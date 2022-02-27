PHUKET TEST & GO

瓦帕酒店 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.1
通过
44条评论进行评分
更新于 February 27, 2022

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Vapa Hotel酒店靠近普吉镇中心，设有室外游泳池和免费无线网络连接。

空调客房配有平板电视、迷你吧和电热水壶。私人浴室配有拖鞋、免费洗浴用品和淋浴。

客人可以在酒店内的餐厅享用泰国当地菜肴。酒店设有24小时前台和免费停车场。

当地景点、餐馆和商店都在步行距离之内。普吉国际机场距离酒店有 21 英里的车程。

SHOW ALL HOTELS
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是瓦帕酒店的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 瓦帕酒店
查看所有评论

地址/地图

68/1 Takuapa Road, Mueang, Phuket Town, Phuket, Thailand, 83000

合作伙伴酒店

普吉岛四叶草芭东酒店
8.8

2576 评论
฿-1
芭东阿什莉中心酒店
7.8

1287 评论
฿-1
普吉岛班泰希尔顿逸林度假村
8.5

131 评论
฿-1
普吉岛卡马拉海滩诺富特酒店
8.4

886 评论
฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6

1 评论
฿-1
SAii 普吉岛乐古浪
8.8

2617 评论
฿-1

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

安安酒店的回忆
8.8

1551 评论
฿-1
绿叶旅馆
8.4

21 评论
฿-1
普吉镇毯子酒店
8.9

467 评论
฿-1
普吉岛卡萨布兰卡精品酒店
9

1059 评论
฿-1
睡在普吉岛
7.9

475 评论
฿-1
新乐楼
9.1

87 评论
฿-1
宜必思尚品普吉市
8.4

632 评论
฿-1
普吉岛佛基拉诺富特酒店
8.2

174 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU