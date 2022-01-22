AQ酒店客房总数 60 卧室
伙伴医院 Piyavate Hospital
高级房 22m²
฿21,700 - 10 Day AQ
฿18,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿11,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿7,200 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,900 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,700 - 5th Day Test & Go
Citrus 13 位于素坤逸路的一个非常受欢迎的位置，并为客人提供高品质的设施。酒店距离 Nana BTS 轻轨、Asoke BTS 轻轨和 Sukhumvit 地铁站仅 5 分钟步行路程。与公共交通的便捷连接让客人可以探索曼谷最时尚的购物中心、酒吧、餐厅、观光目的地和夜生活。它也位于主要企业大楼的中间，非常方便商务旅客。 Citrus Café and Bar 在曼谷开设了第一家分店，供应受欢迎的 Champion Burger、炸鱼薯条、泰国和亚洲美食。一家位于市中心的时尚酒店，让您轻松出差或度假。
便利设施/功能
- 7Eleven or food delivery service
- Internet wifi
- Coffee & Tea
- Drinking waters
- Facemask
- Thermometer
- Alcohol gel
- Swimming pool rooftop (relax area)
4.2 Superior Room
正数
负面的
- Everyone I contacted from the van driver to the girls at the check-in counter was polite and efficient. They called about 11 am to advise my test had come back negative.
This was not a bad experience at all. It's a good program and the price was reasonable. I would use this hotel again.
4.4 Superior Room
正数
负面的
- Not too expensive
- Nice team
- Enough confortable for 1 night
- Good location
- quiet
- Food is ok for the price but not amazing
If you are looking for a good ASQ for 1 night package in Bangkok, it's good quality for the price...
2.3 Superior Room
正数
负面的
- Had good food
- pretty nice service
- The bed was disgusting
- The shower water didn’t sink it would flood
- The bathroom window was disgusting
- Lack of channels on the TV
It was an fine stay for 1 stay quarantine but anything else longer is a no. I would not recommend this hotel to anyone who needs to quarantine longer than 1 day
3.7 Superior Room
负面的
- After negative report, I still not allow to go out unless I check out.
I would not want to come and stay in the situation like this again, if I have other choices and hopefully it return to normal soon.
2.3 Superior Room
正数 负面的
- Food
- Room not painted
- eing locked in
When I arrived at the airport the hotel had not arranged wiith transportation to the hotel. So I had to wait 1 hour at the airport. Finally at the hotel I was locked in at a very poor room where the walls were not properly painted and it looked very cheap. Then the foodwas cold. All 3 meals. I ggot my negative test at 8 pm and then I wanted to go outside to delliver a package to some friends. But I was not allowed to go ooutsiide if I did not check out and lleave the hotel. So I stayed inside for the nifht because I had payed almost 5000B for the night. But I felt very unsatisfied. Not a hotel to recommend.
3.9 Executive Room
正数 负面的
- Got my PCR result some day (Negative) so I thought I would honour for a walk. Receptionist told me I could only go out of the hotel if I check out(even though my result was negative). Didn't think this was right.
- The food was extremely greesy.
- Receptionist ordered me a private taxi which cost me 3 times more than a meter taxi.
- Receptionist lost my departure card after photocopying it.
I didn't like that the hotel wouldn't let me go out of the hotel unless I was checking out even though my PCR result was negative.
3.8 Superior Room
正数
负面的
- Food timing (always early)
- No opening window (which they did advise in my booking)
This did the job fine, bit of fuss at airport as my name wasnt on the hotel list but the staff there were highly helpful and sorted it immediately. Quick transfer to hotel with stick up the nose on the way (and given a kit to-go) then prompt check in (~15:00) and plenty of on-time (basic) food before a ~7:00 call the next morning to advise I was good to go.
5.0 Superior Room
正数
负面的
- Pick up good
- Pcr test
- Food
- Room
Very good overhaul experience from pick to pcr test to hotel ,results next morning
Food very good and hot
2.1 Executive Room
正数 负面的
- food options very limited and not taste good. There is a lack of fresh food (no salad or fruits) and dessert at most time.
- Water drops from sink below the sink, even when not using causing puddles in the bathroom
- blanket and pillows seem very old (have holes)
- bathtub only cold water (shower ok)
- room is much smaller than in the picture
The room is quite small (even staying in the executive room) and seem run down. Food tastes bad, is most of the time cold with very limited options. I am missing fresh fruits or snacks.
if the food was better it would make the stay more bearable
3.5 Superior Room
正数 负面的
一切都还好，房间不是很大，适合。中间的便利和清洁食物被认为不适合外国人。应该增加早餐和晚餐菜单的多样性
5.0 Superior Room
正数 负面的
我预计隔离会很乏味，但酒店的工作人员确保一切都舒适方便。他们在任何时候都很专业和乐于助人。食物是正宗的泰国菜，总是绰绰有余。我肯定会推荐这家酒店。
3.3 Superior Room
正数 负面的
食物充满泰式风情，特大号床很舒服，但浴室的灯光不是很好，对我来说太暗了
2.7 Superior Room
正数 负面的
- 食物很糟糕。几乎所有的食物都是一样的。不得不继续要求咖啡和水。房间很小。用镜子拍一张房间的照片，让它看起来更大。
绝对的骗局。炒饭超过700英镑。我知道有大流行病，但如果这是你对待人们的方式。我建议感染covid并留在医院。