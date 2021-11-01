Dewa Phuket Resort & Villas - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

SPECIAL OFFERS CLICK REQUEST TO SEE Maximum of 2 Adults Deluxe Double or Twin Room with Balcony 38 m² ฿14,700 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿4,700 - 1st Day Test & Go

Connecting Room

Fitness Allowed

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

SPECIAL OFFERS CLICK REQUEST TO SEE Maximum of 2 Adults Pool Villa 70 m² ฿21,600 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿6,360 - 1st Day Test & Go

Bathtub

Fitness Allowed

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Outdoor Facilities

Swimming Pool

SPECIAL OFFERS CLICK REQUEST TO SEE Maximum of 2 Adults Grand Pool Villa 106 m² ฿22,200 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿6,500 - 1st Day Test & Go

Bathtub

Fitness Allowed

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Outdoor Facilities

Swimming Pool

Work Space

The quiet settings here make for a great retreat away from the noise and crowds of Phuket. Just meters from the Nai Yang Beach and adjacent to the Sirinath National Park lies this property that guarantees to make your trip a memorable one. The international airport is just five minutes away and the town is 30 minutes away. Enjoy fusion dishes as well as vegetarian dishes at The Dining Room, or snack at The Lounge and The Deli. Or if you want a more casual experience, eat up the poolside or in the privacy of your villa. Pamper yourself at the spa or go intimate with a couple's session. The Kid's Club will entertain the little ones and make sure that you get some quality time alone.

Amenities / Features Bar

Beachfront

Business Facilities

Car park

Coffee shop

Fitness center

Front desk (24-hour)

Poolside bar

Restaurants

Security (24-hour)

Spa

Swimming pool

Transportation

WiFi

