PHUKET TEST & GO

Naiyang Park Resort - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
9.1
rating with
11 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022
Naiyang Park Resort - Image 0
Naiyang Park Resort - Image 1
Naiyang Park Resort - Image 2
Naiyang Park Resort - Image 3
Naiyang Park Resort - Image 4
Naiyang Park Resort - Image 5
+14 photos
QUICK RESPONSE
฿5,000 DEPOSIT
REFUND POLICY
1 REVIEW

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Naiyang Park Resort in a prioritized manner, and Naiyang Park Resort will directly collect payment from you.

Hotel Refund Policy

cancelled with in 7 days

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

SPECIAL OFFERSCLICK REQUEST TO SEE
Maximum of 2 Adults
Deluxe Room (Free 1-Way Airport Transfer) 27
฿27,900 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿22,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿17,500 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿10,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK
SPECIAL OFFERSCLICK REQUEST TO SEE
Maximum of 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Family 40
฿60,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿43,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿35,000 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿18,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿9,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK

Inclusive PCR test on arrival at Phuket airport.

Amenities / Features

  • Free pick up / drop off from Phuket international Airport ( 1 way )
SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
4.5/5
Excellent
Based on 1 review
Rating
Excellent
1
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Naiyang Park Resort, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Naiyang Park Resort
SEE ALL REVIEWS

🇨🇭Gottlieb Jud

Reviewed on 02/02/2022
Arrived on 23/01/2022
4.5 Deluxe Room (Free 1-Way Airport Transfer)
Positives     
  • Beautiful Resort and quiet
Negatives
  • In need of refurbishment some parts

a beautiful set-up Resort in a Nature surrounding and tranquil area. Because of Covid only Limited workforce for maintenance work...

Food Menu Images

Address / Map

34/5 Tambon Sakoo, Thalang, Phuket, Naiyang, Phuket, Thailand, 83110

Partner Hotels

SAii Laguna Phuket
8.8
rating with
2617 reviews
From ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
rating with
1 reviews
From ฿-1
Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach Hotel
8.4
rating with
886 reviews
From ฿-1
Hotel Clover Patong Phuket
8.8
rating with
2576 reviews
From ฿-1
DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort
8.5
rating with
131 reviews
From ฿-1
Ashlee Hub Hotel Patong
7.8
rating with
1287 reviews
From ฿-1
Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort
8.5
rating with
1522 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Dewa Phuket Resort & Villas
8.5
rating with
2441 reviews
From ฿-1
The Slate
8.8
rating with
1689 reviews
From ฿-1
Pensiri House
8.3
rating with
604 reviews
From ฿-1
Ideo Phuket Hotel
8.5
rating with
431 reviews
From ฿-1
Marina Express Aviator Phuket Airport
8.4
rating with
1244 reviews
From ฿-1
Phuket Airport Hotel
8.4
rating with
556 reviews
From ฿-1
Panphuree Residence (SHA Certified)
8.5
rating with
393 reviews
From ฿-1
L'esprit de Naiyang Beach Resort
7.7
rating with
413 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU