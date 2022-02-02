Naiyang Park Resort - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
Boekingsverzoeken brengen u op een geprioriteerde manier direct contact met de Naiyang Park Resort Naiyang Park Resort zal de betaling rechtstreeks van u innen.
Hotel Refund Policy
cancelled with in 7 days
Kamers
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Maximaal 2 Adults
Deluxe kamer (gratis enkele reis luchthaventransfer) 27m²
฿27,900 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿22,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿17,500 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿10,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
Maximaal 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Familie 40m²
฿60,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿43,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿35,000 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿18,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿9,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
Alle pakketten blijven 14 dagen incl. ABF / Gratis 1-daagse stadstour en 1 diner voor 2 personen in Phuket View Restaurant.
Voorzieningen / functies
- Free pick up / drop off from Phuket international Airport ( 1 way )
Score
4.5/5
Uitstekend
Gebaseerd op 1 recensie
4.5 Deluxe Room (Free 1-Way Airport Transfer)
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Beautiful Resort and quiet
- In need of refurbishment some parts
a beautiful set-up Resort in a Nature surrounding and tranquil area.
Because of Covid only Limited workforce for maintenance work...
Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go