Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the ibis Styles Phuket City in a prioritized manner, and ibis Styles Phuket City will directly collect payment from you.

Situated in Phuket Town, Ibis Styles Phuket City is the perfect place to experience Phuket and its surroundings. The city center is merely away and the airport can be reached within minutes. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Accor Hotels is renowned for its quality services and friendly staff, and Ibis Styles Phuket City lives up to expectations. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are free Wi-Fi in all rooms, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, restaurant, dry cleaning. Guests can choose from 137 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. The hotel offers fantastic facilities, including sauna, to help you unwind after an action-packed day in the city. Ibis Styles Phuket City is a smart choice for travelers to Phuket, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.

