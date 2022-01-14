BANGKOK TEST & GO

素坤逸中心大酒店55 - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
9
通过
1039条评论进行评分
更新于 February 9, 2022
Grande Centre Point Hotel Sukhumvit 55 - Image 0
Grande Centre Point Hotel Sukhumvit 55 - Image 1
Grande Centre Point Hotel Sukhumvit 55 - Image 2
Grande Centre Point Hotel Sukhumvit 55 - Image 3
Grande Centre Point Hotel Sukhumvit 55 - Image 4
Grande Centre Point Hotel Sukhumvit 55 - Image 5
+36 相片
快速反应
100% 订金
19 评论
AQ酒店客房总数 364 卧室
伙伴医院 Sukhumvit hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in 很高的要求 right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

这家酒店最近收到113预订请求。

预约请求，把你放在直接联系素坤逸中心大酒店55以优先方式，以及素坤逸中心大酒店55从你会直接收取货款。

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
招牌豪华房 40
฿43,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿32,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿19,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,200 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,100 - 1st Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
特征

  • 浴缸
  • 家庭套房
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 可吸烟房
  • 素食餐
最大值 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
行政套房 70
฿53,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿40,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿26,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿14,200 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,600 - 1st Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
特征

  • 浴缸
  • 家庭套房
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 客厅
  • 微波
  • 可吸烟房
  • 素食餐
最大值 4 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
家庭套房 110
฿93,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿70,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿45,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿26,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿13,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
特征

  • 浴缸
  • 家庭套房
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 厨房
  • 客厅
  • 微波
  • 可吸烟房
  • 素食餐
  • 洗衣机

Grande Center Point Sukhumvit 55酒店位于曼谷的豪华区，交通便利，设有室外游泳池和露台，宾客在劳累一天之后可以放松身心。酒店内的餐厅每天提供美味的食物。

所有空调客房均配有卫星平面电视和带免费洗浴用品的连接浴室。有些单位设有一个休息区，为客人提供舒适。

工作人员全天24小时为前台的所有客人提供服务。还提供洗衣和每日清洁服务。

入住此酒店的客人可以在10分钟的步行路程内或免费享受嘟嘟车班车服务，轻松即可到达通罗BTS轻轨站。附近有几个购物中心，例如商场（The Emporium）和商场（The EmQuartier）。卡米利安医院（Camillian Hospital）距离酒店有950码，而素万那普国际机场（Suvarnabhumi International Airport）距离酒店有14.3英里。

便利设施/功能

  • 抵达当日由酒店豪华轿车接机服务
  • 带有自动座便器的步入式淋浴和浴缸
  • Wi-Fi网路
  • 48个国际频道，16个日本电视频道
  • Netflix（可选，视情况而定）
  • 房内欢迎小吃和软饮料
  • 每天4瓶饮用水和房间里的咖啡和茶
  • 第1天，第7天和第13天的COVID-19实时PCR
  • 24小时待命护理服务
  • 免费接送医院24小时服务
  • 酒店和医院的中文和日文工作人员
  • Exercise equipment for rental (optional, subject to available)
分数
4.3/5
非常好
基于 19 评论
评分
优秀的
12
非常好
6
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
1
如果您是素坤逸中心大酒店55的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 素坤逸中心大酒店55
查看所有评论

🇦🇺Jarrod Roberts

评论于 14/01/2022
到达 29/12/2021
5.0 Signature Deluxe
正数     
  • Room was very comfortable and complete. Room service was very good. Processing time very quick.
负面的
  • Sukhumvit Hospital covid tests more severe than others, but given the stakes, fair enough.

Greqt option. Pure class and luxury test and go. Amazing staff. Would use again for sure. Yes more expensive than others but you get whst you pay for. Recommend.

🇹🇭Ratnaporn Siriamornsarp

评论于 14/01/2022
到达 29/12/2005
4.8 Executive Suite

Right from the airport up to the stay the hotel service was commendable. I would recommend this hotel.

