AQ酒店客房总数 61 卧室
伙伴医院 Piyavate Hospital
Amendment or cancellation can be made once free of charge before 7 days of your arrival date.
房间数
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
豪华房 26m²
฿22,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿16,900 - 7 Day AQ
฿3,900 - 1 Day Test & Go
特征
- 7-11购买
- 阳台
- 阳台（完全访问）
- HDMI电缆
- 国际频道
- 互联网-无线上网
- 素食餐
- 工作空间
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
行政客房 27m²
฿23,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿17,900 - 7 Day AQ
฿4,200 - 1 Day Test & Go
特征
- 7-11购买
- 阳台
- 阳台（完全访问）
- HDMI电缆
- 国际频道
- 互联网-无线上网
- 素食餐
- 工作空间
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
普通房 29m²
฿24,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿18,900 - 7 Day AQ
฿4,500 - 1 Day Test & Go
特征
- 7-11购买
- 阳台
- 阳台（完全访问）
- HDMI电缆
- 国际频道
- 互联网-无线上网
- 微波
- 素食餐
- 工作空间
最大值 4 Adults, 1 Child, 2 Infants
套房 54m²
฿29,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿23,900 - 7 Day AQ
฿8,500 - 1 Day Test & Go
特征
- 7-11购买
- 阳台
- 阳台（完全访问）
- 家庭套房
- HDMI电缆
- 国际频道
- 互联网-无线上网
- 微波
- 素食餐
- 工作空间
The Kinn酒店位于曼谷，距离阿拉伯街3.1公里，提供带餐厅，免费私人停车场，酒吧和共用休息室的住宿。这家酒店设有家庭间，还为客人提供一个露台。住宿提供24小时前台服务，班车服务，客房服务和整个酒店的免费WiFi。
酒店提供点菜或美式早餐。
The Kinn酒店设有商务中心和熨烫设施。
旅馆距离中央大使馆（Central Embassy）有3.7英里，距离水门市场（Pratunam Market）有3.7英里。最近的机场是廊曼国际机场，距离The Kinn酒店有16.2英里。
便利设施/功能
- Room with Balcony, kettle and refrigerator.
- 3 meals per day. (Thai food, Vegetarian, don’t have halal food)
- Transportation from airport to hotel.
- 24 hrs. Nursing.
- Cleaning Service (After the COVID-19 Test is Negative).
- 2 times COVID-19 check-up.
- Internet Wifi Access.
如果您是曼谷肯恩酒店
的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 曼谷肯恩酒店
3.5 Deluxe Room
正数
负面的
- price of the package was ok
- small balcony so at least you can go outside
- hotel location is convenient
- not environmental friendly: so much plastic waste each time meals are served
- no international channels on the TV
unfortunately there wasn't enough time for me to get a new Thailand pass with much more favorable Test and Go entry I was stucked under the AQ 7 days program
I will avoid in future a long-term quarantine because you can't do anything and are prisoned inside the hotel room.
I spend my quarantine sleep longtime and do some work on the laptop.
5.0 Deluxe Room
正数
- Clean
- comfortable
- Good food
The staff were very helpful and friendly. This is a great value for money place. It is next to the highway but I was on other side of the hotel so no noise problem.
4.8 Deluxe Room
正数
- Everything was great.
- Helpful personnel.
- Tasty food.
- Clean room.
- All things considering Covid was taken care of.
- Very responsive to e-mails.
- Employees speak good English.
Great and helpful personnel. Room was clean and it had everything needed for one night. Recommend to anyone.
4.8 Deluxe Room
Ich hatte Gott sei Dank ein Zimmer mit balkon.personal sehr hilfsbereit und essen überraschend gut.
5.0 Deluxe Room
正数
负面的
- I cancelled due to a small personal injury. I submitted the doctor statements to the hotel.
- They refunded my room/deposit after 6 days with no problem.
- I will visit the hotel on my next rip.
I am giving a " 5 " stars because I cancelled due to a small personal injury.
I submitted the doctor statements to the hotel.
They refunded my room and deposited after 6 days with no problem.
I will visit the hotel on my next rip.
4.6 Deluxe Room
正数
负面的
- Everything was perfect. The transfer and the test was very fast.
- Room and bathroom was extremly clear. The bed was comfortable and the room was quiet. Dinner and breakfast were good, fresh, delicious. I checked out before lunch because I got my negative pcr-result at 11am. :)
- Only 1 problem:
- 1. I stayed only 1 night in the hotel because more night was impossible, because it is an AQ-hotel...
I'm sad because a lots of my friends cancelled their Thailand-holiday during the last days because Thailand cancelled the Test&Go system. :(
They are vaccinated, twice tested and healthy and we all love Thailand! Why don't you want them to visit Thailand? :(
3.4 Deluxe Room
Nothing to complain about. The procedure including airport pickup, pcr - test and hotel registration was done in about one hour. Friendly staff at the reception.
4.8 Executive Room
正数
负面的
- 房间有微波炉，只能在阳台吸烟。舒适的双人床，强力淋浴。
从一开始就非常专业，运输在机场等候。
护士在酒店等候。房间空调很好，干净整洁清新。小阳台可供吸烟、拖鞋、晨衣、肥皂、洗发水。
3.8 Deluxe Room
正数

