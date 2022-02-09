Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Nestled in the heart of Phuket Airport, Phuket Airport Place is an ideal spot from which to discover Phuket. With its location just 40 KM from the city center and from the airport, our hotel is near by Naiyang Beach only 20 min walk. this 3-star hotel attracts numerous travelers each year. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering hotel guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, Phuket Airport Place is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. Top features of the hotel include free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, taxi service, 24-hour front desk, Wi-Fi in public areas. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The hotel offers an excellent variety of recreational facilities, including golf course (within 3 km), garden. With an ideal location and facilities to match, Phuket Airport Place hits the spot in many ways.

Amenities / Features Balcony

Pool view

Air conditioning

Attached bathroom

Flat-screen TV

Terrace

Free WiFi

Shower

Toilet

Sofa

Towels

Desk

Sitting area

TV

Slippers

Telephone

Wake-up service/Alarm clock

Electric kettle

Wardrobe or closet

Clothes rack

Toilet paper

Other services: additional charge.

1. Inroom massage.

2. signseeing tours.

3. one day trip.

4. half day trip.

5. night market or shopping day.

6. Thai cooking class.

Hotel Offer Brochure