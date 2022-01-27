BANGKOK TEST & GO

โรงแรมเมอเวนพิคสุขุมวิท 15 กรุงเทพมหานคร - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
8.4
คะแนนจาก
4998
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 8, 2022
Mövenpick Hotel Sukhumvit 15 Bangkok - Image 0
Mövenpick Hotel Sukhumvit 15 Bangkok - Image 1
Mövenpick Hotel Sukhumvit 15 Bangkok - Image 2
Mövenpick Hotel Sukhumvit 15 Bangkok - Image 3
Mövenpick Hotel Sukhumvit 15 Bangkok - Image 4
Mövenpick Hotel Sukhumvit 15 Bangkok - Image 5
+37 รูปถ่าย
ตอบสนองอย่างรวดเร็ว
32 ความคิดเห็น
รวม AQ ห้องพักในโรงแรม 220 ห้องนอน
โรงพยาบาลพันธมิตร Thonburi Bumrungmuang Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot โรงแรมนี้ได้รับคำขอจองล่าสุด 91 เร็วเข้า!

คำขอจองทำให้คุณ ติดต่อโดยตรง กับ โรงแรมเมอเวนพิคสุขุมวิท 15 กรุงเทพมหานคร อยู่ในลำดับความสำคัญ และ โรงแรมเมอเวนพิคสุขุมวิท 15 กรุงเทพมหานคร จะเรียกเก็บเงินจากคุณโดยตรง

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

ข้อเสนอพิเศษคลิกขอดู
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
ห้องซูพีเรีย 30
฿38,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿28,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿16,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿5,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,200 - 5th Day Test & Go
ขอการจอง
คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก)
BOOKMARK

คุณสมบัติ

  • ซื้อ 7-Eleven
  • ห้องเชื่อมต่อ
  • ตัวเลือกอาหารฮาลาล
  • ช่องต่างประเทศ
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • คู่รักที่ไม่ได้แต่งงาน
  • มีห้องสูบบุหรี่
  • อาหารมังสวิรัติ
  • พื้นที่ทำงาน
ข้อเสนอพิเศษคลิกขอดู
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
ห้องดีลักซ์ 32
฿47,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿37,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿19,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿6,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,200 - 5th Day Test & Go
ขอการจอง
คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก)
BOOKMARK

คุณสมบัติ

  • ซื้อ 7-Eleven
  • ระเบียง
  • อ่างอาบน้ำ
  • ห้องเชื่อมต่อ
  • ตัวเลือกอาหารฮาลาล
  • ช่องต่างประเทศ
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • คู่รักที่ไม่ได้แต่งงาน
  • มีห้องสูบบุหรี่
  • อาหารมังสวิรัติ
  • พื้นที่ทำงาน

ที่พักยอดนิยมแห่งหนึ่งของเราในกรุงเทพมหานคร โรงแรมเมอเวนพิคสุขุมวิท 15 กรุงเทพฯร่วมมือกับโรงพยาบาลปิยะเวทให้บริการห้องพักกักกันรัฐทางเลือก (ASQ) ซึ่งได้รับการรับรองจากกระทรวงสาธารณสุขและกระทรวงกลาโหมสำหรับคนไทยและชาวต่างชาติที่เดินทางกลับจากต่างประเทศ

แพ็กเกจกักกันรัฐทางเลือก (ASQ) 15 คืน / แพ็คเกจ 11 คืนประกอบด้วยห้องพักเดี่ยวและห้องคู่พร้อมประสบการณ์การบริการสุดพิเศษระหว่างการเข้าพักที่Mövenpick Hotel Sukhumvit 15 Bangkok แพ็กเกจนี้อยู่ภายใต้ข้อบังคับที่รัฐบาลกำหนดขึ้นสำหรับการสังเกตการณ์ด้านสุขภาพสำหรับทุกคนที่เดินทางมาถึงราชอาณาจักร

