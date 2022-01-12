AQ酒店客房总数 120 卧室
伙伴医院 World Medical Hospital
曼谷皇家总统酒店与世界医疗医院合作，现可在曼谷进行另类国家隔离 (ASQ) 住宿。
我们为您提供美妙的住宿体验套餐，以确保我们的 24 小时护理服务安全。
我们的酒店位于 Sukhumvit Soi 15，以合理的价格提供宽敞的客房。
便利设施/功能
- COVID-19 screening tests (1 times)
- 24小时现场护士
- 在护士的监督下进行日常健康监测
- 全膳（每人每天三餐）
- 免费Wi-Fi上网
- 每天免费赠送4个饮用水瓶
- 可收看国家和国际频道的电视
- 微波
- 带餐具的小厨房（仅限套房）
- 提供20％折扣的客房服务
- 从机场到酒店的接送服务-一次旅行
3.4 Deluxe Room
- Test was taken at night. Result by early the next morning. Room spacious. Good airport pickup service.
- Poor communication, especially on the Day 5-7 PCR test changes. Food taste was very poor. No fruit.
Very average, but we did not have a choice, there was limited supply and this was the cheapest option
2.9 Deluxe Room
I think is all outdated. When I read Royal I think of luxury. No way, cupboards and shower could have a redone. The pool is more like a dirty fishpond. Clean it up guys!!!
2.6 Deluxe Room
- The RT-PCR testing and the stuff
- aircondition very bad smell, you can say stinking,
- bathroom in bad condition,
- old and long time no renovation
- food cold
pictures in offer and the reality not the same, this makes me angry. sorry that i have to say this.
i would not book it again.
4.2 Deluxe Room
- Shuttle Service
- Sehr freundliches und hilfsbereites Personal
Alles i.O. Nach der Buchung sofortige Bestätigung mit genauer Beschreibung was zu tun ist. Sehr gute Kommunikation.
3.2 Deluxe Room
- Arrival at hotel disorganized. I was given the wrong room but they couldn't find for the test. Requested non smoking room. Room posted non smoking. Everything full of smoke. I could barely breathe. No food choices.. you ate (if you could) what was delivered. Lunch was barely edible. Dinner and breakfast were horrible.
Don't stay. Old facilities. Paint peeling off of building. Don't stay. Really don't stay here at all.
4.7 Deluxe Room
正数
- Staff is very helpful
- Clean and big room space
- After 1 PCR test you can go out to “relax zone”
- food you can choose from 3 options
- Direct contact via Line or Wechat
- Shopping from 7/11
We spend in this hotel 10 days. Food, room, services all is fine. Of course every time you can find some small things but in reality we spend in this hotel 10 comfortable days with perfect services. Thanks for your care about us.
2.3 Deluxe Room
- พนักงาน บริการดีน่ารักค่ะ
- ห้องไม่เก็บเสียง ได้ยินเพื่อนข้างห้องเสียงดังทุกคน นอนหลับไม่สนิทเกิดการระแรง แถมมาเคาะห้องผิด(ห้องติดกันเป็นแขกคนจีนมาเคาะห้องหาเพื่อนแต่ผิดห้อง) มีกลิ่นบุหรี่ตอนกลางคืนทุกวัน(ที่จองคือไม่สูบบุหรี่ค่ะ)
พักทีนี่เสียสุขภาพมาก นอนไม่ค่อยหลับ มีเสียงรบกวนทุกวันและได้กลิ่นบุหรี่จากคนข้างห้องด้วยค่ะ เคยแจ้งว่าแขกคนจีนเค้ามาเคาะห้อง ทำให้ไม่รู้สึกปลอดภัย แต่ทางโรงแรมแค่บอกว่าให้ล้อคห้องดีๆ แล้วจะให้ คนเดินยามบ่อยขึ้น.😓😓 เป็นการแก้ไขแบบเอ่อ ? ไม่รู้จะพูดยังไงเลยค่ะ เราเป็นผู้หญิงคนเดียวมานอนแบบนี้มันไม่ปลอดภัยอยู่แล้วยังต้องระวังตัวเรื่องคนรอบข้างเครียดเลยค่ะ
3.8 Family Suite
- 非常宽敞的西装
- 超级朋友
- 如果需要帮助，立即在现场
- 食物大多很好。
- 如果不好吃，对身材有好处。
- 带 Netflix 应用的智能电视
- 很安静
- 互联网波动极大
- 很棒的设施，但它是 20 年前的，现在很破旧
这 14 个晚上过得很快。这可能也是由于时尚的 95 平方米。我们有足够的空间（我们三个人）来保护我们的隐私。 2 间卧室，每间卧室都设有一间带微波炉和冰箱的厨房，甚至还有一台洗衣机。没有无聊，因为我们有电脑和 iPad。我能够工作一点，我的两个小可爱在别处消磨时间。酒店越来越旧，破旧不堪。但这对我来说并不重要，因为重点是大小。而且很少有负担得起的替代品。工作人员很快就到了，也满足了我们的特殊要求。您必须喜欢三个 Covid 测试 :-) 但这是计划的一部分。总而言之，完全符合我们的目标。
4.7 Deluxe Room
位置好，房间宽敞适合拘留...................................................... .. ..........
5.0 Deluxe Room
- 在第一次负面的pcr测试之后，他们不允许我有一个小时的空闲时间
员工是最好的
他们给了我额外的水果和酸奶
他们给了我免费的水瓶
他们给了我我真正想要的一切
4.1 Family Suite
- 有足够的空间让所有人呼吸。 Playstation是个好主意。服务很棒。
地板孔被包裹起来了，所以您可以掉下来。我认为这是因为电晕所必需的。
您可以从每餐3餐中选择，而mit从Card中可以选择Else Costa的所有其他功能。