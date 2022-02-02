Naiyang Park Resort - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Naiyang Park Resort in a prioritized manner, and Naiyang Park Resort will directly collect payment from you.

Hotel Refund Policy cancelled with in 7 days

Rooms All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. Maximum of 2 Adults Deluxe Room (Free 1-Way Airport Transfer) 27 m² ฿27,900 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿22,500 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿17,500 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿10,500 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿7,500 - 1st Day Test & Go Maximum of 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant Deluxe Family 40 m² ฿60,000 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿43,000 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿35,000 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿18,500 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿9,500 - 1st Day Test & Go

Inclusive PCR test on arrival at Phuket airport.

Amenities / Features Free pick up / drop off from Phuket international Airport ( 1 way )

Score 4.5 /5 Excellent Based on 1 review Rating 1 Excellent 0 Very Good 0 Average 0 Poor 0 Terrible 🇨🇭 Gottlieb Jud Arrived on 23/01/2022 4.5 Deluxe Room (Free 1-Way Airport Transfer) Positives Beautiful Resort and quiet Negatives In need of refurbishment some parts a beautiful set-up Resort in a Nature surrounding and tranquil area. Because of Covid only Limited workforce for maintenance work...