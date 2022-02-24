AQ酒店客房总数 80 卧室
伙伴医院 Praram 9 Hospital
房间数
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
豪华房 32m²
特征
- 7-11购买
- 浴缸
- 咖啡机
- 国际频道
- 互联网-无线上网
- 微波
- 未婚夫妇
- 小额存款
- 素食餐
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
普通套房 64m²
特征
- 7-11购买
- 浴缸
- 咖啡机
- 国际频道
- 互联网-无线上网
- 客厅
- 微波
- 未婚夫妇
- 可吸烟房
- 素食餐
- 工作空间
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
豪华套房 96m²
฿10,500 - 1 Day Test & Go
特征
- 7-11购买
- 浴缸
- 咖啡机
- 家庭套房
- 国际频道
- 互联网-无线上网
- 微波
- 未婚夫妇
- 小额存款
- 可吸烟房
- 素食餐
- 工作空间
SC Park Hotel酒店位于曼谷，距离Ramkamhean购物中心有15分钟的车程。酒店设有3个餐饮场所，一个室外游泳池和带有线电视的空调客房。
SC Park酒店的客房配有现代泰国装饰和温暖的灯光。每间客房都包括一个迷你吧，电热水壶和一间带淋浴的私人浴室。
@ 22餐厅全天开放，供应国际美食。您可以在东洋中餐厅享用中餐，而咖啡奶油则提供新鲜出炉的糕点。
客人可以在健身中心锻炼身体，或在旅游咨询台预订旅行。 24小时前台的工作人员还可以协助行李寄存和票务服务。
Park SC Hotel酒店提供免费停车场，距离泰国文化中心有20分钟车程。素万那普国际机场距离酒店有30分钟的车程。
便利设施/功能
- COVID-19 testing
- 与医生免费视频通话
- 24小时待命护理服务
- 每天三餐（从所选菜单中选择）
- 房内免费提供茶水和咖啡
- 高速上网
- 私人浴室
- 有线网络电视
- 空气净化器
- Airport pick-up service from Don Muang Airport or Suvarnabhumi Airport
- @ 22餐厅的食物享有20％的折扣（三餐套餐除外）
- 20% discount for laundry service
4.4 Deluxe Room
正数
负面的
- The Organisation was perfect, helpfull, friendly and fast replying !
- There was no negative point at all
In case I need to stay again in an AQ Hotel the SC PART Hotel Bangkok would be my choice. See you again Ms. Chanita and Mr. John
3.1 Deluxe Room
正数负面的
- The room was quite smelly and there was noises from higher floor the whole night.
I didn’t have much expectations as the hotel is quite old. It’s ok and worth the price I paid. Acceptable for 1 night.
3.6 Deluxe Room
smooth process starting with pick up from the airport to the testing and fast test result. The rooms have been spacious but it was not possible to shut the aircon down