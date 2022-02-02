PHUKET TEST & GO

奈阳公园度假村 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
9.1
通过
11条评论进行评分
更新于 February 8, 2022
Naiyang Park Resort - Image 0
Naiyang Park Resort - Image 1
Naiyang Park Resort - Image 2
Naiyang Park Resort - Image 3
Naiyang Park Resort - Image 4
Naiyang Park Resort - Image 5
+14 相片
快速反应
฿5,000 订金
REFUND POLICY
1 REVIEW

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

预约请求，把你放在直接联系奈阳公园度假村以优先方式，以及奈阳公园度假村从你会直接收取货款。

Hotel Refund Policy

cancelled with in 7 days

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

特别优惠单击请求查看
最大值 2 Adults
豪华间（免费单程机场接送） 27
฿27,900 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿22,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿17,500 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿10,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
BOOKMARK
特别优惠单击请求查看
最大值 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
豪华家庭 40
฿60,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿43,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿35,000 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿18,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿9,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
BOOKMARK

所有套餐停留 14 天，包括ABF / 普吉岛景观餐厅免费 1 日城市游和 2 人一顿晚餐。

便利设施/功能

  • Free pick up / drop off from Phuket international Airport ( 1 way )
显示所有沙盒酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
4.5/5
优秀的
基于 1 审查
评分
优秀的
1
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是奈阳公园度假村的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 奈阳公园度假村
查看所有评论

🇨🇭Gottlieb Jud

评论于 02/02/2022
到达 23/01/2022
4.5 Deluxe Room (Free 1-Way Airport Transfer)
正数     
  • Beautiful Resort and quiet
负面的
  • In need of refurbishment some parts

a beautiful set-up Resort in a Nature surrounding and tranquil area. Because of Covid only Limited workforce for maintenance work...

食物菜单图片

地址/地图

34/5 Tambon Sakoo, Thalang, Phuket, Naiyang, Phuket, Thailand, 83110

合作伙伴酒店

SAii 普吉岛乐古浪
8.8

2617 评论
฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6

1 评论
฿-1
普吉岛卡马拉海滩诺富特酒店
8.4

886 评论
฿-1
普吉岛四叶草芭东酒店
8.8

2576 评论
฿-1
普吉岛班泰希尔顿逸林度假村
8.5

131 评论
฿-1
芭东阿什莉中心酒店
7.8

1287 评论
฿-1

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

石板
8.8

1689 评论
฿-1
潘西里屋
8.3

604 评论
฿-1
因此普吉岛酒店
8.5

431 评论
฿-1
Marina Express Aviator 普吉岛机场
8.4

1244 评论
฿-1
普吉机场酒店
8.4

556 评论
฿-1
Panphuree Residence (SHA Certified)
8.5

393 评论
฿-1
奈阳海滩度假村的精神
7.7

413 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU