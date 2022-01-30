รวม AQ ห้องพักในโรงแรม 150 ห้องนอน
โรงพยาบาลพันธมิตร Piyavate Hospital
Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
โรงแรมนี้ได้รับคำขอจองล่าสุด 50 เร็วเข้า!
คำขอจองทำให้คุณ ติดต่อโดยตรง กับ ดุสิตปริ๊นเซสศรีนครินทร์กรุงเทพมหานคร อยู่ในลำดับความสำคัญ และ ดุสิตปริ๊นเซสศรีนครินทร์กรุงเทพมหานคร จะเรียกเก็บเงินจากคุณโดยตรง
Hotel Refund Policy
- Applicable from now until 31 March 2022
- A valid vaccine certificate is required to make a reservation
- Fully payment is required.
- Credit is only applicable per room per stay, and cannot be used in conjunction with other discounts or hotel promotions
ห้อง
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
สูงสุดของ 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
ห้องดีลักซ์ 35m²
฿34,900 - 10 Day AQ
฿24,900 - 7 Day AQ
฿16,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿5,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
คุณสมบัติ
- ฿ 5,000 มัดจำ
- ซื้อ 7-Eleven
- อ่างอาบน้ำ
- ห้องเชื่อมต่อ
- ห้องสวีทสำหรับครอบครัว
- สาย HDMI
- ช่องต่างประเทศ
- อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
- เสื่อโยคะ
ห้องจูเนียร์สวีท 55m²
฿44,900 - 10 Day AQ
฿32,900 - 7 Day AQ
฿21,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿6,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
ห้องเอ็กเซ็กคูทีฟสวีท 85m²
฿60,900 - 10 Day AQ
฿45,900 - 7 Day AQ
฿31,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
ที่พักยอดนิยมแห่งหนึ่งของเราในบางนา Dusit Princess Srinakarin Bangkok ตั้งอยู่ห่างจากสนามบินนานาชาติสุวรรณภูมิ 20 นาทีหากเดินทางโดยรถยนต์มีสระว่ายน้ำกลางแจ้งและรูมเซอร์วิสตลอด 24 ชั่วโมง การต้อนรับแบบไทยที่อบอุ่นช่วยเติมเต็มการออกแบบภายในแบบไทยสมัยใหม่ มีอินเทอร์เน็ตไร้สายฟรีในทุกพื้นที่ของโรงแรม
ห้องพักปรับอากาศตกแต่งอย่างสวยงามด้วยแสงไฟอันอบอุ่นและเฟอร์นิเจอร์ไม้หรูหรามีทีวีจอแบนมินิบาร์ตู้นิรภัยอิเล็กทรอนิกส์ ห้องน้ำในตัวมีอ่างอาบน้ำหรือฝักบัวน้ำอุ่น
Dusit Princess Srinakarin Bangkok ตั้งอยู่ในเขตบางนาห่างจากศูนย์นิทรรศการและการประชุมไบเทค 15 นาทีหากเดินทางโดยรถยนต์ ห่างจากแหล่งช้อปปิ้งมากมายเช่นสยามพารากอนและห้างสรรพสินค้ามาบุญครอง 20 นาทีหากเดินทางโดยรถยนต์
หลังจากออกไปเที่ยวมาทั้งวันผู้เข้าพักสามารถผ่อนคลายด้วยการนวดแผนไทยออกกำลังกายที่ห้องออกกำลังกายหรือนั่งเล่นในห้องอบไอน้ำ นอกจากนี้โรงแรมยังมีศูนย์บริการธุรกิจและที่จอดรถฟรี
Chinese Restaurant ให้บริการอาหารกวางตุ้งและอาหารเสฉวน ตัวเลือกการรับประทานอาหารอื่น ๆ ได้แก่ บุฟเฟ่ต์นานาชาติที่ Square One หยิบขนมอบที่ The Gourmet หรือจิบเครื่องดื่มที่ Lobby Lounge และ Pool Terrace
สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวก / คุณสมบัติ
- การตรวจคัดกรอง COVID-19 (RT-PCR)
- พยาบาลประจำการตลอด 24 ชั่วโมง
- เจ้าหน้าที่ทางการแพทย์ที่ได้รับการรับรองในสถานที่สำหรับความต้องการที่เกี่ยวข้องกับสุขภาพในขณะที่อยู่ภายใต้การกักกัน (บริการทางโทรศัพท์) การตรวจสุขภาพประจำวัน
- มาสก์หน้าเจลแอลกอฮอล์และเทอร์โมมิเตอร์ในห้อง
- การเข้ารับการรักษาในโรงพยาบาลหากตรวจพบโควิด -19 เป็นบวก
- รับใบรับรองการปลอด COVID-19 อย่างเป็นทางการในวันที่ 14 ก่อนที่ผู้ป่วยจะได้รับการปล่อยตัว
- การเดินทางด้วยรถพยาบาลไปยังโรงพยาบาล (บริการตลอด 24 ชั่วโมงตามความต้องการ)
- การเดินทางเที่ยวเดียวระหว่างสนามบินกรุงเทพหรือ DMK และโรงแรม
- มินิบาร์ฟรีหนึ่งครั้ง
- อุปกรณ์ชงชาและกาแฟในห้องพัก
- น้ำดื่มฟรี
- Wi-Fi ฟรี
- อาหารสามมื้อรวมทั้งอาหารเช้ากลางวันและเย็น
- ส่วนลด 20% สำหรับรายการเมนูบริการรูมเซอร์วิส A La Carte เพิ่มเติม
- PressReader, พื้นที่เพิ่มความสดชื่น, การเข้าถึงสวนหลังจากผลการทดสอบเชิงลบ 3 วัน
- หมายเหตุบริการเสริม: บริการซัก - รีด 45 ชิ้น 15 วันราคา 2,250 บาท (ไม่รวมซักแห้ง)
คะแนน
4.1/5
ดีมาก
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 7 บทวิจารณ์
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ ดุสิตปริ๊นเซสศรีนครินทร์กรุงเทพมหานคร
ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ ดุสิตปริ๊นเซสศรีนครินทร์กรุงเทพมหานครดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด
3.8 Deluxe Room
