Naiyang Park Resort - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Naiyang Park Resort in a prioritized manner, and Naiyang Park Resort will directly collect payment from you.
Hotel Refund Policy
cancelled with in 7 days
Rooms
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
SPECIAL OFFERSCLICK REQUEST TO SEE
Maximum of 2 Adults
Deluxe Room (Free 1-Way Airport Transfer) 27m²
฿27,900 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿22,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿17,500 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿10,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
SPECIAL OFFERSCLICK REQUEST TO SEE
Maximum of 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Family 40m²
฿60,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿43,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿35,000 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿18,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿9,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
Inclusive PCR test on arrival at Phuket airport.
Amenities / Features
- Free pick up / drop off from Phuket international Airport ( 1 way )
Score
4.5/5
Excellent
Based on 1 review
If you were a guest at Naiyang Park Resort
, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Naiyang Park ResortSEE ALL REVIEWS
4.5 Deluxe Room (Free 1-Way Airport Transfer)
Positives
Negatives
- Beautiful Resort and quiet
- In need of refurbishment some parts
a beautiful set-up Resort in a Nature surrounding and tranquil area.
Because of Covid only Limited workforce for maintenance work...