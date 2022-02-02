AQ酒店客房总数 64 卧室
伙伴医院 Bangpakok 9 International Hospital
Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in 很高的要求 right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
这家酒店最近收到122预订请求。 赶快！
预约请求，把你放在直接联系与曼谷素坤逸11雅乐轩酒店以优先方式，以及曼谷素坤逸11雅乐轩酒店从你会直接收取货款。
Hotel Refund Policy
Prepayment and cancellation policy:
Reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs guidelines dated 26 July 2021, the AQ reservation document must be a receipt or proof of payment for AQ reservation, specifying that the travelers have paid for all the expenses or have paid at least 500 US Dollar (or 15,000 Thai Baht) as a deposit. Therefore, hotel will require a deposit of THB 15,000 in order to send the AQ reservation confirmation that you will need to present for the COE.
• 10% of the booking is Non-refundable. Remaining amount is refundable in case of cancellation.
• Non-refundable full prepayment is required 7 days prior to arrival
• Date change of the reservation will be allowed up to 72 hours prior to arrival
Prepayment will be refundable in one of 2 cases:
• Certificate of Entry or COE is declined; (Email verification is required)
• RT-PCR result indicating COVID-19 detected (Email verification is required)
房间数
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
最大值 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
别致的房间 32m²
฿39,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿29,900 - 7 Day AQ
฿15,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
特征
- 7-11购买
- 咖啡机
- 连接房间
- HDMI电缆
- 清真食品选择
- 国际频道
- 互联网-无线上网
- Netflix公司
- 未婚夫妇
- 小额存款
- 可吸烟房
- 素食餐
- 工作空间
- 瑜伽垫
最大值 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
市区房|全景城市景观 32m²
฿44,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿35,900 - 7 Day AQ
฿18,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
特征
- 7-11购买
- 咖啡机
- HDMI电缆
- 清真食品选择
- 国际频道
- 互联网-无线上网
- Netflix公司
- 未婚夫妇
- 小额存款
- 可吸烟房
- 素食餐
- 工作空间
- 瑜伽垫
最大值 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
时尚套房|独立起居区 60m²
฿62,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿57,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿40,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿19,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿10,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿9,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
特征
- 7-11购买
- 浴缸
- 咖啡机
- 连接房间
- 家庭套房
- HDMI电缆
- 清真食品选择
- 国际频道
- 互联网-无线上网
- 客厅
- Netflix公司
- 未婚夫妇
- 小额存款
- 可吸烟房
- 素食餐
- 工作空间
- 瑜伽垫
最大值 4 Adults, 3 Children, 3 Infants
