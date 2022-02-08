PHUKET TEST & GO

ibis Styles Phuket City - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.4
rating with
632 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Situated in Phuket Town, Ibis Styles Phuket City is the perfect place to experience Phuket and its surroundings. The city center is merely away and the airport can be reached within minutes. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Accor Hotels is renowned for its quality services and friendly staff, and Ibis Styles Phuket City lives up to expectations. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are free Wi-Fi in all rooms, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, restaurant, dry cleaning. Guests can choose from 137 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. The hotel offers fantastic facilities, including sauna, to help you unwind after an action-packed day in the city. Ibis Styles Phuket City is a smart choice for travelers to Phuket, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.

Address / Map

23 Thawornwongwong Road Tambon Talad Yai Amphur Muang, Phuket Town, Phuket, Thailand, 83000

