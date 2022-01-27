Total AQ chambres d'hôtel 220 Chambres
Hôpital partenaire Thonburi Bumrungmuang Hospital
Pièces
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Maximum de 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Chambre supérieure 30m²
฿38,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿28,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿16,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿5,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,200 - 5th Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques
- Achat 7-Eleven
- Chambre communicante
- Options alimentaires halal
- Chaînes internationales
- Internet - Wifi
- Couples non mariés
- Chambres fumeurs disponibles
- Repas végétariens
- Espace de travail
Maximum de 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Chambre de luxe 32m²
฿47,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿37,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿19,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿6,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,200 - 5th Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques
- Achat 7-Eleven
- Balcon
- Baignoire
- Chambre communicante
- Options alimentaires halal
- Chaînes internationales
- Internet - Wifi
- Couples non mariés
- Chambres fumeurs disponibles
- Repas végétariens
- Espace de travail
L'un de nos meilleurs choix pour Bangkok. Le Mövenpick Hotel Sukhumvit 15 Bangkok s'est associé à l'hôpital Piyavate pour fournir des hébergements de quarantaine d'État alternative (ASQ) certifiés par le ministère de la Santé publique et le ministère de la Défense pour les Thaïlandais et les étrangers de retour de l'étranger.
Le forfait 15 nuits / 11 nuits de quarantaine d'État alternative (ASQ) comprend des hébergements en occupation simple et double avec une expérience de service extraordinaire pendant le séjour au Mövenpick Hotel Sukhumvit 15 Bangkok. Le colis est soumis aux réglementations établies par le gouvernement pour l'observation de la santé pour toutes les arrivées dans le Royaume.
Nous sommes situés à Sukhumvit, à proximité de diverses entreprises et centres commerciaux comme le Terminal 21 et le centre commercial EmQuartier. Situé à seulement 5 minutes à pied de la station de BTS Skytrain et du métro MRT, cet hôtel propose également un service de navette gratuit en Tuk Tuk 24h / 24. Vous pourrez profiter d'un bar sur le toit, d'une piscine de 30 mètres et d'une connexion Wi-Fi gratuite.
L'aéroport international de Suvarnabhumi est à environ 35 minutes de route.
Toutes les chambres et suites élégantes et modernes sont climatisées et disposent d'une télévision à écran plat LED, d'un grand bureau et d'un minibar. Un coffre-fort dans la chambre est également disponible pour plus de sécurité. Dotée d'une baignoire ou d'une douche à l'italienne, la salle de bains privative est pourvue de peignoirs, de chaussons et d'un sèche-cheveux.
Commodités / caractéristiques
- Prise en charge gratuite de l'aéroport (de l'aéroport à l'hôtel)
- Meals included (special set menu) for 14-Days / 10 Days only
- 20% de réduction sur la nourriture et les boissons
- Infirmière autorisée 24 heures sur 24 en attente
- Two times COVID-19 tests
- Masque facial, gel alcoolique et thermomètre infrarouge
- Consultation d'un médecin via le service de télémédecine
- WiFi haut débit
But
4.3/5
Très bien
Basé sur 32 Commentaires
4.1 Superior Room
Positifs Négatifs
Very well organised, friendly staff and good food plus on the ball when results were through instant in contact with me so, I could use amenities of the hotel
2.0 Superior Room
Positifs
Négatifs
- Nice lobby
- Nice looking room
- Got a rash from staying in the smoking room for a week never had this before..
- Wifi is horrendous! Had to use my hotspot from my phone to get work done.
- Food extremely overpriced and not delicious!
- Front desk isn’t responsive or takes extremely long to reply!
- They forgot complimentary food that is suppose to be a part of your package!
One of the worst experiences I have ever had at a 5star hotel. Bad wifi, bad food, got some kind of rash from the room (bed bugs?), front desk staff not responsive or will help resolve issues, and staff rude at check out. Highly not recommended, really felt cheated for the money I paid.
3.1 Superior Room
Positifs
Négatifs
- Transport
- Organization
- Bed
- Breakfast
- Food
- very expensive
- room equipement
- No balcony
We booked with balcony, but no balconies on this hotels. Very expensive for this room. Breakfast was ok.
2.5 Superior Room
Positifs Négatifs
- Horrible wifi
- Horrible food
- Front desk unresponsive
- Forgets complementary meal
Front desk sometimes unresponsive or takes very long time to pick up phone, horrible complimentary food, limited / not delicious room service (extremely overpriced), horrible wifi which was very frustrating to use (had to use personal mobile hotspot to get work done). Hotel forgot to serve complimentary breakfast , called front desk twice to resolve this but nothing came. Does not follow food plan that was offered (does not follow plan, small portions, served nice and cold!)..very disappointed for a so called 5 star hotel. Highly not recommended.
4.9 Superior Room
All in all the stay was excellent. The service picked me up at the airport, took me to the PCR test and finally to the hotel. The staff was very friendly and helpful. WiFi connection was excellent. The staff informed quickly about my PCR test result. Also breakfast was excellent.