超精巧套房|两卧室套房-带阳台 112m²
฿138,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿115,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿85,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿38,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿19,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿19,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
特征
- 7-11购买
- 阳台
- 浴缸
- 咖啡机
- 家庭套房
- HDMI电缆
- 清真食品选择
- 国际频道
- 互联网-无线上网
- 客厅
- Netflix公司
- 未婚夫妇
- 小额存款
- 儿童小额费用
- 可吸烟房
- 素食餐
- 工作空间
- 瑜伽垫
% 𝗢𝗙𝗙 𝗦𝗣𝗘𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 𝗣𝗔𝗖𝗞𝗔𝗚𝗘*
𝗖𝗵𝗶𝗰 𝗿𝗼𝗼𝗺 (32 平方米) 净价 46,350 泰铢 | 𝗨𝗿𝗯𝗮𝗻 𝗿𝗼𝗼𝗺（32 平方米，城市全景）净价 50,850 泰铢
𝗕𝗼𝗼𝗸𝗯𝘆𝟯𝟭𝗔𝘂𝗴𝘂𝘀𝘁𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟭𝗳𝗼𝗿𝘀𝘁𝗮𝘆𝘀𝗯𝘆𝟭𝟱𝗦𝗲𝗽𝘁𝗲𝗺𝗯𝗲𝗿𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟭𝗼𝗻𝗹𝘆。 𝑇ℎ𝑖𝑠𝑜𝑓𝑓𝑒𝑟𝑖𝑠𝑛𝑜𝑡𝑎𝑝𝑝𝑙𝑖𝑐𝑎𝑏𝑙𝑒𝑓𝑜𝑟𝑢𝑠𝑒𝑖𝑛𝑐𝑜𝑛𝑗𝑢𝑛𝑐𝑡𝑖𝑜𝑛𝑤𝑖𝑡ℎ𝑜𝑡ℎ𝑒𝑟𝑝𝑟𝑜𝑚𝑜𝑡𝑖𝑜𝑛𝑠。
𝗪𝗲𝗹𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝗯𝗮𝗰𝗸 𝘁𝗼 𝗕𝗮𝗻𝗴𝗸𝗼𝗸 |在素坤逸路的心脏的黄金地段，距离曼谷和廊曼国际机场交通便利，并与Bangpakok 9国际医院提供的国际卫生标准，客人可以在一个安全的环境，在𝗔𝗹𝗼𝗳𝘁𝗕𝗮𝗻𝗴𝗸𝗼𝗸𝗦𝘂𝗸𝗵𝘂𝗺𝘃𝗶𝘁𝟭𝟭留在风格，同时将他们的在我们通风良好的客房和套房中度过一段轻松的隔离时光，配备先进的设施、曼谷天际线的美景和美味佳肴。
𝗣𝗿𝗲𝗽𝗮𝘆𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗮𝗻𝗱
参考𝙈𝙞𝙣𝙞𝙨𝙩𝙧𝙮𝙤𝙛2021 7月26日𝙁𝙤𝙧𝙚𝙞𝙜𝙣𝘼𝙛𝙛𝙖𝙞𝙧𝙨指引，AQ保留文档必须支付AQ保留的收据或证明，指定该旅客已支付了全部费用或支付至少1,000美元（或30,000泰铢）作为押金。因此，酒店将需要 30,000 泰铢的押金，以发送您需要在 COE 时出示的 AQ 预订确认。
- 预订的 10% 不可退还。如果取消，剩余金额可退还
- 客人需在抵达前 7 天支付不可退款的全额预付款
- 最晚可在抵达前 72 小时更改预订日期
𝗣𝗿𝗲𝗽𝗮𝘆𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘄𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗯𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗳𝘂𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲𝗶𝗻𝗼𝗻𝗲𝗼𝗳𝟮𝗰𝗮𝘀𝗲𝘀：
- 入境证书或 COE 被拒绝； （需要邮箱验证）
- RT-PCR 结果表明检测到 COVID-19（需要电子邮件验证）
便利设施/功能
- 每日早餐，午餐和晚餐，包括泰国，亚洲和西式美食（可选素食）
- 抵达时可免费获赠迷你吧
- 可根据要求提供瑜伽垫
- Designated relaxation area
- 42英寸液晶电视，带有多个国际频道，可访问Netflix和YouTube
- 免费Wi-Fi
- 餐饮和洗衣服务可享20％的折扣
- Marriott Bonvoy members earn elite nights and points from eligible services during the stay
- Sanitized airport pick up service
- 2 COVID-19 tests (RT-PCR)
- 免费远程医疗系统服务
- 24小时护士可进行日常健康监测
如果您是曼谷素坤逸11雅乐轩酒店
的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 曼谷素坤逸11雅乐轩酒店查看所有评论
4.7 Urban room | Panoramic city view
正数
负面的
- Clean and modern room
- Nice view
- Comfortable bed (King)
- Friendly staff
I would definitely book this ASQ hotel again. Next time coming in under the Test & Go, come prepared for long stay
4.6 Chic room
正数
负面的
- Everything thing was perfect
Lovely hotel, First class service, the staff very friendly and helpful, my hotel room was excellent, hope to return this year.
