Very clean

Same quality standards as a Best Western or Holiday Inn in US (that is good)

5 english channels, 10 thai channels

comfortable bed, firm but not hard

good wifi

not much noise

Hotel staff will bring deliveries to your room with no issue

Hotel staff is nice even if they don't honor any special requests like food substitutions.

Can't leave room (i don't care about all the positives if i can't leave the room, that's why I wanted to go to the Siam Mandarina.)

Switches are in dumb places (bathroom light switch is on far side of bathroom from door.....?)

Limited food menu, 3 choices each for breakfast lunch and dinner and they do not change. Lots of oil used.

I wanted to go to the Siam Mandarina but they switched me to this hotel after the cancellation date. That is not the Dusit's fault. But because I couldn't leave the room and because the food was so limited, I am mostly annoyed with my stay there. It seems like a nice hotel for a non-quarantine stay. One good thing that Dusit did was talk to the Siam Mandarina to get them to pay for a taxi back to the same area (Dusit is very far from Siam Mandarina), which they did on my behalf because I was tired of talking to them but I was prepared to leave very bad reviews for Siam if they did not at least pay for the taxi back. And Dusit mailed my hotel quarantine certificate for free after I forgot it there. I don't want to do any of this again and I am glad quarantine policy is ending on February 1st.