3.6 Superior Room
Positifs
Négatifs
- Hotel pick up
- Room size
- PCR testing and results
- Service was poor - had to ask for several things and our breakfast was forgotten about
Before arriving, I found it difficult to communicate with the hotel - their response time was incredibly slow which needs improving in line with Thailand Pass measures. We were picked up and transferred to PCR test then to hotel which was all great and smooth. After making meal choices, our meals were sadly forgotten about or cold upon arrival. We ordered additional room service which was also slow to arrive and had items missing.
4.8 Superior Room
Positifs
Négatifs
- Comfortable Bed
- Good Shower
- Previous Occupants food still in fridge
Arrived in middle of night , shower was a welcome treat along with comfortable bed Received PCR results first thing in morning. Enjoyed quick breakfast in restaurant and off on my adventure
3.8 Deluxe Room
Positifs
Négatifs
- The testing is very well organized.
- Th result came very quickly.
- Room could be cleaner
- Morchana did not work well
Thanks to Mövenpick for very much for the professional organization about the transport, Testing and check-in.
The immigration is very friendly and very fast.
4.4 Superior Room
Positifs
Négatifs
- Got to hotel after the Test and then room was ready for me to go into. Menu Choices was good and when deliver taste good too!.
- Very nice hotel, great convenience.
- My room was facing the parking lot, so I had to close the curtains a lot of time...
I only stayed for the test and go, and it was a great hotel. for the price, which includes the test, it was good price and service
4.8 Superior Room
Positifs Négatifs
I had a good experience and have no complaints except about the price. I paid 6,000thb, which I find excessive for the services rendered.
4.8 Superior Room
Positifs
Négatifs
- easy testing process, right at hotel. and quick response on result
Just good accomodation and speedy test ''n go results. besides that I don't know what to type to fill a 100 characters
4.3 Superior Room
Positifs
Négatifs
- Nice hotel with a great location near all you need, stayed here before and will again. Staff is fantastic rooms are clean god WiFi and food was good. Good size rooms.
- Hotel is beginning to need a renovation to hold the standard up.
Nice hotel awesome staff, could speed up time for pcr test I waited 12+ a little bit to long and could be faster.
4.5 Deluxe Room
Positifs Négatifs
Everything was more or less fine. No specific complaints. Only delivered food was not very good: I had better food on the plane going to Bangkok.
4.8 Superior Room
Positifs Négatifs
Everything as to be expected. Covid test done on way to hotel from airport. Was able to leave next day by 11:30am
5.0 Superior Room
Positifs Négatifs
- Absolutely nothing wrong with this hotel
Super friendly staff was taking well care of. Everything was quick everything was efficient.So absolutely nothing I can complain about
4.8 Superior Room
Positifs
Négatifs
- Beautiful Hotel.
- Great restaurant on first floor.
- Quiet
- The staff was amazing. So friendly. So helpful.
- I don’t think I could fairly list a Con under the current situation.
- If there is one and yes there is.
- It isn’t any fault of this beautiful Hotel and service I received.
- They did more than the best they could do with the Covid issues at hand. Not there fault. There not responsible for this.
Ended up with a 24 quarantine.
So that was fantastic.
I was the first group to come through the Main BKK airport and not many of us.
A group of about 60 people, less.
11:50 we arrived at check in.
They had a full group ready and prepared.
Made us wait till 12:01 to start.
Went fast
Immigration was very quick.
Bags and out front for car waiting for me.
Off to hospital.
Got out
Into tent
Swab up the nose
Back in car
Off to hotel
Check in hotel a few minutes and in bed.
Next day called me about 15:30
Said your clear.
Left hotel to get a massage and eat
A completely pleasant experience.
Now I can’t imagine this going as smooth with a couple of hundred people or more.
I got lucky, being the first arrived.
So far my time has been enjoyable.
No crowds.
But most services are limited.
Food
Restaurants
Massage
Bars
All those kind of things.
Everyday it improves.
4.8 Superior Room
Positifs
Négatifs
- Excellent service, very friendly and helpful team of staff
- Very quiet, nice and big room
- Outdoor time on the roof top once a day (45 min) from day 3
- Well organized covid tests
I had a relaxed time in this Hotel, I would recommend this hotel highly for ASQ and NON-ASQ!
I will stay again in this Hotel next time I'm in BKK
4.8 Superior Room
Room service and customer service was great. Would recommend the hotel to anyone for short or long type of stay.
4.8 Suite Room
Positifs
Négatifs
- The staff are professional, nice and accommodating.
- As everything went well, we don’t really have any negative things to say😊
My son and I had a very comfortable and enjoyable stay at Movenpick Sukhumvit 15. Asq went so smoothly from airport pickup (we had an SUV 🚙 to ourselves with a lady driver fully protected with PPE), to check in and check out, both of which were done quickly and efficiently. All the staff from reception, concierge, nurse and medical staff are professional, nice and very accommodating. Food is good and always arrive on time. We had ample bottles of water, and asked for additional and were granted promptly. A coffee machine is provided as well as water boiler, with sachets of coffee, creamer and sugar, as well as some tea bags. All our requests were granted accordingly as long as they are within hotel policy. Reminders to take body temperature were on time, as well as for PCR tests. We got our results for the three PCR tests the following day. Would definitely recommend this hotel. Thank you Movenpick for the stress-free accommodation.😊
4.8 Superior Room
Hotel condition is good , staff are cooperative, Nurse very cooperative, reservations team very fast responding
Images du menu alimentaire