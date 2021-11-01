PHUKET TEST & GO

Dewa Phuket Resort & Villas - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.5
rating with
2441 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximum of 2 Adults
Deluxe Double or Twin Room with Balcony 38
฿14,700 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿4,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
Features

  • Balcony (Full Access)
  • Connecting Room
  • Fitness Allowed
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Work Space
Maximum of 2 Adults
Pool Villa 70
฿21,600 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿6,360 - 1st Day Test & Go
Features

  • Balcony (Full Access)
  • Bathtub
  • Fitness Allowed
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Outdoor Facilities
  • Swimming Pool
  • Work Space
Maximum of 2 Adults
Grand Pool Villa 106
฿22,200 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿6,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
Features

  • Balcony (Full Access)
  • Bathtub
  • Fitness Allowed
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Outdoor Facilities
  • Swimming Pool
  • Work Space

The quiet settings here make for a great retreat away from the noise and crowds of Phuket. Just meters from the Nai Yang Beach and adjacent to the Sirinath National Park lies this property that guarantees to make your trip a memorable one. The international airport is just five minutes away and the town is 30 minutes away. Enjoy fusion dishes as well as vegetarian dishes at The Dining Room, or snack at The Lounge and The Deli. Or if you want a more casual experience, eat up the poolside or in the privacy of your villa. Pamper yourself at the spa or go intimate with a couple's session. The Kid's Club will entertain the little ones and make sure that you get some quality time alone.

Amenities / Features

  • Bar
  • Beachfront
  • Business Facilities
  • Car park
  • Coffee shop
  • Fitness center
  • Front desk (24-hour)
  • Poolside bar
  • Restaurants
  • Security (24-hour)
  • Spa
  • Swimming pool
  • Transportation
  • WiFi
Score
4.8/5
Excellent
Based on 1 review
Rating
Excellent
1
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
🇩🇪Nicole Stolze

Reviewed on 01/11/2021
Arrived on 24/10/2021
4.8 Grand Pool Villa

we had a wonderful week at Dewa Phuket. everything was fine. we can recommend the resort 100 % , very friendly staff and great location

Address / Map

65 Moo 1 Sakoo, Naiyang Beach &amp; National Park Thalang, Naiyang, Phuket, Thailand, 83110

