Naiyang Park Resort - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
Bei Buchungsanfragen werden Sie direkten Kontakt mit dem Naiyang Park Resort , und Naiyang Park Resort wird die Zahlung direkt von Ihnen einziehen.
Hotel Refund Policy
cancelled with in 7 days
Räume
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Maximal von 2 Adults
Deluxe Zimmer (kostenloser 1-Weg-Flughafentransfer) 27m²
฿27,900 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿22,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿17,500 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿10,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
Maximal von 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe-Familie 40m²
฿60,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿43,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿35,000 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿18,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿9,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
Alle Pakete bleiben 14 Tage inkl. ABF / Kostenlose 1-tägige Stadtrundfahrt und 1 Abendessen für 2 Personen im Phuket View Restaurant.
Ausstattung / Ausstattung
- Free pick up / drop off from Phuket international Airport ( 1 way )
Ergebnis
4.5/5
Ausgezeichnet
Beyogen auf 1 Rezension
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Naiyang Park Resort
, würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Naiyang Park ResortSIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN
4.5 Deluxe Room (Free 1-Way Airport Transfer)
Positiv
Negative
- Beautiful Resort and quiet
- In need of refurbishment some parts
a beautiful set-up Resort in a Nature surrounding and tranquil area.
Because of Covid only Limited workforce for maintenance work...
