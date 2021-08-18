Baan Saint-Tropez Villas - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

PHUKET TEST & GO

Phuket
7.5
rating with
6 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Baan Saint-Tropez Villas in a prioritized manner, and Baan Saint-Tropez Villas will directly collect payment from you.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximum of 4 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
2 BR Seaview Villas Private Pool Kata Beach 120
฿72,300 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿32,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿25,300 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿17,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿9,300 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿9,300 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features

  • Balcony
  • Coffee Machine
  • HDMI Cable
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Kitchen
  • Living Room
  • Microwave
  • Netflix
  • Small Fees for Children
  • Swimming Pool
  • Washing Machine
Maximum of 6 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
3 BR Seaview Villas private pool Kata Beach B2 140
฿54,400 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿40,400 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿33,300 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿21,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿11,300 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿11,300 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features

  • Balcony
  • Coffee Machine
  • HDMI Cable
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Kitchen
  • Living Room
  • Microwave
  • Netflix
  • Outdoor Facilities
  • Small Fees for Children
  • Smoking Rooms Available
  • Swimming Pool
  • Washing Machine
Maximum of 6 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
3 BR Seaview Villas private pool Kata Beach B1 141
฿54,400 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿40,400 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿33,300 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿21,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿11,300 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿11,300 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features

  • Balcony
  • Coffee Machine
  • HDMI Cable
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Kitchen
  • Living Room
  • Microwave
  • Netflix
  • Small Fees for Children
  • Swimming Pool
  • Washing Machine
  • Work Space

Well-positioned in Kata, Baan Siant -Tropez Villa is the ideal point of departure for your excursions in Phuket and private pool villas Seaview Kata Beach . From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Baan Siant Tropez Villa also offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Phuket. Guests of the hotel can enjoy on-site features like free internet wifi in ,cable tv.BBQ. express check-in/check-out. 6 rooms spread over 2 floors provide a warm and pleasant home away from home. Modern comforts such as television LCD/plasma screen, mirror, sofa, internet access – wireless, private pool can be found in selected rooms. The complete list of recreational facilities is available at the hotel, including outdoor pool, garden, water sports (non-motorized). Baan Saint- Tropez Villa is a smart choice for travelers to Phuket, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.

  • 15 min.to Chalong Pier and Patong beach.
  • 700 m.to fresh food market, Makro food ,7-11 etc..
  • 7 min.driver to Kata and Karon Beach.
  • 15 min. drive to Karon viewpoint , Black Rock view point , Nui beach.
  • Pets Welcome ( some villas)
  • Free for kid lower 10 years old , sleep with parents. Pet welcome .No meals on site ,Free food delivery before arrival.Guest can send us order for food etc.. before arrival ,during guest can not go outside ( for waiting the result PCR Test around 8-9 hours)

Included : maid service 1 time per day. gardener and pool cleaning 2 time per week. welcome fruit. Excluded : electric city 7 b.per unit meter. water 50 b.per unit meter.

Villas are on the hill ( not high ) for more convenient we recommend to rent a car or motorbike.

We keep security deposit 5000-20,000 b. www.baan-st-tropez.com Facebook :Baan Saint-Tropez or Page: Baan Saint-Tropez Villas Whatsapp :+66863642269

Amenities / Features

  • Modern Sea View villas with private pool Kata beach
Score
4.8/5
Excellent
Based on 3 reviews
Rating
Excellent
3
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Baan Saint-Tropez Villas, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
🇫🇷PARAYRE Francky

Reviewed on 18/08/2021
Arrived on 03/08/2021
5.0 2 BR Seaview Villas Private Pool Kata Beach
Positives     
  • Accueil
  • Propreté
  • Vue
  • Jolie Villa correspondant aux photos
Negatives
  • Aucun

La propriétaire est tres accueillante , professionnelle et très disponible. La superbe villa correspond parfaitement aux photos. Le service et la propreté sont irréprochables. Nous y retournerons avec plaisir et bientôt je l'espère. A conseiller

🇺🇸Joseph Callahan

Reviewed on 06/08/2021
Arrived on 24/07/2021
5.0 2 BR Seaview Villas Private Pool Kata Beach
Positives     
  • Private Pool
  • Pet Friendly
  • Amazing Host!
  • Great Value for Sandbox!

We spent 2 weeks here as part of the Sandbox program. Everything was great. Garn the villa manager is very helpful and she will assure your stay is perfect. The villa is spacious and perfect if you are traveling with your furry friends.....not an easy find during Sandbox... I highly recommend staying at Baan Saint Tropez!

🇨🇭Michele Maurizio Della Neve

Reviewed on 06/08/2021
Arrived on 24/07/2021
4.5 3 BR Seaview Villas private pool -B1 Kata Beach
Positives     
  • Very nice and helpful Host / Staff.
  • Fast responses to any questions or issues
  • Good Villa
Negatives
  • Internet speed could be better. However WIFI coverage is very good in the villa.

Nice villa with excellent staff. Our stay was made so much easier and more comfortable thanks to all the efforts mafe by the staff. From organizing taxi, motorbike rental, shopping and late night questions everything was handled so well.

Address / Map

12/19 Patak Rd, Soi Patak10/1 ,karon, Kata, Phuket, Thailand, 83100

