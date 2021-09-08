PHUKET TEST & GO

Xinlor House - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
9.1
rating with
87 reviews
Updated on March 10, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Hotel Refund Policy

We will refund the full amount of

-a high-risk contact case. -Thailand Pass issues (e.g., not approved or delayed approval.) -72 hrs. pre-COVID test result is positive. -Flight cancelled/postponed. Official documents or evidence will need to be submitted for booking amendments. -change date free of charge. Noted : for guest pay by credit card will be subject to a 5% of credit card fee and refund process fee.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximum of 1 Adult
Superior Room 16
฿10,500 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿4,550 - 1 Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK

Located in the lovely area of Phuket Town, Xinlor House enjoys a commanding position in the shopping, nightlife, sightseeing hub of Phuket. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Phuket property. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the property offers free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, Wi-Fi in public areas, laundry service, safety deposit boxes. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Superb facilities and an excellent location make Xinlor House the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Phuket.

Amenities / Features

  • *Early check-in at 10 am (subject to availability)
  • *Free minibar, water, coffee and tea in room (everyday)
  • *internet TV , Netflix available
  • *Clean room daily
  • *Pick-up Service From The Airport
Score
4.8/5
Excellent
Based on 1 review
Rating
Excellent
1
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Xinlor House, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Xinlor House
SEE ALL REVIEWS

🇫🇷Benjamin Dereix

Reviewed on 08/09/2021
Arrived on 31/08/2021
4.8 Grand Deluxe With Terrace
Positives
  • Comfort
  • Cleanness
  • Quietness
  • Staff
  • Location
  • Wifi
Negatives
  • No room service

Great hotel. The room is very comfortable and the staff super helpful. It's well located with tons of delicious food around hence my 5stars for food as well. The wifi works perfectly as well. If I have just a down side it would be that there's no room service, but you can order a delivery I suppose on lazy days but that's why I put only 4 stars on the service section..

Address / Map

78 Dibuk Rd., TaladNuah, Phuket Town, Phuket, Thailand, 83000

