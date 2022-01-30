Insgesamt AQ Hotelzimmer 150 Schlafzimmer
Partnerkrankenhaus Piyavate Hospital
Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
Das Hotel erhält 50 letzte Buchungsanfragen. Beeile dich!
Bei Buchungsanfragen werden Sie direkten Kontakt mit dem Dusit Prinzessin Srinakarin Bangkok , und Dusit Prinzessin Srinakarin Bangkok wird die Zahlung direkt von Ihnen einziehen.
Hotel Refund Policy
- Applicable from now until 31 March 2022
- A valid vaccine certificate is required to make a reservation
- Fully payment is required.
- Credit is only applicable per room per stay, and cannot be used in conjunction with other discounts or hotel promotions
Räume
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Maximal von 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Luxuszimmer 35m²
฿34,900 - 10 Day AQ
฿24,900 - 7 Day AQ
฿16,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿5,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften
- ฿ 5.000 Kaution
- 7-Elf Kauf
- Badewanne
- Verbindungsraum
- Familiensuiten
- HDMI Kabel
- Internationale Kanäle
- Internet - Wifi
- Yoga Matte
Maximal von 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Junior Suite Zimmer 55m²
฿44,900 - 10 Day AQ
฿32,900 - 7 Day AQ
฿21,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿6,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
Maximal von 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Executive Suite Zimmer 85m²
฿60,900 - 10 Day AQ
฿45,900 - 7 Day AQ
฿31,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
Eine unserer Top-Auswahl in Bangna. Das Dusit Princess Srinakarin Bangkok liegt eine 20-minütige Fahrt vom internationalen Flughafen Suvarnabhumi entfernt und bietet einen Außenpool und einen 24-Stunden-Zimmerservice. Herzliche thailändische Gastfreundschaft ergänzt das modern-thailändische Innendesign. Kostenloses WLAN ist im gesamten Hotel verfügbar.
Die klimatisierten Zimmer sind wunderschön mit warmem Licht und eleganten Holzmöbeln eingerichtet und mit einem Flachbild-TV, einer Minibar und einem elektronischen Safe ausgestattet. Die eigenen Badezimmer sind mit einer Badewanne oder einer Warmwasserdusche ausgestattet.
Das Dusit Princess Srinakarin Bangkok liegt im Stadtteil Bangna, eine 15-minütige Fahrt vom internationalen Handels- und Ausstellungszentrum Bangkok (BITEC) entfernt. Es ist eine 20-minütige Fahrt von Einkaufsmöglichkeiten wie Siam Paragon und MBK Shopping Center entfernt.
Nach einem Tag können die Gäste bei einer traditionellen Thai-Massage entspannen, im Fitnessstudio trainieren oder einfach im Dampfbad faulenzen. Das Hotel bietet auch Business-Center-Service und kostenlose Parkplätze.
Das chinesische Restaurant serviert kantonesische und szechuanische Küche. Zu den weiteren gastronomischen Einrichtungen zählen internationale Buffets im Square One, Gebäck zum Mitnehmen im The Gourmet oder Getränke in der Lobby Lounge und auf der Poolterrasse.
Ausstattung / Ausstattung
- COVID-19-Screening-Tests (RT-PCR)
- 24-Stunden-Krankenschwester im Dienst
- Zertifiziertes medizinisches Personal vor Ort für alle gesundheitlichen Bedürfnisse während der Quarantäne (Telemedizin-Service) Tägliche Gesundheitsüberwachung
- Gesichtsmasken, Alkoholgel und Thermometer im Raum
- Aufnahme ins Krankenhaus bei positivem COVID-19-Test
- Erhalt des offiziellen COVID-19-Zertifikats am 14. Tag vor der Entlassung des Patienten
- Transport mit dem Krankenwagen zum Krankenhaus (24-Stunden-Service auf Anfrage)
- Einfache Fahrt zwischen dem Flughafen BKK oder DMK und dem Hotel
- Kostenlose Minibar einmal
- Kaffee- und Teezubereitungsanlage im Zimmer
- Kostenloses Trinkwasser
- Kostenloses W-LAN
- Vollpension inklusive Frühstück, Mittag- und Abendessen
- 20% Rabatt auf zusätzliche Menüpunkte des A-la-Carte-Zimmerservice
- PressReader, Erfrischungsbereich, Zugang zum Garten nach 3 Tagen negativer Testergebnisse
- Bemerkung Zusätzlicher Service: Wäscheservice-Paket - 45 Stück für 15 Tage bei 2.250 THB (ohne chemische Reinigung)
Ergebnis
4.1/5
Sehr gut
Beyogen auf 7 Bewertungen
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Dusit Prinzessin Srinakarin Bangkok
, würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Dusit Prinzessin Srinakarin BangkokSIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN
3.8 Deluxe Room
Positiv
Negative
- Very clean
- Same quality standards as a Best Western or Holiday Inn in US (that is good)
- 5 english channels, 10 thai channels
- comfortable bed, firm but not hard
- good wifi
- not much noise
- Hotel staff will bring deliveries to your room with no issue
- Hotel staff is nice even if they don't honor any special requests like food substitutions.
- Can't leave room (i don't care about all the positives if i can't leave the room, that's why I wanted to go to the Siam Mandarina.)
- Switches are in dumb places (bathroom light switch is on far side of bathroom from door.....?)
- Limited food menu, 3 choices each for breakfast lunch and dinner and they do not change. Lots of oil used.
I wanted to go to the Siam Mandarina but they switched me to this hotel after the cancellation date. That is not the Dusit's fault. But because I couldn't leave the room and because the food was so limited, I am mostly annoyed with my stay there. It seems like a nice hotel for a non-quarantine stay. One good thing that Dusit did was talk to the Siam Mandarina to get them to pay for a taxi back to the same area (Dusit is very far from Siam Mandarina), which they did on my behalf because I was tired of talking to them but I was prepared to leave very bad reviews for Siam if they did not at least pay for the taxi back. And Dusit mailed my hotel quarantine certificate for free after I forgot it there. I don't want to do any of this again and I am glad quarantine policy is ending on February 1st.
4.6 Deluxe Room
Positiv
Negative
- Efficient arrangements for PCR test - done very quickly at the hospital
- Staff at Reception were clear on instructions for Test and Go requirements
- Comfortable room
- Food delivered to a table outside the door
- Informed of negative result when it was phoned to the hotel and got clearance to leave the room, if I wished
- Reception staff gave clear instructions about Day 5 test when checking out
- Limited range of vegetarian food for the meals included in the package
- Limited English-speaking TV channels
The hotel had the whole Test and Go well organised so that I felt safe and reassured of the procedure. At the time of booking they replied to my emails quickly and and gave clear answers to my questions.
4.8 Junior Suite Room
Positiv
Negative
- Very well organized, Thanks
Thanks for the good Service of the Dusit Srinakarin Team!............ .............. ...............
3.8 Deluxe Room
Impossible to send self test at day 7 very poor explanation process in airport excellent thai pass easy
4.5 Deluxe Room
Positiv
- The staff responded to emails quickly and had the PCR results back quickly.
Staff responded quickly to emails and had PCR results quickly. …………………………………………………………………………………………..
5.0 Deluxe Room
Positiv
Negative
- Great Service, very smooth transferring from Airport, to Hospital (For Arrival RT-PCR test), to hotel
Highly recommended for others to considered this SHA Plus "Test & Go" package.
Will be returning customer.
2.6 Junior Suite Room
Positiv
Negative
- Very friendly and good english speaking staff. Staff always helpful, polite and very obliging.
- European Breakfast was a big misconception only. The Head Cook shuld travel to Europe once to find out what European people like to eat for breakfast. Coffee was Nescafe - undrinkable! Every day a spinach dollop - never i have gotten spinach for breakfast in Europe- very strange!
European Breakfast was a big misconception only. The Head Cook should travel to Europe once to find out what European people like to eat for breakfast. Coffee was Nescafe - undrinkable! Every day a spinach dollop - never i have gotten spinach for breakfast in Europe- very strange! Hotel itself has best time behind.