负面的
- 非常嘈杂（紧邻10lane高速公路）
- 10天不清洗
- 10天无毛巾更换
- 10天没有换床
- 食物冷10次中有9次
- “阳台”是个玩笑，一半被空调占用，而且令人难以置信的嘈杂
这是一个可以忍受的住宿，但我不会再回来。主要是因为它是一个非常嘈杂的地方，毗邻10车道繁忙的高速公路Rama9，并一直向前。食物很多，但通常很冷，有时只有午餐热。
我要求他们在第一次COVID测试后打扫我的房间，但他们拒绝了。
工作人员很友好，但显然很害怕，而且受到政府COVID规则的限制，例如，运动/步行承诺被更严格的健康规则取消了。
允许从外面运送食物（新鲜食物除外），并与午餐或晚餐一起放在门前。立即交付需额外付费。
WiFi快速稳定。我的房间提供2张双人床和一张小桌子。没有运动空间，没有沙发。这不是酒店的“过失”，尽管我是选择房间的人。我只是简单地提到将其限制在床上10或14天的生活，这确实很乏味。
有一个带金属烤架的小阳台，其中一半被空调机占用。没有足够的空间放置椅子，反正由于高速公路的噪音，您的停留时间不会超过5分钟。
4.8 Deluxe Room
正数
负面的
- 工作人员非常友好和乐于助人
- 房间很舒服
- 很干净
- 坐在外面的小阳台
- 容易自己洗衣服
- 当我遇到任何问题时，工作人员立即为您提供了帮助
- 素食餐很好-我推荐炒辣豆腐
- 大量的水和物资
- 物超所值
- 热水效果很好
该ASQ物超所值。要求一个朝南的房间。
4.7 Executive Room
正数
负面的
- 很干净。工作人员非常友好和乐于助人。精心准备的房间，里面有小吃，水，茶，咖啡，糖，清洁材料等。
- 食物非常重复。有时候他们会在菜单上有西餐选择，虽然不错，但并非一直如此。客房服务菜单非常有限。
总体良好的经验。工作人员非常乐于助人和友好。房间干净舒适。粮食充足，但品种更多，需要有西方选择。
3.0 Executive Room
正数

负面的
第二天，我希望有所改善。如果我要再在这里住13晚，那么我至少可以吃些新鲜的早餐。来了2-3小时前就开始烤面包了。到目前为止，对于价格而言，它是一个大拇指。让我们看看其他日子
4.3 Executive Room
正数
负面的
- 非常友好的工作人员。
- 可以从7-11订购。
- WIFI很好，进行视频通话没有问题。
- 前面的房间很吵。高速公路只有几米之遥。
- 我喜欢这里的食物，但只是一开始就喜欢。您会获得一个菜单，其中每天都有可供选择的选项，但是早餐的3种选择每天都是相同的。他们所谓的“美式早餐”确实低于平均水平。剩下的就是米饭，我平时不吃早餐。
- 也许最大的缺点是缺少户外休闲区。没有其他酒店确实可以走到外面的可能性。
最重要的是我幸存了10天。如果我不得不再做一次，我会尝试找到一些可以锻炼或走路的地方。在一个没有运动的小房间里呆了10天实在太多了。
4.8 Junior Room
正数

负面的
- 这对我来说不是负面的，但是如果您想保持住宿的话，请记住一点，这可能不是一个适合您的地方，我的房间靠近高速公路，而且嘈杂，尤其是在白天，也许房间位于高速公路的对面安静点
我很乐意推荐这家酒店，房间非常干净，宽敞，在一楼有一家不错的餐厅，工作人员非常友好和乐于助人
4.4 Junior Room
很高兴选择这家酒店。漂亮干净的房间。一切工作正常，似乎是新的。食物很好，种类繁多，而且准时供应。友好而专业的员工。我建议在Kinn停留ASQ。