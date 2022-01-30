BANGKOK TEST & GO

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

最大 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
デラックスルーム 35
฿34,900 - 10 Day AQ
฿24,900 - 7 Day AQ
฿16,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿5,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
特徴

  • ฿5,000デポジット
  • セブン-イレブン購入
  • バスタブ
  • コネクティングルーム
  • ファミリースイート
  • HDMIケーブル
  • 国際チャンネル
  • インターネット-Wifi
  • ヨガマット
最大 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
ジュニアスイートルーム 55
฿44,900 - 10 Day AQ
฿32,900 - 7 Day AQ
฿21,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿6,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
特徴

  • ฿5,000デポジット
  • セブン-イレブン購入
  • バスタブ
  • ファミリースイート
  • HDMIケーブル
  • 国際チャンネル
  • インターネット-Wifi
  • ヨガマット
最大 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
エグゼクティブスイートルーム 85
฿60,900 - 10 Day AQ
฿45,900 - 7 Day AQ
฿31,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
特徴

  • ฿5,000デポジット
  • セブン-イレブン購入
  • バスタブ
  • コネクティングルーム
  • ファミリースイート
  • HDMIケーブル
  • 国際チャンネル
  • インターネット-Wifi

バンナーでの私たちのトップピックの1つ。スワンナプーム国際空港から車で20分のデュシットプリンセススリナカリンバンコクは、屋外プールと24時間対応のルームサービスを提供しています。温かいタイのおもてなしは、モダンなタイのインテリアデザインを引き立てます。ホテル全域で無料Wi-Fiを利用できます。

温かみのある照明とエレガントな木製家具で美しく装飾された客室には、エアコン、薄型テレビ、ミニバー、電子金庫が備わっています。専用バスルームにはバスタブまたはホットシャワー設備が備わっています。

バンナー地区に位置するデュシットプリンセススリナカリンバンコクは、バンコク国際貿易展示センター（BITEC）から車で15分です。サイアムパラゴンやMBKショッピングセンターなどのショッピングオプションから車で20分です。

一日の終わりには、伝統的なタイ式マッサージでリラックスしたり、ジムでエクササイズをしたり、スチームルームでくつろいだりできます。ホテルではビジネスセンターサービスと無料駐車場も提供しています。

中華レストランでは広東料理と四川料理を提供しています。その他の飲食店には、スクエアワンでの各国料理のビュッフェ、グルメでのペストリーの入手、ロビーラウンジとプールテラスでのドリンクなどがあります。

アメニティ/機能

  • COVID-19スクリーニング検査（RT-PCR）
  • 勤務中の24時間登録看護師
  • 検疫中の健康関連のニーズに対応する認定医療スタッフ（遠隔医療サービス）毎日の健康モニタリング
  • 部屋のフェイスマスク、アルコールジェル、温度計
  • COVID-19の検査で陽性の場合の病院への入院
  • 患者の解放前の14日目に公式のCOVID-19無料証明書を取得する
  • 救急車による病院への輸送（24時間サービスオンデマンド）
  • BKKまたはDMK空港とホテル間の片道旅行
  • 無料のミニバー1回
  • 室内のコーヒー・ティーメーカー
  • 無料の飲料水
  • 無料のWi-Fi
  • 朝食、昼食、夕食を含むフルボードの食事
  • 追加のアラカルトルームサービスメニューアイテムの20％割引
  • PressReader、リフレッシュメントエリア、3日間の陰性テスト結果後の庭へのアクセス
  • 備考追加サービス：ランドリーサービスパッケージ–2,250バーツで15日間45個（ドライクリーニングを除く）
スコア
4.1/5
とても良い
に基づく 7 レビュー
評価
優れた
4
とても良い
2
平均
1
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
🇺🇸David Koepke

でレビュー 30/01/2022
に到着しました 14/01/2022
3.8 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ     
  • Very clean
  • Same quality standards as a Best Western or Holiday Inn in US (that is good)
  • 5 english channels, 10 thai channels
  • comfortable bed, firm but not hard
  • good wifi
  • not much noise
  • Hotel staff will bring deliveries to your room with no issue
  • Hotel staff is nice even if they don't honor any special requests like food substitutions.
ネガ
  • Can't leave room (i don't care about all the positives if i can't leave the room, that's why I wanted to go to the Siam Mandarina.)
  • Switches are in dumb places (bathroom light switch is on far side of bathroom from door.....?)
  • Limited food menu, 3 choices each for breakfast lunch and dinner and they do not change. Lots of oil used.

I wanted to go to the Siam Mandarina but they switched me to this hotel after the cancellation date. That is not the Dusit's fault. But because I couldn't leave the room and because the food was so limited, I am mostly annoyed with my stay there. It seems like a nice hotel for a non-quarantine stay. One good thing that Dusit did was talk to the Siam Mandarina to get them to pay for a taxi back to the same area (Dusit is very far from Siam Mandarina), which they did on my behalf because I was tired of talking to them but I was prepared to leave very bad reviews for Siam if they did not at least pay for the taxi back. And Dusit mailed my hotel quarantine certificate for free after I forgot it there. I don't want to do any of this again and I am glad quarantine policy is ending on February 1st.

🇬🇧Karen Anne Burr

でレビュー 22/01/2022
に到着しました 04/01/2022
4.6 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ     
  • Efficient arrangements for PCR test - done very quickly at the hospital
  • Staff at Reception were clear on instructions for Test and Go requirements
  • Comfortable room
  • Food delivered to a table outside the door
  • Informed of negative result when it was phoned to the hotel and got clearance to leave the room, if I wished
  • Reception staff gave clear instructions about Day 5 test when checking out
ネガ
  • Limited range of vegetarian food for the meals included in the package
  • Limited English-speaking TV channels

The hotel had the whole Test and Go well organised so that I felt safe and reassured of the procedure. At the time of booking they replied to my emails quickly and and gave clear answers to my questions.

🇨🇭Robert Baetig

でレビュー 02/01/2022
に到着しました 15/12/2021
4.8 Junior Suite Room
ポジティブ     
  • Very well organized, Thanks
ネガ
  • None!

Thanks for the good Service of the Dusit Srinakarin Team!............ .............. ...............

🇫🇷Philippe Macaire

でレビュー 01/01/2022
に到着しました 16/12/2021
3.8 Deluxe Room

Impossible to send self test at day 7 very poor explanation process in airport excellent thai pass easy

🇺🇸Zec Johnson

でレビュー 26/12/2021
に到着しました 10/12/2021
4.5 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ     
  • The staff responded to emails quickly and had the PCR results back quickly.

Staff responded quickly to emails and had PCR results quickly. …………………………………………………………………………………………..

🇸🇬Lim Wei Chye

でレビュー 08/12/2021
に到着しました 21/11/2021
5.0 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ     
  • Great Service, very smooth transferring from Airport, to Hospital (For Arrival RT-PCR test), to hotel
ネガ
  • Nil

Highly recommended for others to considered this SHA Plus "Test & Go" package. Will be returning customer.

🇩🇪Peter Klaus Kuehnert

でレビュー 09/11/2021
に到着しました 24/10/2021
2.6 Junior Suite Room
ポジティブ     
  • Very friendly and good english speaking staff. Staff always helpful, polite and very obliging.
ネガ
  • European Breakfast was a big misconception only. The Head Cook shuld travel to Europe once to find out what European people like to eat for breakfast. Coffee was Nescafe - undrinkable! Every day a spinach dollop - never i have gotten spinach for breakfast in Europe- very strange!

European Breakfast was a big misconception only. The Head Cook should travel to Europe once to find out what European people like to eat for breakfast. Coffee was Nescafe - undrinkable! Every day a spinach dollop - never i have gotten spinach for breakfast in Europe- very strange! Hotel itself has best time behind.

