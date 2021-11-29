PHUKET TEST & GO

Pensiri House - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.3
rating with
604 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022
2 REVIEWS

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Hotel Refund Policy

50% deposit is non refundable. However, for the Phuket Sandbox Program, full payment is required. Another 50% credit will be refunded by voucher.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximum of 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Standard Double Bed 21
฿9,200 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿9,150 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿5,750 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿4,300 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,300 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features

  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
Maximum of 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Standard Twin Bed Room 22
฿9,900 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿5,950 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿4,400 - 1st Day Test & Go
Features

  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
Maximum of 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Classic Apartment: Twin bedroom (Sharing Kitchenette and laundry section) 22
฿12,350 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿6,950 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿4,750 - 1st Day Test & Go
Features

  • Balcony (Full Access)
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Kitchen
  • Microwave
  • Netflix
  • Washing Machine
Maximum of 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Classic Apartment: Double bedroom (Sharing Kitchenette and laundry section) 22
฿12,350 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿6,950 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿4,750 - 1st Day Test & Go
Features

  • Balcony (Full Access)
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Kitchen
  • Microwave
  • Netflix
  • Washing Machine
Maximum of 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Standard Double Bed with Balcony 24
฿9,900 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿9,650 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿5,950 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿4,400 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,400 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features

  • Balcony (Full Access)
  • Internet - Wifi
Maximum of 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Standard Twin Bed with balcony 24
฿9,900 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿9,650 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿5,950 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿4,400 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,400 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features

  • Balcony (Full Access)
  • Internet - Wifi
Maximum of 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Superior Double with Balcony 31
฿10,950 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿10,400 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿6,350 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,550 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,550 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,550 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features

  • Balcony (Full Access)
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
Maximum of 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Studio King With Kitchenette and Balcony 31
฿12,350 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿6,950 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿4,750 - 1st Day Test & Go
Features

  • Balcony (Full Access)
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Kitchen
  • Microwave
Maximum of 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Superior Twin Bed with Balcony 31
฿10,950 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿10,400 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿6,550 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿4,550 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,550 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features

  • Balcony (Full Access)
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi

Pensiri House is a budget guest house style hotel that would be the choice for travelers who needs to stay at Nai Yang Beach, wait for the flight, or go to the next destination on the next day and also Soi Dog volunteer. Convenience store at downstair where you can also contact for laundry service and motorbike rental. Safe, quiet, save budget, and convenient, Pensiri House is the perfect choice for your great staying in Nai Yang Beach

Amenities / Features

  • Daily clean, Laundry Service and Motorbike Rental
Score
4.5/5
Very Good
Based on 2 reviews
Rating
Excellent
1
Very Good
1
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
🇩🇪Michael Hempel

Reviewed on 29/11/2021
Arrived on 21/11/2021
5.0 Standard Double Bed
Positives     
  • Big Room, good Wi-Fi, very clean.
Negatives
  • Stay in the 2 Floor without Elevator 😉😂

Near the clean Long Beach. I’m walking distance. Next year I will come back again.shops and bars around.

🇩🇪Joachim Karl Hermann Klüß

Reviewed on 07/10/2021
Arrived on 28/09/2021
3.9 Superior Double with Balcony
Positives     
  • Freundlich und Hilfsbereit
Negatives
  • Wetter nicht optimal

Alles vorhanden an der Beach Liegestühle ,Massage ,Essen ,gute Restaurant ,Wanderwege und angebote für Surfkurse. Schöne kleine Bucht

Address / Map

112 Moo 5,Saku ,Naiyang Beach, Thalang, Naiyang, Phuket, Thailand, 83110

