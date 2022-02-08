Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Located in the Phuket Airport area, Panphuree Residence is the ideal point of departure for your excursions in Phuket. Situated only 30 KM from the city center, guests are well located to enjoy the town's attractions and activities. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Panphuree Residence offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Phuket. Facilities like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service, ticket service are readily available for the convenience of each guest. The property features 93 beautifully appointed guestrooms, many of which include flat screen television, additional bathroom, additional toilet, clothes rack, complimentary instant coffee. Throughout the day, you can enjoy the relaxing atmosphere of the outdoor pool. Enjoy a great location and services to match at Panphuree Residence.

