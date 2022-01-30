Totaal AQ Hotelkamers 150 Slaapkamers
Partner Ziekenhuis Piyavate Hospital
Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
Dit hotel heeft 50 recente boekingsverzoeken ontvangen. haast je!
Boekingsverzoeken brengen u op een geprioriteerde manier direct contact met de Dusit Princess Srinakarin Bangkok Dusit Princess Srinakarin Bangkok zal de betaling rechtstreeks van u innen.
Hotel Refund Policy
- Applicable from now until 31 March 2022
- A valid vaccine certificate is required to make a reservation
- Fully payment is required.
- Credit is only applicable per room per stay, and cannot be used in conjunction with other discounts or hotel promotions
Kamers
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Maximaal 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe kamer 35m²
฿34,900 - 10 Day AQ
฿24,900 - 7 Day AQ
฿16,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿5,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
Kenmerken
- ฿ 5.000 aanbetaling
- 7-Elf Aankoop
- Bad
- Aansluitende Kamer
- Familie suites
- HDMI kabel
- Internationale kanalen
- Internet - wifi
- Yogamat
Maximaal 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Junior Suite kamer 55m²
฿44,900 - 10 Day AQ
฿32,900 - 7 Day AQ
฿21,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿6,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
Kenmerken
Maximaal 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Executive Suite kamer 85m²
฿60,900 - 10 Day AQ
฿45,900 - 7 Day AQ
฿31,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
Kenmerken
Een van onze bestsellers in Bangna! Dusit Princess Srinakarin Bangkok ligt op 20 minuten rijden van de internationale luchthaven Suvarnabhumi en biedt een buitenzwembad en 24-uursroomservice. Warme Thaise gastvrijheid vormt een aanvulling op het modern-Thaise interieur. In het hele hotel is gratis WiFi beschikbaar.
De kamers zijn prachtig ingericht met warme verlichting en elegant houten meubilair, en voorzien van airconditioning, een flatscreen-tv, een minibar en een elektronische kluis. De eigen badkamers zijn uitgerust met een bad of een warme douche.
Dusit Princess Srinakarin Bangkok ligt in de wijk Bangna, op 15 minuten rijden van het internationale handels- en expositiecentrum van Bangkok (BITEC). Het ligt op 20 minuten rijden van winkels zoals Siam Paragon en MBK Shopping Centre.
Na een dagje uit kunnen gasten ontspannen met een traditionele Thaise massage, trainen in de sportschool of gewoon loungen in het stoombad. Het hotel biedt ook een zakencentrum en gratis parkeergelegenheid.
Het Chinese restaurant serveert Kantonese en Szechuan-gerechten. Andere eetgelegenheden zijn onder meer internationale buffetten bij Square One, gebak en gebak bij The Gourmet of drankjes in de Lobby Lounge en Pool Terrace.
Voorzieningen / functies
- COVID-19 screeningstests (RT-PCR)
- 24 uur per dag geregistreerde verpleegster
- Gecertificeerd medisch personeel ter plaatse voor gezondheidsgerelateerde behoeften in quarantaine (telegeneeskundedienst) Dagelijkse gezondheidsmonitoring
- Gezichtsmaskers, alcoholgel en thermometer in de kamer
- Opname in het ziekenhuis bij een positieve test op COVID-19
- Het officiële gratis COVID-19-certificaat behalen op dag 14 voorafgaand aan de vrijlating van de patiënt
- Vervoer per ambulance naar ziekenhuis (24-uurs service op aanvraag)
- Enkele reis tussen BKK of DMK Airport en het hotel
- Een keer een gratis minibar
- Koffie- en theefaciliteiten op de kamer
- Gratis drinkwater
- Gratis WiFi
- Volpension maaltijden inclusief ontbijt, lunch en diner
- 20% korting op extra à la carte roomservice-menu-items
- PressReader, verfrissingsruimte, toegang tot de tuin na 3 dagen negatieve testresultaten
- Opmerking Extra service: Wasservicepakket - 45 stuks voor 15 dagen aan 2.250 THB (exclusief stomerij)
Score
4.1/5
Zeer goed
Gebaseerd op 7 beoordelingen
Als u te gast was bij Dusit Princess Srinakarin Bangkok
, dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
3.8 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Very clean
- Same quality standards as a Best Western or Holiday Inn in US (that is good)
- 5 english channels, 10 thai channels
- comfortable bed, firm but not hard
- good wifi
- not much noise
- Hotel staff will bring deliveries to your room with no issue
- Hotel staff is nice even if they don't honor any special requests like food substitutions.
- Can't leave room (i don't care about all the positives if i can't leave the room, that's why I wanted to go to the Siam Mandarina.)
- Switches are in dumb places (bathroom light switch is on far side of bathroom from door.....?)
- Limited food menu, 3 choices each for breakfast lunch and dinner and they do not change. Lots of oil used.
I wanted to go to the Siam Mandarina but they switched me to this hotel after the cancellation date. That is not the Dusit's fault. But because I couldn't leave the room and because the food was so limited, I am mostly annoyed with my stay there. It seems like a nice hotel for a non-quarantine stay. One good thing that Dusit did was talk to the Siam Mandarina to get them to pay for a taxi back to the same area (Dusit is very far from Siam Mandarina), which they did on my behalf because I was tired of talking to them but I was prepared to leave very bad reviews for Siam if they did not at least pay for the taxi back. And Dusit mailed my hotel quarantine certificate for free after I forgot it there. I don't want to do any of this again and I am glad quarantine policy is ending on February 1st.
4.6 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Efficient arrangements for PCR test - done very quickly at the hospital
- Staff at Reception were clear on instructions for Test and Go requirements
- Comfortable room
- Food delivered to a table outside the door
- Informed of negative result when it was phoned to the hotel and got clearance to leave the room, if I wished
- Reception staff gave clear instructions about Day 5 test when checking out
- Limited range of vegetarian food for the meals included in the package
- Limited English-speaking TV channels
The hotel had the whole Test and Go well organised so that I felt safe and reassured of the procedure. At the time of booking they replied to my emails quickly and and gave clear answers to my questions.
4.8 Junior Suite Room
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Very well organized, Thanks
Thanks for the good Service of the Dusit Srinakarin Team!............ .............. ...............
3.8 Deluxe Room
Impossible to send self test at day 7 very poor explanation process in airport excellent thai pass easy
4.5 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten
- The staff responded to emails quickly and had the PCR results back quickly.
Staff responded quickly to emails and had PCR results quickly. …………………………………………………………………………………………..
5.0 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Great Service, very smooth transferring from Airport, to Hospital (For Arrival RT-PCR test), to hotel
Highly recommended for others to considered this SHA Plus "Test & Go" package.
Will be returning customer.
2.6 Junior Suite Room
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Very friendly and good english speaking staff. Staff always helpful, polite and very obliging.
- European Breakfast was a big misconception only. The Head Cook shuld travel to Europe once to find out what European people like to eat for breakfast. Coffee was Nescafe - undrinkable! Every day a spinach dollop - never i have gotten spinach for breakfast in Europe- very strange!
European Breakfast was a big misconception only. The Head Cook should travel to Europe once to find out what European people like to eat for breakfast. Coffee was Nescafe - undrinkable! Every day a spinach dollop - never i have gotten spinach for breakfast in Europe- very strange! Hotel itself has best time behind.
Voedsel Menu Afbeeldingen
