Staff is very helpful

Clean and big room space

After 1 PCR test you can go out to “relax zone”

food you can choose from 3 options

Direct contact via Line or Wechat

Shopping from 7/11

We spend in this hotel 10 days. Food, room, services all is fine. Of course every time you can find some small things but in reality we spend in this hotel 10 comfortable days with perfect services. Thanks for your care about us.