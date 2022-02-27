瓦帕酒店 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Vapa Hotel酒店靠近普吉镇中心，设有室外游泳池和免费无线网络连接。
空调客房配有平板电视、迷你吧和电热水壶。私人浴室配有拖鞋、免费洗浴用品和淋浴。
客人可以在酒店内的餐厅享用泰国当地菜肴。酒店设有24小时前台和免费停车场。
当地景点、餐馆和商店都在步行距离之内。普吉国际机场距离酒店有 21 英里的车程。