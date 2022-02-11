오키다시아 리조트 - 카타 비치 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

예약 요청에 넣을 직접 접촉 와 오키다시아 리조트 - 카타 비치 우선 순위 정 방식으로, 그리고 오키다시아 리조트 - 카타 비치 당신의 것입니다 직접 수집 지불.

Hotel Refund Policy Cancellation made 5 days or earlier before arrival date is fully refundable.

Cancellation made less than 5 days before arrival date is 1 night charge.

Cancellation made on the arrival date is 100% charge. Please note that the 5% bank fee will be deducted when the refund is made.

객실 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. 특별 제공 보기 요청을 클릭하십시오 최대 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants 디럭스룸 씨뷰 33 m² ฿15,900 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿12,900 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿9,300 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿8,400 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,800 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿10,800 - 5th Day Test & Go 예약 요청 빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭) BOOKMARK 풍모 7-Eleven 구매

발코니

발코니(전체 액세스)

커넥팅 룸

피트니스 허용

HDMI 케이블

국제 채널

인터넷-Wi-Fi

야외 시설

수영장

Orchidacea Resort - Kata Beach는 디럭스룸 카테고리에서 안다만 해와 Kata 해변의 숨막히는 프라이빗한 전망을 약속합니다. 완만하게 경사진 언덕에 위치한 모든 객실은 리조트에서 도보로 불과 5분 거리에 있는 전용 발코니로 연결되어 있습니다. 야외 수영장 주변에서 느긋하게 휴식을 취하고 리조트 부지에서 자란 아름다운 난초를 감상해 보세요. 맛있는 태국 요리와 서양 요리를 제공하는 수많은 레스토랑, 바, 상점이 리조트에서 가까운 도보 거리에 있습니다. 짧은 툭툭을 타고 빠통 비치의 화려한 밤문화로 이동합니다. Orchidacea Resort - Kata Beach는 비할 데 없는 휴식을 취하기에 완벽한 곳입니다.

