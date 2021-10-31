PHUKET TEST & GO

Casa Blanca Boutique Hotel Phuket - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
9
rating with
1059 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022
Conveniently located in Phuket, Casa Blanca Boutique Hotel Phuket is a great base from which to explore this vibrant city. Only 1. Km from the city center, the hotel's strategic location ensures that guests can quickly and easily reach many local points of interest. A well-kempt environment and its proximity to Baba Phuket Museum, Old Town, The Thavorn Museum give to this hotel a special charm. Casa Blanca Boutique Hotel Phuket also offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Phuket. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, taxi service, 24-hour front desk, facilities for disabled guests. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The complete list of recreational facilities is available at the hotel, including outdoor pool, garden. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodations in Phuket, make Casa Blanca Boutique Hotel Phuket your home away from home.

🇧🇪Johan Delvaux

Reviewed on 31/10/2021
Arrived on 23/10/2021
3.8 7 Nights Superior Double or Twin Room + One Way Transfer from/to Airport
Positives     
  • Good location
  • friendly and professional staff
  • Very good price-quality ratio
  • tastefully decorated

The hotel is located within the old town with restaurants, bars and shops within walking distance. The staff is very friendly and professional, the coffee very tasty.

Address / Map

26 Phuket Road, Talat Yai, Amphur Muang, Phuket Town, Phuket, Thailand, 83000

