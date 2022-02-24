AQ酒店客房总数 100 卧室
伙伴医院 Vichaivej International Hospitel Nongkhaem
A-ONE酒店距离素万那普国际机场（Suvarnabhumi International Airport）有20分钟车程，提供带健身房的四星级住宿，并在公共区域提供免费无线网络连接。它提供前往地铁站的免费班车。
靠近素坤逸路（Sukhumvit Road），那里拥有各种购物场所和Ratchadaphisek的夜生活地带，也靠近曼谷地铁系统。
A-ONE酒店的客房拥有现代感和现代家具设计。宽敞的客房配有玻璃窗，将浴室和睡眠区分开。
经过一整天的工作或娱乐之后，您可以尽情享受水疗中心的传统泰式按摩和身体护理。您还可以在设备齐全的健身中心进行健身，该健身中心还设有室外游泳池。
您可以在钢琴休息室享用一杯饮品并欣赏优美的音乐，放松身心，或者在Gondola餐厅享用国际自助餐。还有一个面包店，您可以在那里获得美味的自制面包和糕点。
便利设施/功能
- 从机场（BKK或DMK）到A-ONE曼谷酒店的单程机场接送，采用社会间隔标准
- 总共进行了2次COVID-19筛查测试（RT-CPR）
- 通过视频通话咨询医生
- 24小时护士在酒店待命。
- 24小时紧急救护服务
- 全膳，早餐，午餐和晚餐
- 免费Wi-Fi互联网访问。
- 可收看国际频道的电视
- 餐饮和洗衣服务可享受15％的折扣
- 室内面罩，酒精凝胶和数字温度计
- 在患者获释之前的第14天获得官方的COVID-19免费证书
- Last morning no breakfast
Everything went well, transport from AirPort, test and results from the test. Pesonal was also polite.
- Met at airport on time and very good car/driver
- Hotel reception - excellent
- Test - done in Reception area by competent people who were very friendly and efficient
- Escorted to room [bag carried] - shown air con, wi-fi and other room facilities
- When my Covid test result was received by the hotel it would have been advantageous to me if they had phoned my room rather than me waiting until nearly check-out time and phoning Reception.
Overall, I would definitely recommend this hotel to anyone for a short stay. I felt comforted and welcome after a long flight.
工作人员会尽力让您感到舒适。你可以感受到他们的努力。他们可能没有明确说明可用的物品（房间清洁、额外的枕头），但您可以看出他们是为了让您感到舒适。