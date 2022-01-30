총 AQ 호텔 객실 150 침실
파트너 병원 Piyavate Hospital
Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Hotel Refund Policy
- Applicable from now until 31 March 2022
- A valid vaccine certificate is required to make a reservation
- Fully payment is required.
- Credit is only applicable per room per stay, and cannot be used in conjunction with other discounts or hotel promotions
객실
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
최대 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
디럭스 룸 35m²
฿34,900 - 10 Day AQ
฿24,900 - 7 Day AQ
฿16,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿5,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
풍모
- ฿ 5,000 보증금
- 7-Eleven 구매
- 목욕통
- 커넥팅 룸
- 패밀리 스위트
- HDMI 케이블
- 국제 채널
- 인터넷-Wi-Fi
- 요가 매트
최대 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
주니어 스위트 룸 55m²
฿44,900 - 10 Day AQ
฿32,900 - 7 Day AQ
฿21,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿6,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
풍모
- ฿ 5,000 보증금
- 7-Eleven 구매
- 목욕통
- 패밀리 스위트
- HDMI 케이블
- 국제 채널
- 인터넷-Wi-Fi
- 요가 매트
최대 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
이그제큐티브 스위트 룸 85m²
฿60,900 - 10 Day AQ
฿45,900 - 7 Day AQ
฿31,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
풍모
- ฿ 5,000 보증금
- 7-Eleven 구매
- 목욕통
- 커넥팅 룸
- 패밀리 스위트
- HDMI 케이블
- 국제 채널
- 인터넷-Wi-Fi
Bangna 최고의 추천 호텔 중 하나입니다. 수완 나품 국제 공항에서 차로 20 분 거리에있는 Dusit Princess Srinakarin Bangkok은 야외 수영장과 24 시간 룸 서비스를 제공합니다. 따뜻한 태국 식 환대는 현대적인 태국 인테리어 디자인을 보완합니다. 호텔 전역에서 무료 Wi-Fi를 이용하실 수 있습니다.
따뜻한 조명과 우아한 목재 가구로 아름답게 꾸며진 객실은 에어컨, 평면 TV, 미니 바 및 전자 금고를 갖추고 있습니다. 실내 욕실에는 욕조 또는 온수 샤워 시설이 마련되어 있습니다.
방나 지구에 위치한 Dusit Princess Srinakarin Bangkok은 방콕 국제 무역 전시 센터 (BITEC)에서 차로 15 분 거리에 있습니다. 시암 파라곤 및 MBK 쇼핑 센터와 같은 쇼핑 옵션은 차로 20 분 거리에 있습니다.
하루를 보낸 후 전통 태국 마사지를받으며 휴식을 취하거나 체육관에서 운동을하거나 한증 실에서 휴식을 취하실 수 있습니다. 호텔은 비즈니스 센터 서비스와 무료 주차장도 제공합니다.
Chinese Restaurant은 광동 요리와 사천 요리를 제공합니다. 기타 식사 옵션으로는 Square One에서 세계 각국의 요리로 구성된 뷔페, The Gourmet에서 패스트리를 맛 보거나 Lobby Lounge와 Pool Terrace에서 음료를 즐기실 수 있습니다.
