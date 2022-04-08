Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Offering quality accommodations in the shopping, restaurants, sightseeing district of Phuket, The Blanket Hotel is a popular pick for both business and leisure travelers. Only 32 km away, this 3-star property can be easily accessed from the airport. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The Blanket Hotel offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate the weary traveler. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the property offers free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, taxi service, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include flat screen television, clothes rack, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, free welcome drink to help guests recharge after a long day. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Whatever your reason for visiting Phuket, The Blanket Hotel is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.
95/19-21 Montri Road Tambon Talat Yai, Amphoe Mueng, Phuket Town, Phuket, Thailand, 83000