4.3 Chic room
正数
负面的
- Lobby was quick to respond to calls & text
- Friendly & anticipated our needs
- The Aloft AQ write up said that after the first Covid test, we would be able to do laundry. However, when we went to do laundry, they said we could not do laundry until after the 2nd Covid test. This was too late, a day before we would leave. They did not follow what they said in their “rules” for the AQ room.
With the exception of the above, all went well. The staff was friendly and tried to please and meet our needs. Food was OK. They did give several choices and there was plenty to eat. They cleaned our room once, another time would’ve been even better. However, fresh towels were brought each day. I would recommend Aloft hotel for others.
4.6 Chic room
正数
负面的
- Everything was very smooth!
- Room next to the lift is not good. Too loud for people with light sleep. So avoid room next to the lift.
- The door of the room was not cancelling noise good. Hotel should work on that. I dont want to listen to people on the floor talking and i dont want them to listen when i have a hot time in bed eighter. ;-)
Location is great, very close to everything you need. The staff is very friendly and always helping you out if you have any concern. The PCR testing was very quick and good (i booked express, the result was there after 2 hours though i would recommend to call the reception every 1 or 2 hours for the result. I didnt get informed about the test result when it arrived. Only knew about it being here already because i asked after 4 hours.
But besides that a very good experience at Aloft. Would go again 100%!
5.0 Chic room
正数
- Friendly staff
- Clean room
- Comfortable pick up service at the airport
Friendly staff, Clean room, Comfortable pick up service at the airport. Delicious meal and punctual report
4.8 Chic room
正数
负面的
- Clean
- Friendly &helpfull staff
- Food could have more variety
Recommended hotel for everyone
It is situated very good
Service and staff do a great job
Rooms are very clean
4.1 Chic room
负面的
- Knocking on the door when your food is ready they don’t understand that you could be in the shower or watching the television did not hear the knock I complained about it my breakfast was ice cold and coffee also was cold they were very polite about it and just said they were sorry
In my opinion the one serving the food should wait until you hear a reply before you leave hello hello hello
2.9 Chic room
正数
负面的
- Good location but what's the point for AQ
Good enough for a night stay, but THB 50000+ is quite expensive, the room is just ok. Food is delicious but a bit small portion.
2.5 Chic room
Cannot contact to hotel by telephone before check in. Even after checked in, contacting front desk was far way difficult. No more next time stay for this hotel.
5.0 Chic room
正数
Arrival was efficiently done with pcr done immediately. Then taken to room. Everything is provided. A call from reception asking for my meal requirements. Results given early morning around 8am. Would stay again without hesitation. Highly recommended
0.5 Chic room
正数 负面的
My flight landed at DMK 29/11/2021 (but choose 28/11 as I can't wait to give this feedback), the hotel sent the driver to pick up at BKK. Waiting for 2 hrs then ask to fix the issue spend very long time to respond and resolve it. Other friends chose the cheaper hotels with much better service. First time try this hotel but the most terrible experience.
5.0 Chic room
正数
负面的
- Excellent communication before booking (email and call), during AQ and follow up
- Very warm welcome and everything is on point with the 1st day AQ, including airport pickup, Covid test, meals
- Hotel is modern, clean and comfortable
- Location is central and near subways that’ll get you anywhere you’d want to go
- A lot of everything within walking distance, food, alcohol, convenience store and others
- Can’t say enough good things about this hotel
- Was given the wrong expectation on the Covid test results before booking. I was told that the results would be a few hours, but it took 24 hours
Inquired with a dozen hotels and this one is the most helpful and communicative. I appreciated that, especially with a million things going on trying to get into the country with their COE, which is now the Thailand pass. Alfred and I communicated by email and Min helped me finish the booking by phone. She was so patient with me.
Everything about this hotel is amazing. This is my first time to Thailand and I couldn’t get a better welcome. I’ve been around the world and their staff is the most receptive ever. I’ve never felt so welcomed in my life. The service was very personalized and the staff treated me like a VIP.
I will definitely go back and I will book this hotel again.
4.9 Chic room
正数
负面的
- Professional and responsive staff, great food options, nice room, great hot water, comfortable bed, and good internet.
