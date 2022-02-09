PHUKET TEST & GO

Phuket Airport Place - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.8
rating with
362 reviews
Updated on February 9, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Phuket Airport Place in a prioritized manner, and Phuket Airport Place will directly collect payment from you.

Nestled in the heart of Phuket Airport, Phuket Airport Place is an ideal spot from which to discover Phuket. With its location just 40 KM from the city center and from the airport, our hotel is near by Naiyang Beach only 20 min walk. this 3-star hotel attracts numerous travelers each year. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering hotel guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, Phuket Airport Place is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. Top features of the hotel include free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, taxi service, 24-hour front desk, Wi-Fi in public areas. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The hotel offers an excellent variety of recreational facilities, including golf course (within 3 km), garden. With an ideal location and facilities to match, Phuket Airport Place hits the spot in many ways.

Amenities / Features

  • Balcony
  • Pool view
  • Air conditioning
  • Attached bathroom
  • Flat-screen TV
  • Terrace
  • Free WiFi
  • Shower
  • Toilet
  • Sofa
  • Towels
  • Desk
  • Sitting area
  • TV
  • Slippers
  • Telephone
  • Wake-up service/Alarm clock
  • Electric kettle
  • Wardrobe or closet
  • Clothes rack
  • Toilet paper
  • Other services: additional charge.
  • 1. Inroom massage.
  • 2. signseeing tours.
  • 3. one day trip.
  • 4. half day trip.
  • 5. night market or shopping day.
  • 6. Thai cooking class.
Address / Map

22/4 Moo 6, Naiyang Beach, Tambon Mai Khao,Thalang, Phuket Airport, Phuket, Thailand, 83110

