PHUKET TEST & GO

Naiyang Park Resort - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
9.1
waardering met
11 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Boekingsverzoeken brengen u op een geprioriteerde manier direct contact met de Naiyang Park Resort Naiyang Park Resort zal de betaling rechtstreeks van u innen.

Hotel Refund Policy

cancelled with in 7 days

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximaal 2 Adults
Deluxe kamer (gratis enkele reis luchthaventransfer) 27
฿27,900 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿22,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿17,500 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿10,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
Maximaal 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Familie 40
฿60,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿43,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿35,000 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿18,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿9,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
Alle pakketten blijven 14 dagen incl. ABF / Gratis 1-daagse stadstour en 1 diner voor 2 personen in Phuket View Restaurant.

Voorzieningen / functies

  • Free pick up / drop off from Phuket international Airport ( 1 way )
Score
4.5/5
Uitstekend
Gebaseerd op 1 recensie
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
1
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij Naiyang Park Resort , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
🇨🇭Gottlieb Jud

Beoordeeld op 02/02/2022
Aangekomen 23/01/2022
4.5 Deluxe Room (Free 1-Way Airport Transfer)
Pluspunten     
  • Beautiful Resort and quiet
Minpunten
  • In need of refurbishment some parts

a beautiful set-up Resort in a Nature surrounding and tranquil area. Because of Covid only Limited workforce for maintenance work...

Adres / kaart

34/5 Tambon Sakoo, Thalang, Phuket, Naiyang, Phuket, Thailand, 83110

