AQ酒店客房总数 40 卧室
伙伴医院 Mongkut Wattana
最大值 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
带阳台的豪华套房 40m²
฿70,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿50,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿13,600 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,150 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,650 - 1st Day Test & Go
- Deposit5,000存款
- 7-11购买
- 阳台
- 浴缸
- HDMI电缆
- 国际频道
- 互联网-无线上网
- 厨房
- 客厅
- 微波
- Netflix公司
- 未婚夫妇
- 素食餐
- 洗衣机
- 工作空间
- 瑜伽垫
最大值 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
带阳台的超豪华套房 48m²
฿70,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿60,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿14,600 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,450 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,950 - 1st Day Test & Go
最大值 3 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
两卧室家庭套房 90m²
฿90,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿80,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿20,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿17,100 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿12,100 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
通罗阿斯皮拉哈娜公寓（Aspira Hana Residence Thong Lor）已准备就绪，可供客人体验曼谷的城市生活方式。该酒店靠近购物中心，餐厅和酒吧，设有带躺椅的屋顶游泳池。它包括设备齐全的客房和免费无线网络。
这家酒店的每间客房都配备了一台平面电视。配备免费洗浴用品的私人浴室。 Aspira Hana Residence Thong Lor的所有客房均配备空调和办公桌。
旅馆设有桑拿浴室。
Aspira Hana Residence Thong Lorang酒店距离诗丽吉王后国家会议中心（Queen Sirikit National Convention Center）2.8公里，最近的机场是素万那普国际机场（Suvarnabhumi International Airport），距离酒店19公里。
- 24小时待命的经过认证的医务人员
- 通过远程医疗服务免费咨询医生
- 2 times Real time PCR for COVID-19 tests by hospital on Day 1, 5 (Package 7 , 10 days)
- 2 times Real time PCR for COVID-19 tests by hospital on Day 1, 5, 11 (Package 14 days)
- Mongkut Wattana 医院和住所之间的交通 免费初步评估
- 隔离期后的清洁卫生证明
- 高速无线网络、办公桌、保险箱、设备齐全的小厨房、洗衣机、独立客厅、带浴缸、淋浴和阳台的大浴室
- 免费饮用水，茶和咖啡
- 早上和下午的小吃
- 从素万那普或廊曼国际机场到住所的单程转移
- Netflix访问
- 可提供瑜伽垫（根据要求）
- 每天3餐（特别套餐）
- 洗衣服务可享受15％的折扣
- Cleaning service 2 times per stay except for 14 days package no cleaning
- 手术口罩，护手霜，温度计检查和Aspira的Stay Safe高架清洁方案
2.7 Deluxe Suite with Balcony
正数 负面的
- Management that don’t tell the truth
Extremely disappointed with this hotel cheated me out of 13,000 THB. Never before in all my time coming to Thailand have I had to pay everything up front normally just deposit. Anyway paid for 14 days quarantine but 2 weeks before my stay the government changed it to 10 days or 7 days. I asked for a refund on the overpayment and was told when I arrive. Anyway once I arrived I was told it would be during my stay. On the second week I asked again and was told 15 days after I checked out I would get my refund by this time I smelt a rat. Anyway I have now been checked out 17 days I asked for my refund via email as you cannot call or make contact with the hotel they answered my email and asked for my bank details a third time of asking. Still no payment 5 days after asking me and now ignoring all correspondence. And emails. The most unprofessional hotel I have ever had any dealings with and complete cheats and liars. Extremely disappointed in being cheated out of money owed to me by this hotel.
2.5 Deluxe Suite with Balcony
正数
负面的
- お部屋はまぁまぁ広く、ベランダに出れるしタバコも吸えるので良かった。
- 冷蔵庫、電子レンジ、洗濯機、お皿、バスタブ等あり。
- コップはプラスティック。
- 全体的に古い感じ。ところどころに髪の毛が残っていて掃除不足を感じる。
- バスタオル、シーツなども古めで掛け布団のカバーは破れていた。
- バスタブがあるのは良いが、お湯の出が悪くぬるい。
- 食事は4種類から選べるが、飽きるし同じメニューでも毎回内容が違う。
- 値段が高い割りに、食事内容が残念すぎる。
10月1日で滞在10日以上経っていたため、早く退所できたが返金の連絡がまだない。
デリバリーは臨機応変に対応してくれて良かった。
早く隔離無しで往来できるようにならないと、どこにも行けないのでこまる。
3.6 Deluxe Suite with Balcony
正数
负面的
- Balcony
- Washing machine
- Microwave
- Large fridge.
- No cleaning
- Food good but is repetitive
I was pleased with asq, good to have a balcony to get outside although the view wasn’t good. Microwave very handy as food always arrived cold. And didn’t always want to eat as soon as it arrived. Handy to have a washing machine. I do think there should be cleaning products in the room to clean yourself and a dust pan and brush to seep floor would have been good.
4.0 Deluxe Suite with Balcony
正数
负面的
- Very comfortable, everything is in the room, enough space for everything.
- Food was not tasty, and was not very fresh. some of it was ok. First week no fruits.
The hotel is in quite neighborhood, personal is very friendly. Comfortable and cozy. Very good 👍 🙏
3.8 Deluxe Suite with Balcony
正数
负面的
- Very nice room, enough space for everything I need.
- Horrible cold food. Very small portions. Options for vegetarians are a joke.
Good room, quite and cozy.
I was promised a sunrise or sunset view, but it didn’t happened. Food is horrible.
Arranging delivery. But it can only be delivered is certain time. Not comfortable
4.8 Deluxe Suite with Balcony
正数 负面的
我现在已经在这里住过两次，第二次我什至没有考虑其他选择。如果我需要，我会再次入住。这个地方提供了我需要的一切。
4.0 Deluxe Suite with Balcony
正数
负面的
- 沟通是一流的。既然你被困在房间里，对我来说，这才是最重要的！
- 在重要会议期间，互联网出现了几次问题。它已得到解决和纠正。
我丈夫和我对这家酒店很满意。
优点：通信（请务必同时获取您最初与之交换电子邮件的任何人的 Line id）
食物（提供西餐和素食）还有烘焙食品、水果和冰/热饮料）
房间（很干净，不是超级新但也不是过时）
缺点：PCR 测试（准备好感到非常不舒服，但我猜这是不可避免的）
WiFi（有时不稳定，一旦它完全关闭但他们带了以太网线来补偿）