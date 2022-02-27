Vapa Hotel - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Set near the heart of Phuket Town, Vapa Hotel features an outdoor pool and free WiFi access.
The air-conditioned rooms include a flat-screen TV, a mini-bar and an electric kettle. The private bathroom comes with slippers, free toiletries and a shower.
Guests can enjoy local Thai dishes at the on-site restaurant. You will find a 24-hour front desk and free parking at the property.
Local attractions, restaurants and shops are within walking distance. Phuket International Airport is a 21 mi drive away.