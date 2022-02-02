奈阳公园度假村 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

预约请求，把你放在直接联系与奈阳公园度假村以优先方式，以及奈阳公园度假村从你会直接收取货款。

Hotel Refund Policy cancelled with in 7 days

房间数 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. 特别优惠 单击请求查看 最大值 2 Adults 豪华间（免费单程机场接送） 27 m² ฿27,900 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿22,500 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿17,500 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿10,500 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿7,500 - 1st Day Test & Go 要求预订 快速请求（2次点击） BOOKMARK 特别优惠 单击请求查看 最大值 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant 豪华家庭 40 m² ฿60,000 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿43,000 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿35,000 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿18,500 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿9,500 - 1st Day Test & Go 要求预订 快速请求（2次点击） BOOKMARK

所有套餐停留 14 天，包括ABF / 普吉岛景观餐厅免费 1 日城市游和 2 人一顿晚餐。

便利设施/功能 Free pick up / drop off from Phuket international Airport ( 1 way )

分数 4.5 /5 优秀的 基于 1 审查 评分 1 优秀的 0 非常好 0 平均数 0 较差的 0 糟糕的 🇨🇭 Gottlieb Jud 到达 23/01/2022 4.5 Deluxe Room (Free 1-Way Airport Transfer) 正数 Beautiful Resort and quiet 负面的 In need of refurbishment some parts a beautiful set-up Resort in a Nature surrounding and tranquil area. Because of Covid only Limited workforce for maintenance work...