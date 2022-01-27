BANGKOK TEST & GO

Mövenpick Hotel Sukhumvit 15 Bangkok - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
8.4
Bewertung mit
4998 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 8, 2022
Mövenpick Hotel Sukhumvit 15 Bangkok - Image 0
Mövenpick Hotel Sukhumvit 15 Bangkok - Image 1
Mövenpick Hotel Sukhumvit 15 Bangkok - Image 2
Mövenpick Hotel Sukhumvit 15 Bangkok - Image 3
Mövenpick Hotel Sukhumvit 15 Bangkok - Image 4
Mövenpick Hotel Sukhumvit 15 Bangkok - Image 5
+37 Fotos
SCHNELLE ANTWORT
32 BEWERTUNGEN
Insgesamt AQ Hotelzimmer 220 Schlafzimmer
Partnerkrankenhaus Thonburi Bumrungmuang Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot Das Hotel erhält 91 letzte Buchungsanfragen. Beeile dich!

Bei Buchungsanfragen werden Sie direkten Kontakt mit dem Mövenpick Hotel Sukhumvit 15 Bangkok , und Mövenpick Hotel Sukhumvit 15 Bangkok wird die Zahlung direkt von Ihnen einziehen.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

SPEZIALANGEBOTKLICKEN SIE ANFRAGE, UM ZU SEHEN
Maximal von 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Superior Zimmer 30
฿38,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿28,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿16,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿5,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,200 - 5th Day Test & Go
BUCHUNG ANFORDERN
SCHNELLE ANFRAGE (2 KLICKEN)
BOOKMARK

Eigenschaften

  • 7-Elf Kauf
  • Verbindungsraum
  • Halal-Lebensmitteloptionen
  • Internationale Kanäle
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Nicht verheiratete Paare
  • Raucherzimmer vorhanden
  • Vegetarische Mahlzeiten
  • Arbeitsbereich
SPEZIALANGEBOTKLICKEN SIE ANFRAGE, UM ZU SEHEN
Maximal von 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Luxuszimmer 32
฿47,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿37,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿19,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿6,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,200 - 5th Day Test & Go
BUCHUNG ANFORDERN
SCHNELLE ANFRAGE (2 KLICKEN)
BOOKMARK

Eigenschaften

  • 7-Elf Kauf
  • Balkon
  • Badewanne
  • Verbindungsraum
  • Halal-Lebensmitteloptionen
  • Internationale Kanäle
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Nicht verheiratete Paare
  • Raucherzimmer vorhanden
  • Vegetarische Mahlzeiten
  • Arbeitsbereich

Eine unserer Top-Auswahl in Bangkok. Das Mövenpick Hotel Sukhumvit 15 Bangkok hat sich mit dem Piyavate Hospital zusammengetan, um Unterkünfte in alternativer staatlicher Quarantäne (ASQ) anzubieten, die vom Ministerium für öffentliche Gesundheit und Verteidigungsministerium für Thailänder und Ausländer, die aus dem Ausland zurückkehren, zertifiziert wurden.

Das 15-Nächte-Paket / 11-Nächte-Paket der alternativen staatlichen Quarantäne (ASQ) bietet Unterkünfte zur Einzel- und Doppelbelegung mit einem außergewöhnlichen Serviceerlebnis während Ihres Aufenthalts im Mövenpick Hotel Sukhumvit 15 Bangkok. Das Paket unterliegt den von der Regierung festgelegten Vorschriften für die Gesundheitsbeobachtung bei allen Ankünften im Königreich.

Wir befinden uns in Sukhumvit, in der Nähe verschiedener Unternehmen und Einkaufszentren wie Terminal 21 und EmQuartier Shopping Mall. Dieses Hotel liegt nur 5 Gehminuten von der BTS Skytrain Station und der MRT-U-Bahn entfernt und bietet rund um die Uhr einen kostenlosen Tuk Tuk-Shuttleservice. Freuen Sie sich auf eine Bar auf dem Dach, einen 30 m langen Pool und kostenfreies WLAN.

