オーキデシアリゾート-カタビーチ - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

予約リクエストにより、優先的にオーキデシアリゾート-カタビーチ 直接連絡し、 オーキデシアリゾート-カタビーチが直接支払いを回収します。

Hotel Refund Policy Cancellation made 5 days or earlier before arrival date is fully refundable.

Cancellation made less than 5 days before arrival date is 1 night charge.

Cancellation made on the arrival date is 100% charge. Please note that the 5% bank fee will be deducted when the refund is made.

部屋 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. 特別オファー 見るために要求をクリックしてください 最大 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants デラックスルームシービュー 33 m² ฿15,900 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿12,900 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿9,300 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿8,400 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,800 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿10,800 - 5th Day Test & Go 予約をリクエストする ファストリクエスト（2クリック） BOOKMARK 特徴 セブン-イレブン購入

バルコニー

バルコニー（フルアクセス）

コネクティングルーム

フィットネスを許可

HDMIケーブル

国際チャンネル

インターネット-Wifi

屋外施設

スイミングプール

オーキデシアリゾート-カタビーチは、デラックスルームカテゴリーでアンダマン海とカタビーチのプライベートで息を呑むような景色をお約束します。緩やかに傾斜した丘の上にあり、全客室はリゾートから徒歩わずか5分のプライベートバルコニーに面しています。屋外スイミングプールの周りでのんびりとくつろぎ、リゾートの敷地内で育った美しい蘭を鑑賞してください。リゾートから歩いてすぐのところに、食欲をそそるタイ料理と西洋料理を提供するレストラン、バー、ショップがたくさんあります。トゥクトゥクに乗って、パトンビーチのカラフルなナイトライフに行くことができます。オーキデシアリゾート-カタビーチは比類のないリラクゼーションに最適です。

