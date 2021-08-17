Partnerkrankenhaus Vichaivej Hospital
Das The Heritage Hotels Srinakarin liegt in der geschäftigen Stadt Bangkok und kombiniert ein modernes und elegantes Ambiente mit traditioneller thailändischer Gastfreundschaft und bietet stilvolle und komfortable Unterkünfte zu einem vernünftigen Preis.
Das Heritage Hotel verfügt über Einrichtungen wie ein Fitnesscenter, WLAN-Internetzugang und einen Shuttlebus-Service, der zwischen dem Hotel und der Hauptstraße verkehrt.
Das The Heritage Hotels Srinakarin ist nur 20 Minuten mit dem Taxi vom Flughafen entfernt und in Gehweite zu verschiedenen großen Einkaufszentren, Restaurants und Bars. Sie können auch bequem durch die Stadt reisen, indem Sie den BTS Skytrain am Bahnhof nehmen liegt an der beliebten Sukhumvit Road.
0.5 Superior
Negative
- lack of communication
- food variation
- TV
- ants
- hot water
- wifi
First of all, I booked Heritage Srinakarin hotel, but the driver took my different way to the hotel, so that I asked him, but his attitude is terrible like don't disturb me and can not speak English well. Then, he drop me off completely different hotel where is around Bangna garden. I told the lady that I booked different hotel that is Heritage Srinakarin hotel, and she checked to the hotel and told me that it is full booking by mistake, so that changed the hotel here named NY City resort. I complained that I booked the Heritage Srinakarin because it is close to my Thai house and I have never heard that. But she just say sorry and no room in the Heritage Srinakarin, so that I had to stay there and my Thai company staff was supposed to me give some stuff that is some snack and Play Station because it would be boring while I stay ASQ hotel, but my staff went to the Heritage Srinakarin hotel because I told him that I booked there, but I arrived at NY City resort as I said, so that he also had to come to NY City resort to give them to me.
When I enter the room and tried to connect the Play Station to TV, but TV is old one and HDMI cable that I have is not worked, so that I asked the reception to change TV or room, or I would be bored for 2 weeks, but she says that it is impossible. How come, even though, I have no choise to stay this different hotel from my book!? So that, I could not play the Play Station during my 2 weeks stay there.
And also, the building is old and a lot of ants came into the room and they tried to enter my PC keyboard because maybe it is warm, but I can not concentrate my work and would be cause of break my PC, so that I asked my staff to bring some insecticide and it became less after I used it, though.
Besides the hot water for the shower was not came out well, so that I asked the reception, but they can not enter the room because of isolation rule, so that they told me to fix it by LINE and I did. It became better, but still not "hot" water, but warm. I had to stand it for 2 weeks as well.
WIFI is terrible as well. I had to enter ID and password, but this WIFI can not accept to connect my PC and mobile phone, even the indicate is pop up like " you can connect only 2 devices". So that I had to connect my mobile WIFI to the mobile phone and took a lot of money...
I believe that the thing that we can enjoy during the isolation stay in the hotel is food, but their menu variation is very limited. Curry or cognee or stir fry w. rice, or noodle. I got bored this variation, so that I tried to Grab food, but the location is far away from the center of Bangkok, so that not many food that we can order...
Totally, I really disappointed and angry. It is kind of scam because they have never told me that the hotel is changed. And also, poor service and environment as I wrote. I want them to money back honestly say.
0.6 Superior
Positiv
Negative
- gute Pflege Krankenschwester
- Schrecklicher Service
- Die Empfangsdame hat keine Manieren. nicht trainiert
- Das Essen ist nicht frisch und verursacht Durchfall.
- Das Zimmer entspricht nicht der Reservierung.
- Es gibt keinen Sauberkeitsstandard.
- Wifi ist schrecklich, kann es nicht wirklich nutzen.
Das Hotel ist im Service nicht unkompliziert.Erbe Hotel gebucht, aber ohne vorherige Ankündigung im NY Resort übernachtet. Das Zimmer ist nicht sauber, das WLAN funktioniert nicht, das Essen ist nicht frisch, der Geschmack ist sehr schlecht, der Kunde hat Durchfall durch das nicht frische Essen. oder ist möglicherweise nicht sauber Die Empfangsdame hat keine Manieren. Verweigern Sie die Bereitstellung von Kundeninformationen indem Sie andere Mitarbeiter anrufen Bae hat keine Manieren
Die Schwestern sind sehr fürsorglich und beraten sehr gut. Aber der Hotelservice ist das Schlimmste.
3.5 Superior
Positiv
Negative
- Super nette und freundliche Mitarbeiter
- Die Mitarbeiter beantworten immer die Leitung, wenn ich anrufe, um Probleme zu melden oder zu melden.
- Abwechslungsreiche und leckere Mahlzeiten (meist mit Obst und Dessert serviert)
- Heller Raum
- Mit Smart-TV, das Youtube oder Filmkanäle streamen kann.
- Viele Probleme beim Einzug (Durchlauferhitzerausfall, langsam fließendes Wasser etc.)
- Wifi ist schrecklich (nur SMS-Apps verwenden können)
Alles ist in Ordnung, aber das WLAN ist hier zu langsam. Ich muss mein eigenes WLAN verwenden (SIM-Karte kaufen). Es kostet zu viel, während der Quarantäne zu bezahlen.
