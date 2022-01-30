BANGKOK TEST & GO

Dusit Princess Srinakarin Bangkok

Bangkok
8.8
note avec
515 avis
Total AQ chambres d'hôtel 150 Chambres
Hôpital partenaire Piyavate Hospital

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximum de 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Chambre de luxe 35
฿34,900 - 10 Day AQ
฿24,900 - 7 Day AQ
฿16,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿5,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques

  • Dépôt de 5000 ฿
  • Achat 7-Eleven
  • Baignoire
  • Chambre communicante
  • Suites familiales
  • Câble HDMI
  • Chaînes internationales
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Tapis de yoga
Maximum de 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Chambre Junior Suite 55
฿44,900 - 10 Day AQ
฿32,900 - 7 Day AQ
฿21,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿6,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques

  • Dépôt de 5000 ฿
  • Achat 7-Eleven
  • Baignoire
  • Suites familiales
  • Câble HDMI
  • Chaînes internationales
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Tapis de yoga
Maximum de 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Chambre Suite Exécutive 85
฿60,900 - 10 Day AQ
฿45,900 - 7 Day AQ
฿31,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques

  • Dépôt de 5000 ฿
  • Achat 7-Eleven
  • Baignoire
  • Chambre communicante
  • Suites familiales
  • Câble HDMI
  • Chaînes internationales
  • Internet - Wifi

L'un de nos meilleurs choix pour Bangna. Situé à 20 minutes en voiture de l'aéroport international de Suvarnabhumi, le Dusit Princess Srinakarin Bangkok propose une piscine extérieure et un service d'étage 24h / 24. L'hospitalité thaïlandaise chaleureuse complète son design intérieur thaïlandais moderne. Une connexion Wi-Fi est disponible gratuitement dans tout l'hôtel.

Joliment décorées avec un éclairage chaleureux et un élégant mobilier en bois, les chambres climatisées sont équipées d'une télévision à écran plat, d'un minibar et d'un coffre-fort électronique. Les salles de bains privatives sont équipées d'une baignoire ou d'une douche avec eau chaude.

Situé dans le quartier de Bangna, le Dusit Princess Srinakarin Bangkok se trouve à 15 minutes en voiture du parc des expositions et du commerce international de Bangkok (BITEC). Il se trouve à 20 minutes en voiture de commerces tels que Siam Paragon et le centre commercial MBK.

Après une journée, vous pourrez vous détendre avec un massage thaï traditionnel, faire de l'exercice dans la salle de sport ou simplement vous détendre dans le hammam. L'hôtel propose également des services de centre d'affaires et un parking gratuit.

Le restaurant chinois sert une cuisine cantonaise et sichuanaise. Les autres options de restauration comprennent des buffets internationaux au Square One, des pâtisseries à emporter au Gourmet ou des boissons au salon du hall et à la terrasse de la piscine.

Commodités / caractéristiques

  • Tests de dépistage COVID-19 (RT-PCR)
  • Infirmière autorisée 24 heures sur 24
  • Personnel médical certifié sur place pour tous les besoins liés à la santé en quarantaine (service de télémédecine) Surveillance quotidienne de la santé
  • Masques pour le visage, gel alcoolique et thermomètre dans la chambre
  • Admission à l'hôpital en cas de test positif au COVID-19
  • Obtention du certificat officiel sans COVID-19 le jour 14 avant la libération du patient
  • Transport en ambulance à l'hôpital (service 24 heures sur 24 sur demande)
  • Aller simple entre l'aéroport BKK ou DMK et l'hôtel
  • Minibar gratuit une fois
  • Cafetière et théière dans la chambre
  • Eau potable gratuite
  • WiFi gratuit
  • Repas en pension complète comprenant le petit-déjeuner, le déjeuner et le dîner
  • 20% de réduction sur les éléments supplémentaires du menu à la carte du service d'étage
  • PressReader, zone de rafraîchissement, accès au jardin après 3 jours de résultats de test négatifs
  • Remarque Service supplémentaire: Forfait service de blanchisserie - 45 pièces pour 15 jours à 2250 THB (hors nettoyage à sec)
But
4.1/5
Très bien
Basé sur 7 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
4
Très bien
2
Moyenne
1
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
🇺🇸David Koepke

Révisé le 30/01/2022
Arrivé le 14/01/2022
3.8 Deluxe Room
Positifs     
  • Very clean
  • Same quality standards as a Best Western or Holiday Inn in US (that is good)
  • 5 english channels, 10 thai channels
  • comfortable bed, firm but not hard
  • good wifi
  • not much noise
  • Hotel staff will bring deliveries to your room with no issue
  • Hotel staff is nice even if they don't honor any special requests like food substitutions.
Négatifs
  • Can't leave room (i don't care about all the positives if i can't leave the room, that's why I wanted to go to the Siam Mandarina.)
  • Switches are in dumb places (bathroom light switch is on far side of bathroom from door.....?)
  • Limited food menu, 3 choices each for breakfast lunch and dinner and they do not change. Lots of oil used.

I wanted to go to the Siam Mandarina but they switched me to this hotel after the cancellation date. That is not the Dusit's fault. But because I couldn't leave the room and because the food was so limited, I am mostly annoyed with my stay there. It seems like a nice hotel for a non-quarantine stay. One good thing that Dusit did was talk to the Siam Mandarina to get them to pay for a taxi back to the same area (Dusit is very far from Siam Mandarina), which they did on my behalf because I was tired of talking to them but I was prepared to leave very bad reviews for Siam if they did not at least pay for the taxi back. And Dusit mailed my hotel quarantine certificate for free after I forgot it there. I don't want to do any of this again and I am glad quarantine policy is ending on February 1st.

🇬🇧Karen Anne Burr

Révisé le 22/01/2022
Arrivé le 04/01/2022
4.6 Deluxe Room
Positifs     
  • Efficient arrangements for PCR test - done very quickly at the hospital
  • Staff at Reception were clear on instructions for Test and Go requirements
  • Comfortable room
  • Food delivered to a table outside the door
  • Informed of negative result when it was phoned to the hotel and got clearance to leave the room, if I wished
  • Reception staff gave clear instructions about Day 5 test when checking out
Négatifs
  • Limited range of vegetarian food for the meals included in the package
  • Limited English-speaking TV channels

The hotel had the whole Test and Go well organised so that I felt safe and reassured of the procedure. At the time of booking they replied to my emails quickly and and gave clear answers to my questions.

🇨🇭Robert Baetig

Révisé le 02/01/2022
Arrivé le 15/12/2021
4.8 Junior Suite Room
Positifs     
  • Very well organized, Thanks
Négatifs
  • None!

Thanks for the good Service of the Dusit Srinakarin Team!............ .............. ...............

🇫🇷Philippe Macaire

Révisé le 01/01/2022
Arrivé le 16/12/2021
3.8 Deluxe Room

Impossible to send self test at day 7 very poor explanation process in airport excellent thai pass easy

🇺🇸Zec Johnson

Révisé le 26/12/2021
Arrivé le 10/12/2021
4.5 Deluxe Room
Positifs     
  • The staff responded to emails quickly and had the PCR results back quickly.

Staff responded quickly to emails and had PCR results quickly. …………………………………………………………………………………………..

🇸🇬Lim Wei Chye

Révisé le 08/12/2021
Arrivé le 21/11/2021
5.0 Deluxe Room
Positifs     
  • Great Service, very smooth transferring from Airport, to Hospital (For Arrival RT-PCR test), to hotel
Négatifs
  • Nil

Highly recommended for others to considered this SHA Plus "Test & Go" package. Will be returning customer.

🇩🇪Peter Klaus Kuehnert

Révisé le 09/11/2021
Arrivé le 24/10/2021
2.6 Junior Suite Room
Positifs     
  • Very friendly and good english speaking staff. Staff always helpful, polite and very obliging.
Négatifs
  • European Breakfast was a big misconception only. The Head Cook shuld travel to Europe once to find out what European people like to eat for breakfast. Coffee was Nescafe - undrinkable! Every day a spinach dollop - never i have gotten spinach for breakfast in Europe- very strange!

European Breakfast was a big misconception only. The Head Cook should travel to Europe once to find out what European people like to eat for breakfast. Coffee was Nescafe - undrinkable! Every day a spinach dollop - never i have gotten spinach for breakfast in Europe- very strange! Hotel itself has best time behind.

Adresse / Carte

53 Srinakarin Road, Nongbon, Pravet,, 10250 Bangna, Thailand