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Very clean
- Same quality standards as a Best Western or Holiday Inn in US (that is good)
- 5 english channels, 10 thai channels
- comfortable bed, firm but not hard
- good wifi
- not much noise
- Hotel staff will bring deliveries to your room with no issue
- Hotel staff is nice even if they don't honor any special requests like food substitutions.
- Can't leave room (i don't care about all the positives if i can't leave the room, that's why I wanted to go to the Siam Mandarina.)
- Switches are in dumb places (bathroom light switch is on far side of bathroom from door.....?)
- Limited food menu, 3 choices each for breakfast lunch and dinner and they do not change. Lots of oil used.
I wanted to go to the Siam Mandarina but they switched me to this hotel after the cancellation date. That is not the Dusit's fault. But because I couldn't leave the room and because the food was so limited, I am mostly annoyed with my stay there. It seems like a nice hotel for a non-quarantine stay. One good thing that Dusit did was talk to the Siam Mandarina to get them to pay for a taxi back to the same area (Dusit is very far from Siam Mandarina), which they did on my behalf because I was tired of talking to them but I was prepared to leave very bad reviews for Siam if they did not at least pay for the taxi back. And Dusit mailed my hotel quarantine certificate for free after I forgot it there. I don't want to do any of this again and I am glad quarantine policy is ending on February 1st.
4.6 Deluxe Room
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Efficient arrangements for PCR test - done very quickly at the hospital
- Staff at Reception were clear on instructions for Test and Go requirements
- Comfortable room
- Food delivered to a table outside the door
- Informed of negative result when it was phoned to the hotel and got clearance to leave the room, if I wished
- Reception staff gave clear instructions about Day 5 test when checking out
- Limited range of vegetarian food for the meals included in the package
- Limited English-speaking TV channels
The hotel had the whole Test and Go well organised so that I felt safe and reassured of the procedure. At the time of booking they replied to my emails quickly and and gave clear answers to my questions.
4.8 Junior Suite Room
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Very well organized, Thanks
Thanks for the good Service of the Dusit Srinakarin Team!............ .............. ...............
3.8 Deluxe Room
Impossible to send self test at day 7 very poor explanation process in airport excellent thai pass easy
4.5 Deluxe Room
แง่บวก
- The staff responded to emails quickly and had the PCR results back quickly.
Staff responded quickly to emails and had PCR results quickly. …………………………………………………………………………………………..
5.0 Deluxe Room
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Great Service, very smooth transferring from Airport, to Hospital (For Arrival RT-PCR test), to hotel
Highly recommended for others to considered this SHA Plus "Test & Go" package.
Will be returning customer.
2.6 Junior Suite Room
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Very friendly and good english speaking staff. Staff always helpful, polite and very obliging.
- European Breakfast was a big misconception only. The Head Cook shuld travel to Europe once to find out what European people like to eat for breakfast. Coffee was Nescafe - undrinkable! Every day a spinach dollop - never i have gotten spinach for breakfast in Europe- very strange!
European Breakfast was a big misconception only. The Head Cook should travel to Europe once to find out what European people like to eat for breakfast. Coffee was Nescafe - undrinkable! Every day a spinach dollop - never i have gotten spinach for breakfast in Europe- very strange! Hotel itself has best time behind.