어메니티 / 특징
- COVID-19 선별 검사 (RT-PCR)
- 24 시간 근무하는 간호사
- 검역 중 건강 관련 요구 사항에 대해 현장에서 인증 된 의료진 (원격 진료 서비스) 매일 건강 모니터링
- 방에 얼굴 마스크, 알코올 젤 및 온도계
- COVID-19 검사에서 양성인 경우 병원 입원
- 환자 석방 전 14 일에 공식 COVID-19 무료 인증서 획득
- 구급차를 통해 병원으로 이동 (요청시 24 시간 서비스)
- BKK 또는 DMK 공항과 호텔 간 편도 여행
- 1 회 무료 미니 바
- 객실 내 커피 및 차 메이커
- 무료 식수
- 무료 Wi-Fi
- 아침, 점심, 저녁 식사를 포함한 풀 보드 식사
- 추가 일품 룸 서비스 메뉴 항목 20 % 할인
- PressReader, 다과 공간, 3 일 음성 테스트 결과 후 정원 이용
- 비고 추가 서비스 : 세탁 서비스 패키지 – 15 일 동안 45 개, 2,250 THB (드라이 클리닝 제외)
3.8 Deluxe Room
긍정적
네거티브
- Very clean
- Same quality standards as a Best Western or Holiday Inn in US (that is good)
- 5 english channels, 10 thai channels
- comfortable bed, firm but not hard
- good wifi
- not much noise
- Hotel staff will bring deliveries to your room with no issue
- Hotel staff is nice even if they don't honor any special requests like food substitutions.
- Can't leave room (i don't care about all the positives if i can't leave the room, that's why I wanted to go to the Siam Mandarina.)
- Switches are in dumb places (bathroom light switch is on far side of bathroom from door.....?)
- Limited food menu, 3 choices each for breakfast lunch and dinner and they do not change. Lots of oil used.
I wanted to go to the Siam Mandarina but they switched me to this hotel after the cancellation date. That is not the Dusit's fault. But because I couldn't leave the room and because the food was so limited, I am mostly annoyed with my stay there. It seems like a nice hotel for a non-quarantine stay. One good thing that Dusit did was talk to the Siam Mandarina to get them to pay for a taxi back to the same area (Dusit is very far from Siam Mandarina), which they did on my behalf because I was tired of talking to them but I was prepared to leave very bad reviews for Siam if they did not at least pay for the taxi back. And Dusit mailed my hotel quarantine certificate for free after I forgot it there. I don't want to do any of this again and I am glad quarantine policy is ending on February 1st.
4.6 Deluxe Room
긍정적
네거티브
- Efficient arrangements for PCR test - done very quickly at the hospital
- Staff at Reception were clear on instructions for Test and Go requirements
- Comfortable room
- Food delivered to a table outside the door
- Informed of negative result when it was phoned to the hotel and got clearance to leave the room, if I wished
- Reception staff gave clear instructions about Day 5 test when checking out
- Limited range of vegetarian food for the meals included in the package
- Limited English-speaking TV channels
The hotel had the whole Test and Go well organised so that I felt safe and reassured of the procedure. At the time of booking they replied to my emails quickly and and gave clear answers to my questions.
4.8 Junior Suite Room
긍정적
네거티브
- Very well organized, Thanks
Thanks for the good Service of the Dusit Srinakarin Team!............ .............. ...............
3.8 Deluxe Room
Impossible to send self test at day 7 very poor explanation process in airport excellent thai pass easy
4.5 Deluxe Room
긍정적
- The staff responded to emails quickly and had the PCR results back quickly.
Staff responded quickly to emails and had PCR results quickly. …………………………………………………………………………………………..
5.0 Deluxe Room
긍정적
네거티브
- Great Service, very smooth transferring from Airport, to Hospital (For Arrival RT-PCR test), to hotel
Highly recommended for others to considered this SHA Plus "Test & Go" package.
Will be returning customer.
2.6 Junior Suite Room
긍정적
네거티브
- Very friendly and good english speaking staff. Staff always helpful, polite and very obliging.
- European Breakfast was a big misconception only. The Head Cook shuld travel to Europe once to find out what European people like to eat for breakfast. Coffee was Nescafe - undrinkable! Every day a spinach dollop - never i have gotten spinach for breakfast in Europe- very strange!
European Breakfast was a big misconception only. The Head Cook should travel to Europe once to find out what European people like to eat for breakfast. Coffee was Nescafe - undrinkable! Every day a spinach dollop - never i have gotten spinach for breakfast in Europe- very strange! Hotel itself has best time behind.