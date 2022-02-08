PHUKET TEST & GO

Novotel Phuket City Phokeethra - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.2
rating with
174 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022
Novotel Phuket City Phokeethra - Image 0
Novotel Phuket City Phokeethra - Image 1
Novotel Phuket City Phokeethra - Image 2
Novotel Phuket City Phokeethra - Image 3
Novotel Phuket City Phokeethra - Image 4
Novotel Phuket City Phokeethra - Image 5
+40 photos
QUICK RESPONSE
100% DEPOSIT

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot This hotel has received 17 recent booking requests. hurry up!

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Novotel Phuket City Phokeethra in a prioritized manner, and Novotel Phuket City Phokeethra will directly collect payment from you.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximum of 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Superior Twin Room 32
฿15,750 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿19,100 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿14,200 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿10,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,800 - 5th Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK

Features

  • Balcony
  • Connecting Room
  • Fitness Allowed
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Swimming Pool
  • Vegetarian Meals

Situated in Phuket Town, Novotel Phuket City Phokeethra (SHA Certified) is the perfect place to experience Phuket and its surroundings. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Simply put, all the services and amenities you have come to expect from Accor Hotels are right in the comfort of your own home. A selection of top-class facilities such as 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, convenience store, daily housekeeping can be enjoyed at the hotel. The property features 180 beautifully appointed guest rooms, many of which include complimentary tea, closet, towels, wooden/parqueted flooring, and clothes rack. Besides, the property’s host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Novotel Phuket City Phokeethra (SHA Certified) is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort, and convenience in Phuket.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Novotel Phuket City Phokeethra, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Novotel Phuket City Phokeethra
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

40 CHANAJAROEN ROAD TAMBOL TALAD YAI AMPHUR MUANG, Phuket Town, Phuket, Thailand, 83000

Partner Hotels

Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort
8.5
rating with
1522 reviews
From ฿-1
Hotel Clover Patong Phuket
8.8
rating with
2576 reviews
From ฿-1
Ashlee Hub Hotel Patong
7.8
rating with
1287 reviews
From ฿-1
DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort
8.5
rating with
131 reviews
From ฿-1
Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach Hotel
8.4
rating with
886 reviews
From ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
rating with
1 reviews
From ฿-1
SAii Laguna Phuket
8.8
rating with
2617 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

ibis Styles Phuket City
8.4
rating with
632 reviews
From ฿-1
Sleep at Phuket
7.9
rating with
475 reviews
From ฿-1
The Blanket Hotel Phuket Town
8.9
rating with
467 reviews
From ฿-1
Green Leaf Hostel
8.4
rating with
21 reviews
From ฿-1
bloo Hostel
8.6
rating with
146 reviews
From ฿-1
Bhukitta Boutique Hotel
7.2
rating with
378 reviews
From ฿-1
Casa Blanca Boutique Hotel Phuket
9
rating with
1059 reviews
From ฿-1
The Memory at On On Hotel
8.8
rating with
1551 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU