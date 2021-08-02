PHUKET TEST & GO

Phuket
8.4
rating with
556 reviews
Updated on March 1, 2022
Phuket Airport Hotel - Image 0
Phuket Airport Hotel - Image 1
Phuket Airport Hotel - Image 2
Phuket Airport Hotel - Image 3
Phuket Airport Hotel - Image 4
Phuket Airport Hotel - Image 5
+57 photos
QUICK RESPONSE
1 REVIEW

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

This hotel is just a minute's drive from Phuket Airport. Nai Yang Beach is just 500 meters from Phuket Airport Hotel, but the staff are more than willing to chauffeur guests there. Even though it is located within walking distance from the airport, the hotel is surprisingly tranquil and noise pollution is minimal, as it does not lie under the flight path. All 19 beautifully decorated and fully equipped rooms face the hotel’s swimming pool. Please enter your preferred dates of stay and submit our online booking form to make a reservation at Phuket Airport Hotel.

Score
5.0/5
Excellent
Based on 1 review
Rating
Excellent
1
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Phuket Airport Hotel, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Phuket Airport Hotel
SEE ALL REVIEWS

🇺🇸Vern D

Reviewed on 02/08/2021
Arrived on 17/07/2021
5.0 Superior Double or Twin
Positives
  • Super professional
Negatives
  • None

Very happy with my stay. I am a World traveler/ vlogger and they took very good care of me!! Thanks!!

Food Menu Images

Address / Map

90/9 Moo 1 Saku, Thalang, Phuket Airport, Phuket, Thailand, 83110