- No real negatives, we loved the place!
We would definitely stay here again! The food options were delicious and the staff were very accommodating and responsive. They made the process extremely easy and even had SIM cards for sale at the hotel.
5.0 Urban room | Panoramic city view
正数
负面的
- Very good food, extra requests are taken care
- Large room with all facilities
- Dedicated staff who knows what is hospitality
- Good air con that makes you forget the balcony
- To be in quarantine
- Should add some more Thai tv channels
We had a great stay at aloft, the hotel is taking care very well for their guests and their needs.
Excellent food delivered to your door on time,
4.8 Urban room | Panoramic city view
正数
负面的
- Food
- Service
- Safety measures
- Communication
- Cleanliness
- Comfort
I really enjoyed my stay at the hotel and would recommend to anyone who wishes to do an ASQin Bangkok
4.8 Urban room | Panoramic city view
正数 负面的
Aloft Bangkok Sukhumvit 11 was in a very convenient location for my quarantine. The hotel staff were very responsive, the food choices were excellent and the view was impressive. Would be willing to quarantine here again.
4.4 Chic room
正数
负面的
- variation of Food for Foreigner and Thai National
- request for additional Drinks for Breakfast ( Coffee, Juice, Milk..)
- corner room nice view
- good service
- Netflix connection
I have been here already the second time. The Airport pickup was organized well without any delay. I recommended for the guest to apply for Food Panda and &Eleven App that you can order other drinks and Food beside the offer from the hotel. The staff is very cooperative to serve you the delivery.
5.0 Urban room | Panoramic city view
正数
负面的
- Comfortable
- Quiet
- Great staff
- very Clean (Even their TV remote is in a plastic cover)
- Bingo game every week with 500 THB price
- Android TV which you can log in to Netflix and other apps.
- The wifi is great and stable
- Big portion and delicious foods with a lot of fruits
- City view
- Water as much as you want
- complementary minibar
- They take a good care of you
- If you always select one food style, it gets repetitive.
I booked this hotel for my quarantine and I enjoyed staying there.
The hotel and the staff are great. I had some issues with my bank but still they reserved my room and let me pay later so I didn't fall behind my schedule. They also upgraded my room to an urban room for free.
They play a Bingo game every week and I won 500 THB of food and beverage. They sometimes bring some stuff to your room for you to have fun with them like the Rubik's Cube which was fun for me.The Foods were good but if you don't eat spicy foods you should tell them because here in Thailand they usually have spicy foods. They have 3 styles for food, Western style, Thai style and Asian style. I mostly got the western style which got a little repetitive but I also tried other styles. Their foods are delicious and they bring you a big portion which is more than enough with a lot of fruits. You need to select your food one day in advance and you can choose the time you want your meals.They have an android TV which you can log in to your accounts on netflix or other apps and watch movies. Their TV also has English channels that play movies, sports, news, etc all the time.Their wifi was great and stable. I tested their wifi speed 3 times and it was between 48 to 60 Mbps for both downloading and uploading. You won't have any problem watching movies online with high quality or having online meetings.My room had two big windows, one of them with a city view on the 22th floor but you can't open them. The room is quiet and comfortable.The nurses and the hotel staff, they all were great, kind and considerate.I wanted to stay more but because it was a quarantine hotel right now, I wouldn't be able to go out.It's been more than 2 weeks since I left the hotel but I actually missed the Aloft hotel. I don't like my current hotel, I can't find a delicious and big portion of meals, except for Bowlito which is great and it's my favorite. I think I need to go back to Marriott hotels.
I definitely recommend this hotel.
5.0 Urban room | Panoramic city view
正数
- Excellent staff
- Good food choices
- Nice room
The hotel did an excellent job and the staff was amazing, I will definitely come back here for a non_ASQ stay.
5.0 Chic room
正数
伟大的 ASQ 酒店，零投诉。食物、员工、服务和设施都很棒。万豪是ASQ的最佳选择。