Novotel Phuket City Phokeethra - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Rooms All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. Maximum of 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant Superior Twin Room 32 m² ฿15,750 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿19,100 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿14,200 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿10,700 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,800 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿5,800 - 5th Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features Balcony

Connecting Room

Fitness Allowed

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Swimming Pool

Vegetarian Meals

Situated in Phuket Town, Novotel Phuket City Phokeethra (SHA Certified) is the perfect place to experience Phuket and its surroundings. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Simply put, all the services and amenities you have come to expect from Accor Hotels are right in the comfort of your own home. A selection of top-class facilities such as 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, convenience store, daily housekeeping can be enjoyed at the hotel. The property features 180 beautifully appointed guest rooms, many of which include complimentary tea, closet, towels, wooden/parqueted flooring, and clothes rack. Besides, the property’s host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Novotel Phuket City Phokeethra (SHA Certified) is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort, and convenience in Phuket.