เราตั้งอยู่ในสุขุมวิทไม่ไกลจากธุรกิจและแหล่งช้อปปิ้งต่างๆเช่นเทอร์มินอล 21 และศูนย์การค้าเอ็มควอเทียร์ โรงแรมแห่งนี้ตั้งอยู่ห่างจากสถานีรถไฟฟ้าบีทีเอสและรถไฟฟ้าใต้ดิน MRT โดยใช้เวลาเดินเพียง 5 นาทีมีบริการรถตุ๊กตุ๊กรับส่งฟรีตลอด 24 ชั่วโมง ผู้เข้าพักสามารถเพลิดเพลินที่บาร์บนดาดฟ้าสระว่ายน้ำยาว 100 ฟุตและอินเทอร์เน็ตไร้สายฟรี

สนามบินนานาชาติสุวรรณภูมิอยู่ห่างออกไปโดยใช้เวลาเดินทางด้วยรถยนต์ 35 นาทีโดยประมาณ

ห้องพักและห้องสวีททันสมัยมีสไตล์ทุกห้องมีเครื่องปรับอากาศทีวีจอแบนแอลอีดีโต๊ะทำงานขนาดใหญ่มินิบาร์ นอกจากนี้ยังมีตู้นิรภัยในห้องพักเพื่อเพิ่มความปลอดภัย ห้องน้ำส่วนตัวพร้อมอ่างอาบน้ำหรือพื้นที่ฝักบัวแบบวอล์กอินเสื้อคลุมอาบน้ำรองเท้าแตะและเครื่องเป่าผม

สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวก / คุณสมบัติ

  • รถรับจากสนามบินฟรี (จากสนามบินไปโรงแรม)
  • Meals included (special set menu) for 14-Days / 10 Days only
  • ส่วนลด 20% สำหรับอาหารและเครื่องดื่ม
  • พยาบาลที่ลงทะเบียนตลอด 24 ชั่วโมงในโหมดเตรียมพร้อม
  • Two times COVID-19 tests
  • มาส์กหน้าเจลแอลกอฮอล์และเครื่องวัดอุณหภูมิอินฟราเรด
  • ปรึกษาแพทย์ผ่านบริการ Telemedicine
  • WiFi ความเร็วสูง
แสดงโรงแรม AQ ทั้งหมด
ค้นหาโรงแรมในเครือ AQ ทั้งหมด 180 แห่ง
คะแนน
4.3/5
ดีมาก
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 32 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
19
ดีมาก
9
เฉลี่ย
3
แย่
1
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ โรงแรมเมอเวนพิคสุขุมวิท 15 กรุงเทพมหานคร ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ โรงแรมเมอเวนพิคสุขุมวิท 15 กรุงเทพมหานคร
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

🇬🇧Duncan Fell

รีวิวเมื่อ 27/01/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 26/12/2021
4.1 Superior Room
แง่บวก     
  • Helpful none
เชิงลบ
  • None

Very well organised, friendly staff and good food plus on the ball when results were through instant in contact with me so, I could use amenities of the hotel

🇹🇭Jun Yamada

รีวิวเมื่อ 27/01/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 12/01/2022
2.0 Superior Room
แง่บวก     
  • Nice lobby
  • Nice looking room
เชิงลบ
  • Got a rash from staying in the smoking room for a week never had this before..
  • Wifi is horrendous! Had to use my hotspot from my phone to get work done.
  • Food extremely overpriced and not delicious!
  • Front desk isn’t responsive or takes extremely long to reply!
  • They forgot complimentary food that is suppose to be a part of your package!

One of the worst experiences I have ever had at a 5star hotel. Bad wifi, bad food, got some kind of rash from the room (bed bugs?), front desk staff not responsive or will help resolve issues, and staff rude at check out. Highly not recommended, really felt cheated for the money I paid.

🇨🇭Kevin Verhaeghe

รีวิวเมื่อ 25/01/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 09/01/2022
3.1 Superior Room
แง่บวก     
  • Transport
  • Organization
  • Bed
  • Breakfast
เชิงลบ
  • Food
  • very expensive
  • room equipement
  • No balcony

We booked with balcony, but no balconies on this hotels. Very expensive for this room. Breakfast was ok.

