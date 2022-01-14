AQ酒店客房总数 364 卧室
伙伴医院 Sukhumvit hospital
Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
房间数
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
招牌豪华房 40m²
฿43,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿32,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿19,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,200 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,100 - 1st Day Test & Go
特征
- 浴缸
- 家庭套房
- 国际频道
- 互联网-无线上网
- 可吸烟房
- 素食餐
最大值 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
行政套房 70m²
฿53,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿40,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿26,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿14,200 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,600 - 1st Day Test & Go
特征
- 浴缸
- 家庭套房
- 国际频道
- 互联网-无线上网
- 客厅
- 微波
- 可吸烟房
- 素食餐
最大值 4 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
家庭套房 110m²
฿93,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿70,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿45,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿26,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿13,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
特征
- 浴缸
- 家庭套房
- 国际频道
- 互联网-无线上网
- 厨房
- 客厅
- 微波
- 可吸烟房
- 素食餐
- 洗衣机
Grande Center Point Sukhumvit 55酒店位于曼谷的豪华区，交通便利，设有室外游泳池和露台，宾客在劳累一天之后可以放松身心。酒店内的餐厅每天提供美味的食物。
所有空调客房均配有卫星平面电视和带免费洗浴用品的连接浴室。有些单位设有一个休息区，为客人提供舒适。
工作人员全天24小时为前台的所有客人提供服务。还提供洗衣和每日清洁服务。
入住此酒店的客人可以在10分钟的步行路程内或免费享受嘟嘟车班车服务，轻松即可到达通罗BTS轻轨站。附近有几个购物中心，例如商场（The Emporium）和商场（The EmQuartier）。卡米利安医院（Camillian Hospital）距离酒店有950码，而素万那普国际机场（Suvarnabhumi International Airport）距离酒店有14.3英里。
便利设施/功能
- 抵达当日由酒店豪华轿车接机服务
- 带有自动座便器的步入式淋浴和浴缸
- Wi-Fi网路
- 48个国际频道，16个日本电视频道
- Netflix（可选，视情况而定）
- 房内欢迎小吃和软饮料
- 每天4瓶饮用水和房间里的咖啡和茶
- 第1天，第7天和第13天的COVID-19实时PCR
- 24小时待命护理服务
- 免费接送医院24小时服务
- 酒店和医院的中文和日文工作人员
- Exercise equipment for rental (optional, subject to available)
5.0 Signature Deluxe
正数
负面的
- Room was very comfortable and complete. Room service was very good. Processing time very quick.
- Sukhumvit Hospital covid tests more severe than others, but given the stakes, fair enough.
Greqt option. Pure class and luxury test and go. Amazing staff. Would use again for sure. Yes more expensive than others but you get whst you pay for. Recommend.
4.8 Executive Suite
Right from the airport up to the stay the hotel service was commendable. I would recommend this hotel.
4.8 Signature Deluxe
正数
- Super clean rooms
- Comfort luxury beds
- Good AC
- Quick PCR test
- Friendly personell
- 6 Hours PCR analysis
We arrived early (05.00) in BKK with two kids for the test and go package. Pickup from airport was quick. No problem for hotel to let us check in at arrival 8.00. We checked in, went to 4th floor for PCR testing and the into our rooms. Perfect rooms with a connection door between since we were 4 persons. Went to bed after the long flight. 14.00 reception called and said the test were negative and we were free to go. I really recommend this hotel. Comfort rooms with sofa, desk and a small dining area.
3.9 Signature Deluxe
正数 负面的
- Had to ask for my pcr test result
Pickup at the airport was smooth, hotel was waiting to do my PCR test, then straight to my room.
Next day I waited and then phoned reception to see when my results would come and they were already there. I feel they should have informed me.
5.0 Signature Deluxe
正数
- Staff for reservation was highly helpful and responsive.
Clean and spacious room. Seemless transfer from airport to hotel. And PCR was done at the hotel upon arrival
0.5 Signature Deluxe
正数
负面的
- I used to enjoy this hotel chain
- Gave me the wrong paperwork
Grande Centre Point Ploenchit is listed on the Grande Centre Point website as an ASQ hotel but it’s not listed as an automatic option here. Why not? I had booked my trip to Thailand starting at this hotel but Thailand Pass rejected my application because of this hotel’s improper letter of ASQ reservation. My trip had to be cancelled and I lost hundreds of dollars.
Now I have just booked a new flight only to find out that Thailand had just cancelled the Thailand Pass booking system hours earlier. So I’ve lost hundreds more.
Thailand, I used to love you but I’m so bitter now that I’m looking for a new country to be my “home away from home”.
Thanks for ruining everything, Grande Centre Point Hotels. I’d be there if you hadn’t messed up.
3.8 Executive Suite
正数
负面的
- Clean and big room with shower toilet
- Variety of drinks in the Mini bar was insufficient
PCR testing and the test result informing were very efficient. We could check out on the following day around 10:00 am and therefore could fully use the following day which we appreciated.
4.6 Signature Deluxe
Nice and clean,also professional staff
Modern room with comfy bed and
Great bathtub
Nice food
Superb view
4.7 Signature Deluxe
Very smooth operation. All so efficiently organized. ………………………………………………………………………….
4.8 Signature Deluxe
正数
负面的
- Excellent Covid procedure and testing
Fast check in. Taken straight to bd PCR tested. Then to room. Very comfortable. Excellent service and friendly staff
4.8 Signature Deluxe
Everything OK! No further comments .................................. spare me ......................
4.1 Signature Deluxe
Very convenient for all. One stop service to covid-19 test, and check in and out service. I think, hotel needs to improve for foods.
4.5 Executive Suite
正数 负面的
- Testing process in a parking garage
We had a vet warm welcome and the process of check in was professional.
The room was by nice and we enjoyed the time there.
5.0 Executive Suite
正数
负面的
- Hotel is nothing short of grand!
- The room was immense with an amazing view of Bankok's skyline.
- Electric blinds on all windows
- The marble floors were gleaming and every surface was spotless.
- High tech toilet with heated seat :)
- Exceptionally quiet as i might have been the only one on the 19th floor.
- Food was great with different set options. Portions the right size.
- Location is very central with plenty of food options to walk to if extending stay.
- I would have liked it if they would ring the bell when food was placed outside as one of my meals wasn't quite warm by the time i discovered it.
Getting into Thailand now is still not for the faint of heart with the Thailand Pass requirements. I had an error on my part miscalculating my check-in date. I was denied boarding in Chicago because of this with only a short period of time in order to make my flight. I have to give credit to Ms Fern, the Assistant Sales manager for getting my reservation flipped to the correct date and the booking document back to me in minutes via eMail! She prevented a complete disaster from having to re-book my flight, travel insurance, and Co-Vid test, not to mention that my luggage would land ahead of my by days in Bkk as i already checked it in. Aside from this amazing service level, the hotel itself is impressive in every manner. A gleaming example of one of the best that Thailand has to offer!
4.3 Signature Deluxe
正数
负面的
- Staff are polite and responsive. Comfortable spacious room with space to relax and work. Bathtub. Bidet toilet.
- My wifi kept dropping which disrupted work and calls.
My room on the 27th floor had lots of natural light and nice views. Overall it was v quiet even though there were a few guests on my floor. King size bed. I pre-requested for a higher level so that i got more natural light as well as a set of weights and exercise mat which they provided. Delicious food and menu had a selection which meant I didn't repeat a meal (Japanese, Thai, Indian and vegetarian options were all YUM!). Importantly food is something to look forward to when you are alone. Meals were all nicely presented unlike the quarantine food I had in Australia. My only issue was the medical side by Sukhumvit hospital. We had to measure our temperature daily and the thermometer was cheap and inaccurate. Many days i recorded 35 C, hypothermia, and no nurse followed up on my mental or physical health. Swabs were taken on 4th floor instead of nurses coming to individual rooms, which meant traveling out of rooms and risks of infection.
4.5 Signature Deluxe
Had a comfortable stay with a beautiful view! The staff were really friendly and helpful. Reception was reachable at all times.
5.0 Signature Deluxe
Very happy for the 14 ASQ here, the best service, food and the room entertainments, Thank you very much
4.4 Signature Deluxe
该服务非常敏感。好处是伟大的。总而言之，这是一个非常不错的ASQ，可以呆14天。
4.2 Signature Deluxe
正数
负面的
- 房间大小和景观。
- 细心的服务人员 24/24
- 免清洗
- 床上用品舒适度
- Fit 菜单很好吃，新鲜值得升级
- 愉快的欢迎和退房
- Wifi 信号经常很弱
- 很高兴在预订期间与健身房设备一起提议，以避免缺货
愉快的住宿。这是我第二次在 ASQ 入住 BKK 的 Grand Center Point 酒店（2020 年 12 月在 GCP Terminal 21 Asok - 然后是 Sukhumvit 55）