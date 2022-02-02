Naiyang Park Resort - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Boekingsverzoeken brengen u op een geprioriteerde manier direct contact met de Naiyang Park Resort Naiyang Park Resort zal de betaling rechtstreeks van u innen.

Hotel Refund Policy cancelled with in 7 days

Kamers All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. SPECIALE AANBIEDINGEN KLIK OP VERZOEK OM TE ZIEN Maximaal 2 Adults Deluxe kamer (gratis enkele reis luchthaventransfer) 27 m² ฿27,900 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿22,500 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿17,500 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿10,500 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿7,500 - 1st Day Test & Go RESERVERING AANVRAGEN SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN) BOOKMARK SPECIALE AANBIEDINGEN KLIK OP VERZOEK OM TE ZIEN Maximaal 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant Deluxe Familie 40 m² ฿60,000 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿43,000 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿35,000 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿18,500 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿9,500 - 1st Day Test & Go RESERVERING AANVRAGEN SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN) BOOKMARK

Alle pakketten blijven 14 dagen incl. ABF / Gratis 1-daagse stadstour en 1 diner voor 2 personen in Phuket View Restaurant.

Voorzieningen / functies Free pick up / drop off from Phuket international Airport ( 1 way )

TOON ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels

Score 4.5 /5 Uitstekend Gebaseerd op 1 recensie Beoordeling 1 Uitstekend 0 Zeer goed 0 Gemiddelde 0 Arm 0 Vreselijk Naiyang Park Resort , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat. LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Naiyang Park Resort ZIE ALLE REVIEWS Als u te gast was bij, dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat. 🇨🇭 Gottlieb Jud Aangekomen 23/01/2022 4.5 Deluxe Room (Free 1-Way Airport Transfer) Pluspunten Beautiful Resort and quiet Minpunten In need of refurbishment some parts a beautiful set-up Resort in a Nature surrounding and tranquil area. Because of Covid only Limited workforce for maintenance work...