can not concentrate my work and would be cause of break my PC, so that I asked my staff to bring some insecticide and it became less after I used it, though.
Besides the hot water for the shower was not came out well, so that I asked the reception, but they can not enter the room because of isolation rule, so that they told me to fix it by LINE and I did. It became better, but still not "hot" water, but warm. I had to stand it for 2 weeks as well.
WIFI is terrible as well. I had to enter ID and password, but this WIFI can not accept to connect my PC and mobile phone, even the indicate is pop up like " you can connect only 2 devices". So that I had to connect my mobile WIFI to the mobile phone and took a lot of money...
I believe that the thing that we can enjoy during the isolation stay in the hotel is food, but their menu variation is very limited. Curry or cognee or stir fry w. rice, or noodle. I got bored this variation, so that I tried to Grab food, but the location is far away from the center of Bangkok, so that not many food that we can order...
Totally, I really disappointed and angry. It is kind of scam because they have never told me that the hotel is changed. And also, poor service and environment as I wrote. I want them to money back honestly say.
0.6 Superior
Положительные Отрицательные
- Ужасный сервис
- У администратора нет манер. не обучен
- Пища несвежая, вызывающая диарею.
- Номер не соответствует бронированию.
- Нет стандарта чистоты.
- Wi-Fi ужасный, не могу им пользоваться.
Отель не прост в обслуживании. Забронировал отель Heritage, но остановился в отеле NY Resort без предварительного уведомления. Номер не чистый, Wi-Fi не работает, еда несвежая, вкус очень плохой, у клиента понос из-за несвежей еды. или может быть не чистым У администратора нет манер. Отказ от предоставления информации о клиенте перебрасывая звонки другим сотрудникам У Бэ нет манер
Медсестры очень заботливы и дают отличные советы. Но в отеле обслуживание хуже всего.
3.5 Superior
Положительные
Отрицательные
- Супер приятный и дружелюбный персонал
- Персонал всегда отвечает на линию, когда я звоню, чтобы задать вопросы или сообщить о проблемах.
- Разнообразные и вкусные блюда (обычно подаются с фруктами и десертом)
- Светлая комната
- Умный телевизор, который может транслировать Youtube или канал фильмов.
- Множество проблем при заселении (выход из строя водонагревателя, медленно текущая вода и т. Д.)
- Wi-Fi ужасный (можно использовать только текстовые приложения)
Все в порядке, но Wi-Fi здесь слишком медленный. Мне нужно использовать собственный Wi-Fi (покупка SIM-карты). во время карантина платить слишком дорого.
