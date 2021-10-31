Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Casa Blanca Boutique Hotel Phuket in a prioritized manner, and Casa Blanca Boutique Hotel Phuket will directly collect payment from you.

Rooms All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Conveniently located in Phuket, Casa Blanca Boutique Hotel Phuket is a great base from which to explore this vibrant city. Only 1. Km from the city center, the hotel's strategic location ensures that guests can quickly and easily reach many local points of interest. A well-kempt environment and its proximity to Baba Phuket Museum, Old Town, The Thavorn Museum give to this hotel a special charm. Casa Blanca Boutique Hotel Phuket also offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Phuket. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, taxi service, 24-hour front desk, facilities for disabled guests. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The complete list of recreational facilities is available at the hotel, including outdoor pool, garden. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodations in Phuket, make Casa Blanca Boutique Hotel Phuket your home away from home.

