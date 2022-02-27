ワパホテル - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
プーケットタウンの中心部近くに位置するVapaHotelは、屋外プールと無料Wi-Fi回線を提供しています。
エアコン完備の客室には、薄型テレビ、ミニバー、電気ポットが備わっています。専用バスルームにはスリッパ、無料バスアメニティ、シャワーが付いています。
館内レストランでは地元のタイ料理を楽しめます。宿泊施設には24時間対応のフロントデスクと無料駐車場があります。
地元の観光スポット、レストラン、ショップが徒歩圏内にあります。プーケット国際空港まで車で21マイルです。