🇹🇭Jun Yamada

รีวิวเมื่อ 20/01/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 12/01/2022
2.5 Superior Room
แง่บวก     
  • Room
เชิงลบ
  • Horrible wifi
  • Horrible food
  • Front desk unresponsive
  • Forgets complementary meal

Front desk sometimes unresponsive or takes very long time to pick up phone, horrible complimentary food, limited / not delicious room service (extremely overpriced), horrible wifi which was very frustrating to use (had to use personal mobile hotspot to get work done). Hotel forgot to serve complimentary breakfast , called front desk twice to resolve this but nothing came. Does not follow food plan that was offered (does not follow plan, small portions, served nice and cold!)..very disappointed for a so called 5 star hotel. Highly not recommended.

🇩🇪Thomas

รีวิวเมื่อ 13/01/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 28/12/2021
4.9 Superior Room

All in all the stay was excellent. The service picked me up at the airport, took me to the PCR test and finally to the hotel. The staff was very friendly and helpful. WiFi connection was excellent. The staff informed quickly about my PCR test result. Also breakfast was excellent.

🇬🇧Claire Moran

รีวิวเมื่อ 29/12/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 17/12/2021
3.6 Superior Room
แง่บวก     
  • Hotel pick up
  • Room size
  • PCR testing and results
เชิงลบ
  • Service was poor - had to ask for several things and our breakfast was forgotten about

Before arriving, I found it difficult to communicate with the hotel - their response time was incredibly slow which needs improving in line with Thailand Pass measures. We were picked up and transferred to PCR test then to hotel which was all great and smooth. After making meal choices, our meals were sadly forgotten about or cold upon arrival. We ordered additional room service which was also slow to arrive and had items missing.

🇨🇦James Penrose

รีวิวเมื่อ 18/12/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 03/12/2021
4.8 Superior Room
แง่บวก     
  • Comfortable Bed
  • Good Shower
เชิงลบ
  • Previous Occupants food still in fridge

Arrived in middle of night , shower was a welcome treat along with comfortable bed Received PCR results first thing in morning. Enjoyed quick breakfast in restaurant and off on my adventure

🇨🇭Thomas Wiesendanger

รีวิวเมื่อ 17/12/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 01/12/2021
3.8 Deluxe Room
แง่บวก     
  • The testing is very well organized.
  • Th result came very quickly.
เชิงลบ
  • Room could be cleaner
  • Morchana did not work well

Thanks to Mövenpick for very much for the professional organization about the transport, Testing and check-in. The immigration is very friendly and very fast.

🇬🇧David Cheung

รีวิวเมื่อ 13/12/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 25/11/2021
4.4 Superior Room
แง่บวก     
  • Got to hotel after the Test and then room was ready for me to go into. Menu Choices was good and when deliver taste good too!.
  • Very nice hotel, great convenience.
เชิงลบ
  • My room was facing the parking lot, so I had to close the curtains a lot of time...

I only stayed for the test and go, and it was a great hotel. for the price, which includes the test, it was good price and service

🇺🇸Christopher David Mortensen

รีวิวเมื่อ 08/12/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 20/11/2021
4.8 Superior Room
แง่บวก     
  • Clean
เชิงลบ
  • Cost

I had a good experience and have no complaints except about the price. I paid 6,000thb, which I find excessive for the services rendered.

🇳🇱barthelome de Louw

รีวิวเมื่อ 06/12/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 20/11/2021
4.8 Superior Room
แง่บวก     
  • easy testing process, right at hotel. and quick response on result
เชิงลบ
  • none

Just good accomodation and speedy test ''n go results. besides that I don't know what to type to fill a 100 characters

🇸🇪Joakim Wallén

รีวิวเมื่อ 04/12/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 16/11/2021
4.3 Superior Room
แง่บวก     
  • Nice hotel with a great location near all you need, stayed here before and will again. Staff is fantastic rooms are clean god WiFi and food was good. Good size rooms.
เชิงลบ
  • Hotel is beginning to need a renovation to hold the standard up.

Nice hotel awesome staff, could speed up time for pcr test I waited 12+ a little bit to long and could be faster.

🇮🇹Giuseppe Cardi

รีวิวเมื่อ 01/12/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 14/11/2021
4.5 Deluxe Room
แง่บวก     
  • Staff was excellent
เชิงลบ
  • Food was not very good.

Everything was more or less fine. No specific complaints. Only delivered food was not very good: I had better food on the plane going to Bangkok.

🇬🇧Stuart Plumbly

รีวิวเมื่อ 22/11/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 06/11/2021
4.8 Superior Room
แง่บวก     
  • Clean
เชิงลบ
  • None

Everything as to be expected. Covid test done on way to hotel from airport. Was able to leave next day by 11:30am

🇳🇴Wenche Rossvoll

รีวิวเมื่อ 20/11/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 02/11/2021
5.0 Superior Room
แง่บวก     
  • Everything was perfect
เชิงลบ
  • Absolutely nothing wrong with this hotel

Super friendly staff was taking well care of. Everything was quick everything was efficient.So absolutely nothing I can complain about

🇺🇸William B. Davis

รีวิวเมื่อ 19/11/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 01/11/2021
4.8 Superior Room
แง่บวก     
  • Beautiful Hotel.
  • Great restaurant on first floor.
  • Quiet
  • The staff was amazing. So friendly. So helpful.
เชิงลบ
  • I don’t think I could fairly list a Con under the current situation.
  • If there is one and yes there is.
  • It isn’t any fault of this beautiful Hotel and service I received.
  • They did more than the best they could do with the Covid issues at hand. Not there fault. There not responsible for this.

Ended up with a 24 quarantine. So that was fantastic. I was the first group to come through the Main BKK airport and not many of us. A group of about 60 people, less. 11:50 we arrived at check in. They had a full group ready and prepared. Made us wait till 12:01 to start. Went fast Immigration was very quick. Bags and out front for car waiting for me. Off to hospital. Got out Into tent Swab up the nose Back in car Off to hotel Check in hotel a few minutes and in bed. Next day called me about 15:30 Said your clear. Left hotel to get a massage and eat A completely pleasant experience. Now I can’t imagine this going as smooth with a couple of hundred people or more. I got lucky, being the first arrived. So far my time has been enjoyable. No crowds. But most services are limited. Food Restaurants Massage Bars All those kind of things. Everyday it improves.

🇨🇭Ralf Eric NEUMANN

รีวิวเมื่อ 09/10/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 03/10/2021
4.8 Superior Room
แง่บวก     
  • Excellent service, very friendly and helpful team of staff
  • Very quiet, nice and big room
  • Outdoor time on the roof top once a day (45 min) from day 3
  • Well organized covid tests
เชิงลบ
  • Nothing really negative

I had a relaxed time in this Hotel, I would recommend this hotel highly for ASQ and NON-ASQ! I will stay again in this Hotel next time I'm in BKK

🇺🇸Victor Febus

รีวิวเมื่อ 18/09/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 03/09/2021
4.8 Superior Room

Room service and customer service was great. Would recommend the hotel to anyone for short or long type of stay.

🇫🇷Desiree Gepielago Gluck

รีวิวเมื่อ 28/08/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 12/08/2021
4.8 Suite Room
แง่บวก     
  • The staff are professional, nice and accommodating.
เชิงลบ
  • As everything went well, we don’t really have any negative things to say😊

My son and I had a very comfortable and enjoyable stay at Movenpick Sukhumvit 15. Asq went so smoothly from airport pickup (we had an SUV 🚙 to ourselves with a lady driver fully protected with PPE), to check in and check out, both of which were done quickly and efficiently. All the staff from reception, concierge, nurse and medical staff are professional, nice and very accommodating. Food is good and always arrive on time. We had ample bottles of water, and asked for additional and were granted promptly. A coffee machine is provided as well as water boiler, with sachets of coffee, creamer and sugar, as well as some tea bags. All our requests were granted accordingly as long as they are within hotel policy. Reminders to take body temperature were on time, as well as for PCR tests. We got our results for the three PCR tests the following day. Would definitely recommend this hotel. Thank you Movenpick for the stress-free accommodation.😊

🇪🇬Basim Ragab Abdelrahman Mohamed Amish

รีวิวเมื่อ 23/08/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 07/08/2021
4.8 Superior Room

Hotel condition is good , staff are cooperative, Nurse very cooperative, reservations team very fast responding

Hotel Offer Brochure

รูปภาพเมนูอาหาร

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

47 Sukhumvit Soi 15 Klongtoey, Wattana, 10110 Bangkok, Thailand

 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU