泰晤士塔拉泳池别墅 拉威 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

泰晤士塔拉泳池别墅 拉威

Phuket
8.7
通过
6条评论进行评分
更新于 February 14, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Thames Tara Pool Villa Rawai坐落于普吉岛，距离Chinpracha House有7英里，配备餐厅、免费私人停车位、免费自行车和健身中心。这家住宿的各种设施包括酒吧、共用休息室和花园。住宿为客人提供24小时前台、共用厨房和外币兑换服务。

这家酒店的所有客房都提供空调、休息区、带卫星频道的平板电视、小厨房、用餐区以及带吹风机、淋浴设施和免费洗浴用品的私人浴室。客房配有咖啡机，部分客房还设有庭院，其他客房还享有泳池美景。所有客房都将为客人提供一张书桌和一个电热水壶。

Thames Tara Pool Villa Rawai 提供单点或美式早餐。

住宿设有露台。该地区是骑自行车的热门场所，Thames Tara Pool Villa Rawai 提供汽车租赁服务。

泰华博物馆距离酒店有 7 英里，而普吉老镇距离酒店有 7 英里。最近的机场是普吉国际机场，距离泰晤士塔拉泳池别墅拉威别墅 27 英里，酒店提供付费机场班车服务。

如果您是泰晤士塔拉泳池别墅 拉威的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 泰晤士塔拉泳池别墅 拉威
71/112 หมู่ 4 ตำบล ราไวย์ อำเภอเมืองภูเก็ต, Chalong, Phuket, Thailand, 83130

