BANGKOK TEST & GO

뫼 벤픽 호텔 수 쿰빗 15 방콕 - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
8.4

4998 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 8, 2022
Mövenpick Hotel Sukhumvit 15 Bangkok - Image 0
Mövenpick Hotel Sukhumvit 15 Bangkok - Image 1
Mövenpick Hotel Sukhumvit 15 Bangkok - Image 2
Mövenpick Hotel Sukhumvit 15 Bangkok - Image 3
Mövenpick Hotel Sukhumvit 15 Bangkok - Image 4
Mövenpick Hotel Sukhumvit 15 Bangkok - Image 5
+37 사진
빠른 응답
32 리뷰
총 AQ 호텔 객실 220 침실
파트너 병원 Thonburi Bumrungmuang Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking request sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
슈페리어 룸 30
฿38,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿28,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿16,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿5,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,200 - 5th Day Test & Go
풍모

  • 7-Eleven 구매
  • 커넥팅 룸
  • 할랄 음식 옵션
  • 국제 채널
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 미혼 커플
  • 흡연실 있음
  • 채식 식사
  • 작업 공간
최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
디럭스 룸 32
฿47,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿37,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿19,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿6,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,200 - 5th Day Test & Go
풍모

  • 7-Eleven 구매
  • 발코니
  • 목욕통
  • 커넥팅 룸
  • 할랄 음식 옵션
  • 국제 채널
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 미혼 커플
  • 흡연실 있음
  • 채식 식사
  • 작업 공간

저희가 추천하는 방콕 최고의 숙소 중 하나입니다. Mövenpick Hotel Sukhumvit 15 Bangkok은 Piyavate 병원과 제휴하여 해외에서 돌아 오는 태국인 및 외국인을 위해 공중 보건부 및 국방부에서 인증 한 대체 국가 검역 (ASQ) 숙박 시설을 제공합니다.

대체 국가 검역 (ASQ) 15 박 패키지 / 11 박 패키지는 Mövenpick Hotel Sukhumvit 15 Bangkok에 머무는 동안 특별한 서비스 경험을 제공하는 1 인 및 2 인 숙박 시설을 제공합니다. 패키지는 왕국에 도착하는 모든 사람의 건강 관찰을 위해 정부에서 정한 규정을 따릅니다.

우리는 수 쿰빗에 위치하고 있으며 터미널 21 및 엠 쿼티 어 쇼핑몰과 같은 다양한 비즈니스 및 쇼핑 센터에 쉽게 접근 할 수 있습니다. BTS 스카이 트레인 역과 MRT 지하철에서 도보로 단 5 분 거리에있는이 호텔은 24 시간 무료 툭툭 셔틀 서비스를 제공합니다. 옥상 바, 100 피트 랩 수영장 및 무료 Wi-Fi를 이용하실 수 있습니다.

수완 나품 국제 공항은 차로 약 35 분 거리에 있습니다.

세련되고 현대적인 모든 객실과 스위트는 에어컨, LED 평면 TV, 대형 업무용 책상 및 미니 바를 갖추고 있습니다. 추가 보안을 위해 객실 내 금고도 제공됩니다. 욕조 또는 대형 샤워 실이 완비 된 전용 욕실에는 목욕 가운, 슬리퍼 및 헤어 드라이어가 비치되어 있습니다.

어메니티 / 특징

  • 무료 공항 픽업 (호텔에서 공항까지)
  • Meals included (special set menu) for 14-Days / 10 Days only
  • 식음료 20 % 할인
  • 24 시간 간호사 대기
  • Two times COVID-19 tests
  • 안면 마스크, 알코올 젤 및 적외선 온도계
  • 원격 진료 서비스를 통한 의사 상담
  • 고속 WiFi
점수
4.3/5
아주 좋아
기반 32 리뷰
평가
우수한
19
아주 좋아
9
평균
3
가난한
1
무서운
0
🇬🇧Duncan Fell

검토 27/01/2022
도착 26/12/2021
4.1 Superior Room
긍정적     
  • Helpful none
네거티브
  • None

Very well organised, friendly staff and good food plus on the ball when results were through instant in contact with me so, I could use amenities of the hotel

🇹🇭Jun Yamada

검토 27/01/2022
도착 12/01/2022
2.0 Superior Room
긍정적     
  • Nice lobby
  • Nice looking room
네거티브
  • Got a rash from staying in the smoking room for a week never had this before..
  • Wifi is horrendous! Had to use my hotspot from my phone to get work done.
  • Food extremely overpriced and not delicious!
  • Front desk isn’t responsive or takes extremely long to reply!
  • They forgot complimentary food that is suppose to be a part of your package!

One of the worst experiences I have ever had at a 5star hotel. Bad wifi, bad food, got some kind of rash from the room (bed bugs?), front desk staff not responsive or will help resolve issues, and staff rude at check out. Highly not recommended, really felt cheated for the money I paid.

🇨🇭Kevin Verhaeghe

검토 25/01/2022
도착 09/01/2022
3.1 Superior Room
긍정적     
  • Transport
  • Organization
  • Bed
  • Breakfast
네거티브
  • Food
  • very expensive
  • room equipement
  • No balcony

We booked with balcony, but no balconies on this hotels. Very expensive for this room. Breakfast was ok.

🇹🇭Jun Yamada

검토 20/01/2022
도착 12/01/2022
2.5 Superior Room
긍정적     
  • Room
네거티브
  • Horrible wifi
  • Horrible food
  • Front desk unresponsive
  • Forgets complementary meal

Front desk sometimes unresponsive or takes very long time to pick up phone, horrible complimentary food, limited / not delicious room service (extremely overpriced), horrible wifi which was very frustrating to use (had to use personal mobile hotspot to get work done). Hotel forgot to serve complimentary breakfast , called front desk twice to resolve this but nothing came. Does not follow food plan that was offered (does not follow plan, small portions, served nice and cold!)..very disappointed for a so called 5 star hotel. Highly not recommended.

🇩🇪Thomas

검토 13/01/2022
도착 28/12/2021
4.9 Superior Room

All in all the stay was excellent. The service picked me up at the airport, took me to the PCR test and finally to the hotel. The staff was very friendly and helpful. WiFi connection was excellent. The staff informed quickly about my PCR test result. Also breakfast was excellent.

🇬🇧Claire Moran

검토 29/12/2021
도착 17/12/2021
3.6 Superior Room
긍정적     
  • Hotel pick up
  • Room size
  • PCR testing and results
네거티브
  • Service was poor - had to ask for several things and our breakfast was forgotten about

Before arriving, I found it difficult to communicate with the hotel - their response time was incredibly slow which needs improving in line with Thailand Pass measures. We were picked up and transferred to PCR test then to hotel which was all great and smooth. After making meal choices, our meals were sadly forgotten about or cold upon arrival. We ordered additional room service which was also slow to arrive and had items missing.

🇨🇦James Penrose

검토 18/12/2021
도착 03/12/2021
4.8 Superior Room
긍정적     
  • Comfortable Bed
  • Good Shower
네거티브
  • Previous Occupants food still in fridge

Arrived in middle of night , shower was a welcome treat along with comfortable bed Received PCR results first thing in morning. Enjoyed quick breakfast in restaurant and off on my adventure

🇨🇭Thomas Wiesendanger

검토 17/12/2021
도착 01/12/2021
3.8 Deluxe Room
긍정적     
  • The testing is very well organized.
  • Th result came very quickly.
네거티브
  • Room could be cleaner
  • Morchana did not work well

Thanks to Mövenpick for very much for the professional organization about the transport, Testing and check-in. The immigration is very friendly and very fast.

🇬🇧David Cheung

검토 13/12/2021
도착 25/11/2021
4.4 Superior Room
긍정적     
  • Got to hotel after the Test and then room was ready for me to go into. Menu Choices was good and when deliver taste good too!.
  • Very nice hotel, great convenience.
네거티브
  • My room was facing the parking lot, so I had to close the curtains a lot of time...

I only stayed for the test and go, and it was a great hotel. for the price, which includes the test, it was good price and service

🇺🇸Christopher David Mortensen

검토 08/12/2021
도착 20/11/2021
4.8 Superior Room
긍정적     
  • Clean
네거티브
  • Cost

I had a good experience and have no complaints except about the price. I paid 6,000thb, which I find excessive for the services rendered.

🇳🇱barthelome de Louw

검토 06/12/2021
도착 20/11/2021
4.8 Superior Room
긍정적     
  • easy testing process, right at hotel. and quick response on result
네거티브
  • none

Just good accomodation and speedy test ''n go results. besides that I don't know what to type to fill a 100 characters

🇸🇪Joakim Wallén

검토 04/12/2021
도착 16/11/2021
4.3 Superior Room
긍정적     
  • Nice hotel with a great location near all you need, stayed here before and will again. Staff is fantastic rooms are clean god WiFi and food was good. Good size rooms.
네거티브
  • Hotel is beginning to need a renovation to hold the standard up.

