Naiyang Park Resort - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
9.1
Bewertung mit
11 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 8, 2022
Naiyang Park Resort - Image 0
Naiyang Park Resort - Image 1
Naiyang Park Resort - Image 2
Naiyang Park Resort - Image 3
Naiyang Park Resort - Image 4
Naiyang Park Resort - Image 5
+14 Fotos
Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Bei Buchungsanfragen werden Sie direkten Kontakt mit dem Naiyang Park Resort , und Naiyang Park Resort wird die Zahlung direkt von Ihnen einziehen.

Hotel Refund Policy

cancelled with in 7 days

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximal von 2 Adults
Deluxe Zimmer (kostenloser 1-Weg-Flughafentransfer) 27
฿27,900 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿22,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿17,500 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿10,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
Maximal von 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe-Familie 40
฿60,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿43,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿35,000 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿18,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿9,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
Alle Pakete bleiben 14 Tage inkl. ABF / Kostenlose 1-tägige Stadtrundfahrt und 1 Abendessen für 2 Personen im Phuket View Restaurant.

Ausstattung / Ausstattung

  • Free pick up / drop off from Phuket international Airport ( 1 way )
Ergebnis
4.5/5
Ausgezeichnet
Beyogen auf 1 Rezension
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
1
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Naiyang Park Resort , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Naiyang Park Resort
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

🇨🇭Gottlieb Jud

Bewertet am 02/02/2022
Angekommen um 23/01/2022
4.5 Deluxe Room (Free 1-Way Airport Transfer)
Positiv     
  • Beautiful Resort and quiet
Negative
  • In need of refurbishment some parts

a beautiful set-up Resort in a Nature surrounding and tranquil area. Because of Covid only Limited workforce for maintenance work...

Lebensmittelmenü Bilder

Adresse / Karte

34/5 Tambon Sakoo, Thalang, Phuket, Naiyang, Phuket, Thailand, 83110

