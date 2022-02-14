泰晤士塔拉泳池别墅 拉威 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Thames Tara Pool Villa Rawai坐落于普吉岛，距离Chinpracha House有7英里，配备餐厅、免费私人停车位、免费自行车和健身中心。这家住宿的各种设施包括酒吧、共用休息室和花园。住宿为客人提供24小时前台、共用厨房和外币兑换服务。 这家酒店的所有客房都提供空调、休息区、带卫星频道的平板电视、小厨房、用餐区以及带吹风机、淋浴设施和免费洗浴用品的私人浴室。客房配有咖啡机，部分客房还设有庭院，其他客房还享有泳池美景。所有客房都将为客人提供一张书桌和一个电热水壶。 Thames Tara Pool Villa Rawai 提供单点或美式早餐。 住宿设有露台。该地区是骑自行车的热门场所，Thames Tara Pool Villa Rawai 提供汽车租赁服务。 泰华博物馆距离酒店有 7 英里，而普吉老镇距离酒店有 7 英里。最近的机场是普吉国际机场，距离泰晤士塔拉泳池别墅拉威别墅 27 英里，酒店提供付费机场班车服务。

