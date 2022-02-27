바파 호텔 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
푸켓 타운 중심부 근처에 위치한 Vapa Hotel은 야외 수영장과 무료 Wi-Fi를 갖추고 있습니다.
객실은 에어컨, 평면 TV, 미니바 및 전기 주전자를 갖추고 있습니다. 전용 욕실에는 슬리퍼, 무료 세면도구 및 샤워 시설이 구비되어 있습니다.
구내 레스토랑에서 현지 태국 요리를 즐기실 수 있습니다. 숙소에서 24시간 프런트 데스크와 무료 주차장을 이용하실 수 있습니다.
지역 명소, 레스토랑, 상점이 도보 거리에 있습니다. 푸켓 국제공항은 차로 39km 떨어져 있습니다.