Der internationale Flughafen Suvarnabhumi liegt etwa 35 Autominuten entfernt.

Alle stilvollen, modernen Zimmer und Suiten sind klimatisiert und verfügen über einen LED-Flachbild-TV, einen großen Schreibtisch und eine Minibar. Für zusätzliche Sicherheit steht auch ein Zimmersafe zur Verfügung. Das eigene Badezimmer ist mit einer Badewanne oder einer ebenerdigen Dusche ausgestattet und verfügt über Bademäntel, Hausschuhe und einen Haartrockner.

Ausstattung / Ausstattung

  • Kostenlose Abholung vom Flughafen (Flughafen zum Hotel)
  • Meals included (special set menu) for 14-Days / 10 Days only
  • 20% Rabatt für Speisen und Getränke
  • 24 Stunden Krankenschwester im Standby
  • Two times COVID-19 tests
  • Gesichtsmaske, Alkoholgel und Infrarot-Thermometer
  • Arztberatung durch Telemedizin
  • Hi-Speed WiFi
ALLE AQ-HOTELS ANZEIGEN
Durchsuchen Sie alle 180+ AQ Hotels
Ergebnis
4.3/5
Sehr gut
Beyogen auf 32 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
19
Sehr gut
9
Durchschnittlich
3
Arm
1
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Mövenpick Hotel Sukhumvit 15 Bangkok , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Mövenpick Hotel Sukhumvit 15 Bangkok
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

🇬🇧Duncan Fell

Bewertet am 27/01/2022
Angekommen um 26/12/2021
4.1 Superior Room
Positiv     
  • Helpful none
Negative
  • None

Very well organised, friendly staff and good food plus on the ball when results were through instant in contact with me so, I could use amenities of the hotel

🇹🇭Jun Yamada

Bewertet am 27/01/2022
Angekommen um 12/01/2022
2.0 Superior Room
Positiv     
  • Nice lobby
  • Nice looking room
Negative
  • Got a rash from staying in the smoking room for a week never had this before..
  • Wifi is horrendous! Had to use my hotspot from my phone to get work done.
  • Food extremely overpriced and not delicious!
  • Front desk isn’t responsive or takes extremely long to reply!
  • They forgot complimentary food that is suppose to be a part of your package!

One of the worst experiences I have ever had at a 5star hotel. Bad wifi, bad food, got some kind of rash from the room (bed bugs?), front desk staff not responsive or will help resolve issues, and staff rude at check out. Highly not recommended, really felt cheated for the money I paid.

🇨🇭Kevin Verhaeghe

Bewertet am 25/01/2022
Angekommen um 09/01/2022
3.1 Superior Room
Positiv     
  • Transport
  • Organization
  • Bed
  • Breakfast
Negative
  • Food
  • very expensive
  • room equipement
  • No balcony

We booked with balcony, but no balconies on this hotels. Very expensive for this room. Breakfast was ok.

🇹🇭Jun Yamada

Bewertet am 20/01/2022
Angekommen um 12/01/2022
2.5 Superior Room
Positiv     
  • Room
Negative
  • Horrible wifi
  • Horrible food
  • Front desk unresponsive
  • Forgets complementary meal

Front desk sometimes unresponsive or takes very long time to pick up phone, horrible complimentary food, limited / not delicious room service (extremely overpriced), horrible wifi which was very frustrating to use (had to use personal mobile hotspot to get work done). Hotel forgot to serve complimentary breakfast , called front desk twice to resolve this but nothing came. Does not follow food plan that was offered (does not follow plan, small portions, served nice and cold!)..very disappointed for a so called 5 star hotel. Highly not recommended.

🇩🇪Thomas

Bewertet am 13/01/2022
Angekommen um 28/12/2021
4.9 Superior Room

All in all the stay was excellent. The service picked me up at the airport, took me to the PCR test and finally to the hotel. The staff was very friendly and helpful. WiFi connection was excellent. The staff informed quickly about my PCR test result. Also breakfast was excellent.

🇬🇧Claire Moran

Bewertet am 29/12/2021
Angekommen um 17/12/2021
3.6 Superior Room
Positiv     
  • Hotel pick up
  • Room size
  • PCR testing and results
Negative
  • Service was poor - had to ask for several things and our breakfast was forgotten about

Before arriving, I found it difficult to communicate with the hotel - their response time was incredibly slow which needs improving in line with Thailand Pass measures. We were picked up and transferred to PCR test then to hotel which was all great and smooth. After making meal choices, our meals were sadly forgotten about or cold upon arrival. We ordered additional room service which was also slow to arrive and had items missing.

🇨🇦James Penrose

Bewertet am 18/12/2021
Angekommen um 03/12/2021
4.8 Superior Room
Positiv     
  • Comfortable Bed
  • Good Shower
Negative
  • Previous Occupants food still in fridge

Arrived in middle of night , shower was a welcome treat along with comfortable bed Received PCR results first thing in morning. Enjoyed quick breakfast in restaurant and off on my adventure

🇨🇭Thomas Wiesendanger

Bewertet am 17/12/2021
Angekommen um 01/12/2021
3.8 Deluxe Room
Positiv     
  • The testing is very well organized.
  • Th result came very quickly.
Negative
  • Room could be cleaner
  • Morchana did not work well

Thanks to Mövenpick for very much for the professional organization about the transport, Testing and check-in. The immigration is very friendly and very fast.

🇬🇧David Cheung

Bewertet am 13/12/2021
Angekommen um 25/11/2021
4.4 Superior Room
Positiv     
  • Got to hotel after the Test and then room was ready for me to go into. Menu Choices was good and when deliver taste good too!.
  • Very nice hotel, great convenience.
Negative
  • My room was facing the parking lot, so I had to close the curtains a lot of time...

I only stayed for the test and go, and it was a great hotel. for the price, which includes the test, it was good price and service

🇺🇸Christopher David Mortensen

Bewertet am 08/12/2021
Angekommen um 20/11/2021
4.8 Superior Room
Positiv     
  • Clean
Negative
  • Cost

I had a good experience and have no complaints except about the price. I paid 6,000thb, which I find excessive for the services rendered.

🇳🇱barthelome de Louw

Bewertet am 06/12/2021
Angekommen um 20/11/2021
4.8 Superior Room
Positiv     
  • easy testing process, right at hotel. and quick response on result
Negative
  • none

Just good accomodation and speedy test ''n go results. besides that I don't know what to type to fill a 100 characters

🇸🇪Joakim Wallén

Bewertet am 04/12/2021
Angekommen um 16/11/2021
4.3 Superior Room
Positiv     
  • Nice hotel with a great location near all you need, stayed here before and will again. Staff is fantastic rooms are clean god WiFi and food was good. Good size rooms.
Negative
  • Hotel is beginning to need a renovation to hold the standard up.

Nice hotel awesome staff, could speed up time for pcr test I waited 12+ a little bit to long and could be faster.

🇮🇹Giuseppe Cardi

Bewertet am 01/12/2021
Angekommen um 14/11/2021
4.5 Deluxe Room
Positiv     
  • Staff was excellent
Negative
  • Food was not very good.

Everything was more or less fine. No specific complaints. Only delivered food was not very good: I had better food on the plane going to Bangkok.

🇬🇧Stuart Plumbly

Bewertet am 22/11/2021
Angekommen um 06/11/2021
4.8 Superior Room
Positiv     
  • Clean
Negative
  • None

Everything as to be expected. Covid test done on way to hotel from airport. Was able to leave next day by 11:30am

🇳🇴Wenche Rossvoll

Bewertet am 20/11/2021
Angekommen um 02/11/2021
5.0 Superior Room
Positiv     
  • Everything was perfect
Negative
  • Absolutely nothing wrong with this hotel

Super friendly staff was taking well care of. Everything was quick everything was efficient.So absolutely nothing I can complain about

🇺🇸William B. Davis

Bewertet am 19/11/2021
Angekommen um 01/11/2021
4.8 Superior Room
Positiv     
  • Beautiful Hotel.
  • Great restaurant on first floor.
  • Quiet
  • The staff was amazing. So friendly. So helpful.
Negative
  • I don’t think I could fairly list a Con under the current situation.
  • If there is one and yes there is.
  • It isn’t any fault of this beautiful Hotel and service I received.
  • They did more than the best they could do with the Covid issues at hand. Not there fault. There not responsible for this.

Ended up with a 24 quarantine. So that was fantastic. I was the first group to come through the Main BKK airport and not many of us. A group of about 60 people, less. 11:50 we arrived at check in. They had a full group ready and prepared. Made us wait till 12:01 to start. Went fast Immigration was very quick. Bags and out front for car waiting for me. Off to hospital. Got out Into tent Swab up the nose Back in car Off to hotel Check in hotel a few minutes and in bed. Next day called me about 15:30 Said your clear. Left hotel to get a massage and eat A completely pleasant experience. Now I can’t imagine this going as smooth with a couple of hundred people or more. I got lucky, being the first arrived. So far my time has been enjoyable. No crowds. But most services are limited. Food Restaurants Massage Bars All those kind of things. Everyday it improves.

🇨🇭Ralf Eric NEUMANN

Bewertet am 09/10/2021
Angekommen um 03/10/2021
4.8 Superior Room
Positiv     
  • Excellent service, very friendly and helpful team of staff
  • Very quiet, nice and big room
  • Outdoor time on the roof top once a day (45 min) from day 3
  • Well organized covid tests
Negative
  • Nothing really negative

I had a relaxed time in this Hotel, I would recommend this hotel highly for ASQ and NON-ASQ! I will stay again in this Hotel next time I'm in BKK

🇺🇸Victor Febus

Bewertet am 18/09/2021
Angekommen um 03/09/2021
4.8 Superior Room

Room service and customer service was great. Would recommend the hotel to anyone for short or long type of stay.

🇫🇷Desiree Gepielago Gluck

Bewertet am 28/08/2021
Angekommen um 12/08/2021
4.8 Suite Room
Positiv     
  • The staff are professional, nice and accommodating.
Negative
  • As everything went well, we don’t really have any negative things to say😊

My son and I had a very comfortable and enjoyable stay at Movenpick Sukhumvit 15. Asq went so smoothly from airport pickup (we had an SUV 🚙 to ourselves with a lady driver fully protected with PPE), to check in and check out, both of which were done quickly and efficiently. All the staff from reception, concierge, nurse and medical staff are professional, nice and very accommodating. Food is good and always arrive on time. We had ample bottles of water, and asked for additional and were granted promptly. A coffee machine is provided as well as water boiler, with sachets of coffee, creamer and sugar, as well as some tea bags. All our requests were granted accordingly as long as they are within hotel policy. Reminders to take body temperature were on time, as well as for PCR tests. We got our results for the three PCR tests the following day. Would definitely recommend this hotel. Thank you Movenpick for the stress-free accommodation.😊

🇪🇬Basim Ragab Abdelrahman Mohamed Amish

Bewertet am 23/08/2021
Angekommen um 07/08/2021
4.8 Superior Room

Hotel condition is good , staff are cooperative, Nurse very cooperative, reservations team very fast responding

Hotel Offer Brochure

Lebensmittelmenü Bilder

Adresse / Karte

47 Sukhumvit Soi 15 Klongtoey, Wattana, 10110 Bangkok, Thailand

 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU