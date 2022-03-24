PHUKET TEST & GO

The Slate - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.8
rating with
1689 reviews
Updated on March 24, 2022
The Slate - Image 0
The Slate - Image 1
The Slate - Image 2
The Slate - Image 3
The Slate - Image 4
The Slate - Image 5
+35 photos
QUICK RESPONSE
REFUND POLICY

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

The Slate is a BRILLIANT azure world with a rich heritage. A place where whispering seas, swaying palms, and sweeping coastal skies set the scene for unexpected experiences. Who would have imagined something so OTHERWORLDLY could be found just a short drive from Phuket International Airport. Book your stay now.

Amenities / Features

  • Benefits Includes
  • Complimentary welcome cocktail
  • Complimentary round-trip airport transfer
  • Complimentary kid's and family activities
  • Daily breakfast for 2 and up to 4 people depending on room categories
  • 10% discount at KRU Precision Wellness (except promotion items and packages)
  • 20% discount at COQOON spa (except beauty salon, spa packages, and other promotions)
SHOW ALL HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at The Slate, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR The Slate
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Hotel Offer Brochure

Address / Map

Nai Yang Beach & National Park, Amphur Thalang, Naiyang, Phuket, Thailand

Partner Hotels

SAii Laguna Phuket
8.8
rating with
2617 reviews
From ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
rating with
1 reviews
From ฿-1
Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach Hotel
8.4
rating with
886 reviews
From ฿-1
Hotel Clover Patong Phuket
8.8
rating with
2576 reviews
From ฿-1
DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort
8.5
rating with
131 reviews
From ฿-1
Ashlee Hub Hotel Patong
7.8
rating with
1287 reviews
From ฿-1
Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort
8.5
rating with
1522 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Pensiri House
8.3
rating with
604 reviews
From ฿-1
Ideo Phuket Hotel
8.5
rating with
431 reviews
From ฿-1
Dewa Phuket Resort & Villas
8.5
rating with
2441 reviews
From ฿-1
Naiyang Park Resort
9.1
rating with
11 reviews
From ฿-1
L’esprit De Naiyang Beach Airport Resort
7.7
rating with
413 reviews
From ฿-1
Marina Express Aviator Phuket Airport
8.4
rating with
1244 reviews
From ฿-1
Phuket Airport Hotel
8.4
rating with
556 reviews
From ฿-1
Panphuree Residence (SHA Certified)
8.5
rating with
393 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU