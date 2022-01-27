BANGKOK TEST & GO

Mövenpick Hotel Sukhumvit 15 Bangkok - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
8.4
note avec
4998 avis
Mis à jour le February 8, 2022
Total AQ chambres d'hôtel 220 Chambres
Hôpital partenaire Thonburi Bumrungmuang Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximum de 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Chambre supérieure 30
฿38,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿28,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿16,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿5,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,200 - 5th Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques

  • Achat 7-Eleven
  • Chambre communicante
  • Options alimentaires halal
  • Chaînes internationales
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Couples non mariés
  • Chambres fumeurs disponibles
  • Repas végétariens
  • Espace de travail
Maximum de 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Chambre de luxe 32
฿47,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿37,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿19,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿6,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,200 - 5th Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques

  • Achat 7-Eleven
  • Balcon
  • Baignoire
  • Chambre communicante
  • Options alimentaires halal
  • Chaînes internationales
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Couples non mariés
  • Chambres fumeurs disponibles
  • Repas végétariens
  • Espace de travail

L'un de nos meilleurs choix pour Bangkok. Le Mövenpick Hotel Sukhumvit 15 Bangkok s'est associé à l'hôpital Piyavate pour fournir des hébergements de quarantaine d'État alternative (ASQ) certifiés par le ministère de la Santé publique et le ministère de la Défense pour les Thaïlandais et les étrangers de retour de l'étranger.

Le forfait 15 nuits / 11 nuits de quarantaine d'État alternative (ASQ) comprend des hébergements en occupation simple et double avec une expérience de service extraordinaire pendant le séjour au Mövenpick Hotel Sukhumvit 15 Bangkok. Le colis est soumis aux réglementations établies par le gouvernement pour l'observation de la santé pour toutes les arrivées dans le Royaume.

Nous sommes situés à Sukhumvit, à proximité de diverses entreprises et centres commerciaux comme le Terminal 21 et le centre commercial EmQuartier. Situé à seulement 5 minutes à pied de la station de BTS Skytrain et du métro MRT, cet hôtel propose également un service de navette gratuit en Tuk Tuk 24h / 24. Vous pourrez profiter d'un bar sur le toit, d'une piscine de 30 mètres et d'une connexion Wi-Fi gratuite.

L'aéroport international de Suvarnabhumi est à environ 35 minutes de route.

Toutes les chambres et suites élégantes et modernes sont climatisées et disposent d'une télévision à écran plat LED, d'un grand bureau et d'un minibar. Un coffre-fort dans la chambre est également disponible pour plus de sécurité. Dotée d'une baignoire ou d'une douche à l'italienne, la salle de bains privative est pourvue de peignoirs, de chaussons et d'un sèche-cheveux.

Commodités / caractéristiques

  • Prise en charge gratuite de l'aéroport (de l'aéroport à l'hôtel)
  • Meals included (special set menu) for 14-Days / 10 Days only
  • 20% de réduction sur la nourriture et les boissons
  • Infirmière autorisée 24 heures sur 24 en attente
  • Two times COVID-19 tests
  • Masque facial, gel alcoolique et thermomètre infrarouge
  • Consultation d'un médecin via le service de télémédecine
  • WiFi haut débit
But
4.3/5
Très bien
Basé sur 32 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
19
Très bien
9
Moyenne
3
Pauvres
1
Terrible
0
🇬🇧Duncan Fell

Révisé le 27/01/2022
Arrivé le 26/12/2021
4.1 Superior Room
Positifs     
  • Helpful none
Négatifs
  • None

Very well organised, friendly staff and good food plus on the ball when results were through instant in contact with me so, I could use amenities of the hotel

🇹🇭Jun Yamada

Révisé le 27/01/2022
Arrivé le 12/01/2022
2.0 Superior Room
Positifs     
  • Nice lobby
  • Nice looking room
Négatifs
  • Got a rash from staying in the smoking room for a week never had this before..
  • Wifi is horrendous! Had to use my hotspot from my phone to get work done.
  • Food extremely overpriced and not delicious!
  • Front desk isn’t responsive or takes extremely long to reply!
  • They forgot complimentary food that is suppose to be a part of your package!

One of the worst experiences I have ever had at a 5star hotel. Bad wifi, bad food, got some kind of rash from the room (bed bugs?), front desk staff not responsive or will help resolve issues, and staff rude at check out. Highly not recommended, really felt cheated for the money I paid.

🇨🇭Kevin Verhaeghe

Révisé le 25/01/2022
Arrivé le 09/01/2022
3.1 Superior Room
Positifs     
  • Transport
  • Organization
  • Bed
  • Breakfast
Négatifs
  • Food
  • very expensive
  • room equipement
  • No balcony

We booked with balcony, but no balconies on this hotels. Very expensive for this room. Breakfast was ok.

🇹🇭Jun Yamada

Révisé le 20/01/2022
Arrivé le 12/01/2022
2.5 Superior Room
Positifs     
  • Room
Négatifs
  • Horrible wifi
  • Horrible food
  • Front desk unresponsive
  • Forgets complementary meal

Front desk sometimes unresponsive or takes very long time to pick up phone, horrible complimentary food, limited / not delicious room service (extremely overpriced), horrible wifi which was very frustrating to use (had to use personal mobile hotspot to get work done). Hotel forgot to serve complimentary breakfast , called front desk twice to resolve this but nothing came. Does not follow food plan that was offered (does not follow plan, small portions, served nice and cold!)..very disappointed for a so called 5 star hotel. Highly not recommended.

🇩🇪Thomas

Révisé le 13/01/2022
Arrivé le 28/12/2021
4.9 Superior Room

All in all the stay was excellent. The service picked me up at the airport, took me to the PCR test and finally to the hotel. The staff was very friendly and helpful. WiFi connection was excellent. The staff informed quickly about my PCR test result. Also breakfast was excellent.

🇬🇧Claire Moran

Révisé le 29/12/2021
Arrivé le 17/12/2021
3.6 Superior Room
Positifs     
  • Hotel pick up
  • Room size
  • PCR testing and results
Négatifs
  • Service was poor - had to ask for several things and our breakfast was forgotten about

Before arriving, I found it difficult to communicate with the hotel - their response time was incredibly slow which needs improving in line with Thailand Pass measures. We were picked up and transferred to PCR test then to hotel which was all great and smooth. After making meal choices, our meals were sadly forgotten about or cold upon arrival. We ordered additional room service which was also slow to arrive and had items missing.

🇨🇦James Penrose

Révisé le 18/12/2021
Arrivé le 03/12/2021
4.8 Superior Room
Positifs     
  • Comfortable Bed
  • Good Shower
Négatifs
  • Previous Occupants food still in fridge

Arrived in middle of night , shower was a welcome treat along with comfortable bed Received PCR results first thing in morning. Enjoyed quick breakfast in restaurant and off on my adventure

🇨🇭Thomas Wiesendanger

Révisé le 17/12/2021
Arrivé le 01/12/2021
3.8 Deluxe Room
Positifs     
  • The testing is very well organized.
  • Th result came very quickly.
Négatifs
  • Room could be cleaner
  • Morchana did not work well

Thanks to Mövenpick for very much for the professional organization about the transport, Testing and check-in. The immigration is very friendly and very fast.

🇬🇧David Cheung

Révisé le 13/12/2021
Arrivé le 25/11/2021
4.4 Superior Room
Positifs     
  • Got to hotel after the Test and then room was ready for me to go into. Menu Choices was good and when deliver taste good too!.
  • Very nice hotel, great convenience.
Négatifs
  • My room was facing the parking lot, so I had to close the curtains a lot of time...

I only stayed for the test and go, and it was a great hotel. for the price, which includes the test, it was good price and service

🇺🇸Christopher David Mortensen

Révisé le 08/12/2021
Arrivé le 20/11/2021
4.8 Superior Room
Positifs     
  • Clean
Négatifs
  • Cost

I had a good experience and have no complaints except about the price. I paid 6,000thb, which I find excessive for the services rendered.

🇳🇱barthelome de Louw

Révisé le 06/12/2021
Arrivé le 20/11/2021
4.8 Superior Room
Positifs     
  • easy testing process, right at hotel. and quick response on result
Négatifs
  • none

Just good accomodation and speedy test ''n go results. besides that I don't know what to type to fill a 100 characters

🇸🇪Joakim Wallén

Révisé le 04/12/2021
Arrivé le 16/11/2021
4.3 Superior Room
Positifs     
  • Nice hotel with a great location near all you need, stayed here before and will again. Staff is fantastic rooms are clean god WiFi and food was good. Good size rooms.
Négatifs
  • Hotel is beginning to need a renovation to hold the standard up.

Nice hotel awesome staff, could speed up time for pcr test I waited 12+ a little bit to long and could be faster.

🇮🇹Giuseppe Cardi

Révisé le 01/12/2021
Arrivé le 14/11/2021
4.5 Deluxe Room
Positifs     
  • Staff was excellent
Négatifs
  • Food was not very good.

Everything was more or less fine. No specific complaints. Only delivered food was not very good: I had better food on the plane going to Bangkok.

🇬🇧Stuart Plumbly

Révisé le 22/11/2021
Arrivé le 06/11/2021
4.8 Superior Room
Positifs     
  • Clean
Négatifs
  • None

Everything as to be expected. Covid test done on way to hotel from airport. Was able to leave next day by 11:30am

🇳🇴Wenche Rossvoll

Révisé le 20/11/2021
Arrivé le 02/11/2021
5.0 Superior Room
Positifs     
  • Everything was perfect
Négatifs
  • Absolutely nothing wrong with this hotel

Super friendly staff was taking well care of. Everything was quick everything was efficient.So absolutely nothing I can complain about

🇺🇸William B. Davis

Révisé le 19/11/2021
Arrivé le 01/11/2021
4.8 Superior Room
Positifs     
  • Beautiful Hotel.
  • Great restaurant on first floor.
  • Quiet
  • The staff was amazing. So friendly. So helpful.
Négatifs
  • I don’t think I could fairly list a Con under the current situation.
  • If there is one and yes there is.
  • It isn’t any fault of this beautiful Hotel and service I received.
  • They did more than the best they could do with the Covid issues at hand. Not there fault. There not responsible for this.

Ended up with a 24 quarantine. So that was fantastic. I was the first group to come through the Main BKK airport and not many of us. A group of about 60 people, less. 11:50 we arrived at check in. They had a full group ready and prepared. Made us wait till 12:01 to start. Went fast Immigration was very quick. Bags and out front for car waiting for me. Off to hospital. Got out Into tent Swab up the nose Back in car Off to hotel Check in hotel a few minutes and in bed. Next day called me about 15:30 Said your clear. Left hotel to get a massage and eat A completely pleasant experience. Now I can’t imagine this going as smooth with a couple of hundred people or more. I got lucky, being the first arrived. So far my time has been enjoyable. No crowds. But most services are limited. Food Restaurants Massage Bars All those kind of things. Everyday it improves.

🇨🇭Ralf Eric NEUMANN

Révisé le 09/10/2021
Arrivé le 03/10/2021
4.8 Superior Room
Positifs     
  • Excellent service, very friendly and helpful team of staff
  • Very quiet, nice and big room
  • Outdoor time on the roof top once a day (45 min) from day 3
  • Well organized covid tests
Négatifs
  • Nothing really negative

I had a relaxed time in this Hotel, I would recommend this hotel highly for ASQ and NON-ASQ! I will stay again in this Hotel next time I'm in BKK

🇺🇸Victor Febus

Révisé le 18/09/2021
Arrivé le 03/09/2021
4.8 Superior Room

Room service and customer service was great. Would recommend the hotel to anyone for short or long type of stay.

🇫🇷Desiree Gepielago Gluck

Révisé le 28/08/2021
Arrivé le 12/08/2021
4.8 Suite Room
Positifs     
  • The staff are professional, nice and accommodating.
Négatifs
  • As everything went well, we don’t really have any negative things to say😊

My son and I had a very comfortable and enjoyable stay at Movenpick Sukhumvit 15. Asq went so smoothly from airport pickup (we had an SUV 🚙 to ourselves with a lady driver fully protected with PPE), to check in and check out, both of which were done quickly and efficiently. All the staff from reception, concierge, nurse and medical staff are professional, nice and very accommodating. Food is good and always arrive on time. We had ample bottles of water, and asked for additional and were granted promptly. A coffee machine is provided as well as water boiler, with sachets of coffee, creamer and sugar, as well as some tea bags. All our requests were granted accordingly as long as they are within hotel policy. Reminders to take body temperature were on time, as well as for PCR tests. We got our results for the three PCR tests the following day. Would definitely recommend this hotel. Thank you Movenpick for the stress-free accommodation.😊

🇪🇬Basim Ragab Abdelrahman Mohamed Amish

Révisé le 23/08/2021
Arrivé le 07/08/2021
4.8 Superior Room

Hotel condition is good , staff are cooperative, Nurse very cooperative, reservations team very fast responding

Hotel Offer Brochure

Images du menu alimentaire

Adresse / Carte

47 Sukhumvit Soi 15 Klongtoey, Wattana, 10110 Bangkok, Thailand

 
