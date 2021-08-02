PHUKET TEST & GO

The Memory at On On Hotel - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.8
rating with
1551 reviews
Updated on March 24, 2022
1 REVIEW

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Experience Phuket Never like before! The Memory At On On Hotel situated in central of Phuket old town where everything is here. Phuket Old Town is where you probably will spend a bit of time, know that most of the shops, restaurants and cafés are located here. It is still lively!

The Memory At On On Hotel, we consistently strive to achieve the standard of service, dedicated to delivering a beautiful performance and to creating moments. During this challenging time, our promise to let you experience the difference of Phuket. Our top priority is to ensure your well-being, health safety and comfort and make you feel confident about making a travel promise and exploring this wonderful Phuket again. This is something we learn from the situation. Our team is passionate and professional in coordinating and more than ready to assist you with all steps of Phuket Sandbox. Visit us, stay comfort and safe in Phuket Old Town and travel back to the 18th century together here.

If you were a guest at The Memory at On On Hotel, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
🇺🇸Jacob Hicks

Reviewed on 02/08/2021
Arrived on 23/07/2021
5.0 Phuket Sandbox Superior Room +Round Trip Airport Transfer+ Minibar
Positives
  • The people who work here are all very nice and make sure to help as much as possible with sandbox measures.

……….. ……….. ……….. ……….. ……….. ……….. ……….. ……….. ……….. ……….. ……….. ……….. ……….. ……….. ……….. ……….. ……….. ………..

Address / Map

19 Phang-Nga Rd., Talad Yai, Phuket Town, Phuket, Thailand, 83000

