Naiyang Park Resort - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Bei Buchungsanfragen werden Sie direkten Kontakt mit dem Naiyang Park Resort , und Naiyang Park Resort wird die Zahlung direkt von Ihnen einziehen.

Hotel Refund Policy cancelled with in 7 days

Räume All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. SPEZIALANGEBOT KLICKEN SIE ANFRAGE, UM ZU SEHEN Maximal von 2 Adults Deluxe Zimmer (kostenloser 1-Weg-Flughafentransfer) 27 m² ฿27,900 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿22,500 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿17,500 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿10,500 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿7,500 - 1st Day Test & Go BUCHUNG ANFORDERN SCHNELLE ANFRAGE (2 KLICKEN) BOOKMARK SPEZIALANGEBOT KLICKEN SIE ANFRAGE, UM ZU SEHEN Maximal von 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant Deluxe-Familie 40 m² ฿60,000 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿43,000 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿35,000 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿18,500 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿9,500 - 1st Day Test & Go BUCHUNG ANFORDERN SCHNELLE ANFRAGE (2 KLICKEN) BOOKMARK

Alle Pakete bleiben 14 Tage inkl. ABF / Kostenlose 1-tägige Stadtrundfahrt und 1 Abendessen für 2 Personen im Phuket View Restaurant.

Ausstattung / Ausstattung Free pick up / drop off from Phuket international Airport ( 1 way )

Ergebnis 4.5 /5 Ausgezeichnet Beyogen auf 1 Rezension Bewertung 1 Ausgezeichnet 0 Sehr gut 0 Durchschnittlich 0 Arm 0 Schrecklich Naiyang Park Resort , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden. ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Naiyang Park Resort SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN Wenn Sie ein Gast bei, würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden. 🇨🇭 Gottlieb Jud Angekommen um 23/01/2022 4.5 Deluxe Room (Free 1-Way Airport Transfer) Positiv Beautiful Resort and quiet Negative In need of refurbishment some parts a beautiful set-up Resort in a Nature surrounding and tranquil area. Because of Covid only Limited workforce for maintenance work...