🇨🇭Daniel Andre

评论于 06/01/2022
到达 21/12/2021
4.8 Signature Deluxe
正数     
  • Super clean rooms
  • Comfort luxury beds
  • Good AC
  • Quick PCR test
  • Friendly personell
  • 6 Hours PCR analysis

We arrived early (05.00) in BKK with two kids for the test and go package. Pickup from airport was quick. No problem for hotel to let us check in at arrival 8.00. We checked in, went to 4th floor for PCR testing and the into our rooms. Perfect rooms with a connection door between since we were 4 persons. Went to bed after the long flight. 14.00 reception called and said the test were negative and we were free to go. I really recommend this hotel. Comfort rooms with sofa, desk and a small dining area.

🇬🇧Brian Meitiner

评论于 26/12/2021
到达 09/12/2021
3.9 Signature Deluxe
正数     
  • Efficient
负面的
  • Had to ask for my pcr test result

Pickup at the airport was smooth, hotel was waiting to do my PCR test, then straight to my room. Next day I waited and then phoned reception to see when my results would come and they were already there. I feel they should have informed me.

🇮🇩Antonius Antonius

评论于 26/12/2021
到达 10/12/2021
5.0 Signature Deluxe
正数     
  • Staff for reservation was highly helpful and responsive.

Clean and spacious room. Seemless transfer from airport to hotel. And PCR was done at the hotel upon arrival

🇨🇦Mike Henderson

评论于 23/12/2021
到达 06/12/2021
0.5 Signature Deluxe
正数     
  • I used to enjoy this hotel chain
负面的
  • Gave me the wrong paperwork

Grande Centre Point Ploenchit is listed on the Grande Centre Point website as an ASQ hotel but it’s not listed as an automatic option here. Why not? I had booked my trip to Thailand starting at this hotel but Thailand Pass rejected my application because of this hotel’s improper letter of ASQ reservation. My trip had to be cancelled and I lost hundreds of dollars. Now I have just booked a new flight only to find out that Thailand had just cancelled the Thailand Pass booking system hours earlier. So I’ve lost hundreds more. Thailand, I used to love you but I’m so bitter now that I’m looking for a new country to be my “home away from home”. Thanks for ruining everything, Grande Centre Point Hotels. I’d be there if you hadn’t messed up.

🇯🇵TAKEHIRO MATSUYAMA

评论于 20/12/2021
到达 04/12/2021
3.8 Executive Suite
正数     
  • Clean and big room with shower toilet
负面的
  • Variety of drinks in the Mini bar was insufficient

PCR testing and the test result informing were very efficient. We could check out on the following day around 10:00 am and therefore could fully use the following day which we appreciated.

🇹🇭Sukanya Y

评论于 14/12/2021
到达 22/11/2021
4.6 Signature Deluxe

Nice and clean,also professional staff Modern room with comfy bed and Great bathtub Nice food Superb view

🇯🇵Noriko Izumi

评论于 12/12/2021
到达 24/11/2021
4.7 Signature Deluxe

Very smooth operation. All so efficiently organized. …………………………………………………………………………. 　　　　　　　　　　　　　

🇬🇧Ian Roberts

评论于 29/11/2021
到达 12/11/2021
4.8 Signature Deluxe
正数     
  • Excellent Covid procedure and testing
负面的
  • None

Fast check in. Taken straight to bd PCR tested. Then to room. Very comfortable. Excellent service and friendly staff

🇳🇴ROBERT OESTGAARD

评论于 25/11/2021
到达 08/11/2021
4.8 Signature Deluxe

Everything OK! No further comments .................................. spare me ......................

🇰🇷PumSuh Nam

评论于 22/11/2021
到达 03/11/2021
4.1 Signature Deluxe

Very convenient for all. One stop service to covid-19 test, and check in and out service. I think, hotel needs to improve for foods.

🇩🇪Alexander Maschmann

评论于 17/11/2021
到达 08/11/2021
4.5 Executive Suite
正数     
  • Beautiful design
负面的
  • Testing process in a parking garage

We had a vet warm welcome and the process of check in was professional. The room was by nice and we enjoyed the time there.

🇺🇸Tom Sukosol

评论于 13/11/2021
到达 12/11/2021
5.0 Executive Suite
正数     
  • Hotel is nothing short of grand!
  • The room was immense with an amazing view of Bankok's skyline.
  • Electric blinds on all windows
  • The marble floors were gleaming and every surface was spotless.
  • High tech toilet with heated seat :)
  • Exceptionally quiet as i might have been the only one on the 19th floor.
  • Food was great with different set options. Portions the right size.
  • Location is very central with plenty of food options to walk to if extending stay.
负面的
  • I would have liked it if they would ring the bell when food was placed outside as one of my meals wasn't quite warm by the time i discovered it.

Getting into Thailand now is still not for the faint of heart with the Thailand Pass requirements. I had an error on my part miscalculating my check-in date. I was denied boarding in Chicago because of this with only a short period of time in order to make my flight. I have to give credit to Ms Fern, the Assistant Sales manager for getting my reservation flipped to the correct date and the booking document back to me in minutes via eMail! She prevented a complete disaster from having to re-book my flight, travel insurance, and Co-Vid test, not to mention that my luggage would land ahead of my by days in Bkk as i already checked it in. Aside from this amazing service level, the hotel itself is impressive in every manner. A gleaming example of one of the best that Thailand has to offer!

🇲🇲PMThu

评论于 08/11/2021
到达 23/10/2021
4.3 Signature Deluxe
正数     
  • Staff are polite and responsive. Comfortable spacious room with space to relax and work. Bathtub. Bidet toilet.
负面的
  • My wifi kept dropping which disrupted work and calls.

My room on the 27th floor had lots of natural light and nice views. Overall it was v quiet even though there were a few guests on my floor. King size bed. I pre-requested for a higher level so that i got more natural light as well as a set of weights and exercise mat which they provided. Delicious food and menu had a selection which meant I didn't repeat a meal (Japanese, Thai, Indian and vegetarian options were all YUM!). Importantly food is something to look forward to when you are alone. Meals were all nicely presented unlike the quarantine food I had in Australia. My only issue was the medical side by Sukhumvit hospital. We had to measure our temperature daily and the thermometer was cheap and inaccurate. Many days i recorded 35 C, hypothermia, and no nurse followed up on my mental or physical health. Swabs were taken on 4th floor instead of nurses coming to individual rooms, which meant traveling out of rooms and risks of infection.

🇱🇰Janani Mathanamohan

评论于 12/10/2021
到达 27/09/2021
4.5 Signature Deluxe

Had a comfortable stay with a beautiful view! The staff were really friendly and helpful. Reception was reachable at all times.

🇲🇾WEI SIONG LIM

评论于 09/09/2021
到达 24/08/2021
5.0 Signature Deluxe

Very happy for the 14 ASQ here, the best service, food and the room entertainments, Thank you very much

🇹🇭Wanlaya

评论于 15/07/2021
到达 30/07/2021
4.4 Signature Deluxe

该服务非常敏感。好处是伟大的。总而言之，这是一个非常不错的ASQ，可以呆14天。

🇫🇷Emmanuel ALAVOINE

评论于 31/05/2021
到达 22/05/2021
4.2 Signature Deluxe
正数     
  • 房间大小和景观。
  • 细心的服务人员 24/24
  • 免清洗
  • 床上用品舒适度
  • Fit 菜单很好吃，新鲜值得升级
  • 愉快的欢迎和退房
负面的
  • Wifi 信号经常很弱
  • 很高兴在预订期间与健身房设备一起提议，以避免缺货

愉快的住宿。这是我第二次在 ASQ 入住 BKK 的 Grand Center Point 酒店（2020 年 12 月在 GCP Terminal 21 Asok - 然后是 Sukhumvit 55）

Hotel Offer Brochure

食物菜单图片

地址/地图

300 Sukhumvit Soi 55 (Thonglo) Klongton Nua, Wattana, Wattana, 10110 Bangkok, Thailand

