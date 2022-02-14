Thames Tara Pool Villa Rawai - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Located in Phuket, 7 miles from Chinpracha House, Thames Tara Pool Villa Rawai has accommodations with a restaurant, free private parking, free bikes and a fitness center. Among the various facilities of this property are a bar, a shared lounge and a garden. The property provides a 24-hour front desk, a shared kitchen and currency exchange for guests.

At the hotel all rooms include air conditioning, a seating area, a flat-screen TV with satellite channels, a kitchenette, a dining area and a private bathroom with a hairdryer, a shower and free toiletries. Rooms have a coffee machine, while selected rooms also offer a patio and others also have pool views. All rooms will provide guests with a desk and an electric tea pot.

Thames Tara Pool Villa Rawai offers a à la carte or American breakfast.

The accommodation has a terrace. The area is popular for cycling, and car rental is available at Thames Tara Pool Villa Rawai.

Thai Hua Museum is 7 miles from the hotel, while Old Phuket Town is 7 miles from the property. The nearest airport is Phuket International, 27 miles from Thames Tara Pool Villa Rawai, and the property offers a paid airport shuttle service.