Nice hotel awesome staff, could speed up time for pcr test I waited 12+ a little bit to long and could be faster.

🇮🇹Giuseppe Cardi

검토 01/12/2021
도착 14/11/2021
4.5 Deluxe Room
긍정적     
  • Staff was excellent
네거티브
  • Food was not very good.

Everything was more or less fine. No specific complaints. Only delivered food was not very good: I had better food on the plane going to Bangkok.

🇬🇧Stuart Plumbly

검토 22/11/2021
도착 06/11/2021
4.8 Superior Room
긍정적     
  • Clean
네거티브
  • None

Everything as to be expected. Covid test done on way to hotel from airport. Was able to leave next day by 11:30am

🇳🇴Wenche Rossvoll

검토 20/11/2021
도착 02/11/2021
5.0 Superior Room
긍정적     
  • Everything was perfect
네거티브
  • Absolutely nothing wrong with this hotel

Super friendly staff was taking well care of. Everything was quick everything was efficient.So absolutely nothing I can complain about

🇺🇸William B. Davis

검토 19/11/2021
도착 01/11/2021
4.8 Superior Room
긍정적     
  • Beautiful Hotel.
  • Great restaurant on first floor.
  • Quiet
  • The staff was amazing. So friendly. So helpful.
네거티브
  • I don’t think I could fairly list a Con under the current situation.
  • If there is one and yes there is.
  • It isn’t any fault of this beautiful Hotel and service I received.
  • They did more than the best they could do with the Covid issues at hand. Not there fault. There not responsible for this.

Ended up with a 24 quarantine. So that was fantastic. I was the first group to come through the Main BKK airport and not many of us. A group of about 60 people, less. 11:50 we arrived at check in. They had a full group ready and prepared. Made us wait till 12:01 to start. Went fast Immigration was very quick. Bags and out front for car waiting for me. Off to hospital. Got out Into tent Swab up the nose Back in car Off to hotel Check in hotel a few minutes and in bed. Next day called me about 15:30 Said your clear. Left hotel to get a massage and eat A completely pleasant experience. Now I can’t imagine this going as smooth with a couple of hundred people or more. I got lucky, being the first arrived. So far my time has been enjoyable. No crowds. But most services are limited. Food Restaurants Massage Bars All those kind of things. Everyday it improves.

🇨🇭Ralf Eric NEUMANN

검토 09/10/2021
도착 03/10/2021
4.8 Superior Room
긍정적     
  • Excellent service, very friendly and helpful team of staff
  • Very quiet, nice and big room
  • Outdoor time on the roof top once a day (45 min) from day 3
  • Well organized covid tests
네거티브
  • Nothing really negative

I had a relaxed time in this Hotel, I would recommend this hotel highly for ASQ and NON-ASQ! I will stay again in this Hotel next time I'm in BKK

🇺🇸Victor Febus

검토 18/09/2021
도착 03/09/2021
4.8 Superior Room

Room service and customer service was great. Would recommend the hotel to anyone for short or long type of stay.

🇫🇷Desiree Gepielago Gluck

검토 28/08/2021
도착 12/08/2021
4.8 Suite Room
긍정적     
  • The staff are professional, nice and accommodating.
네거티브
  • As everything went well, we don’t really have any negative things to say😊

My son and I had a very comfortable and enjoyable stay at Movenpick Sukhumvit 15. Asq went so smoothly from airport pickup (we had an SUV 🚙 to ourselves with a lady driver fully protected with PPE), to check in and check out, both of which were done quickly and efficiently. All the staff from reception, concierge, nurse and medical staff are professional, nice and very accommodating. Food is good and always arrive on time. We had ample bottles of water, and asked for additional and were granted promptly. A coffee machine is provided as well as water boiler, with sachets of coffee, creamer and sugar, as well as some tea bags. All our requests were granted accordingly as long as they are within hotel policy. Reminders to take body temperature were on time, as well as for PCR tests. We got our results for the three PCR tests the following day. Would definitely recommend this hotel. Thank you Movenpick for the stress-free accommodation.😊

🇪🇬Basim Ragab Abdelrahman Mohamed Amish

검토 23/08/2021
도착 07/08/2021
4.8 Superior Room

Hotel condition is good , staff are cooperative, Nurse very cooperative, reservations team very fast responding

주소 /지도

47 Sukhumvit Soi 15 Klongtoey, Wattana, 10110 Bangkok, Thailand

 
