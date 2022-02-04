Ideo Phuket Hotel - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Hotel Refund Policy We will refund the full amount of a high-risk contact case.

Thailand Pass issues (e.g., not approved or delayed approval.)

72 hrs. pre-COVID test result is positive.

Flight cancelled/postponed. Official documents or evidence will need to be submitted for booking amendments.

change date free of charge. Noted : for guest pay by credit card will be subject to a 5% of credit card fee and refund process fee.

Standard Double Bed With Breakfast 25 m² ฿13,600 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿11,500 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿8,000 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿7,500 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿3,900 - 1st Day Test & Go Features 7-Eleven Purchase
Balcony
Coffee Machine
Halal Food Options
International Channels
Internet - Wifi
Microwave
Netflix
Vegetarian Meals
Work Space

Balcony

Coffee Machine

Halal Food Options

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Microwave

Netflix

Vegetarian Meals

Superior Twin Bed With Breakfast 30 m² ฿14,000 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿12,000 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿8,400 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿7,700 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,000 - 1st Day Test & Go Features 7-Eleven Purchase
Balcony
Coffee Machine
Halal Food Options
International Channels
Internet - Wifi
Microwave
Netflix
Vegetarian Meals
Work Space

Balcony

Coffee Machine

Halal Food Options

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Microwave

Netflix

Vegetarian Meals

Superior Double Bed With Breakfast 30 m² ฿14,000 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿12,000 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿8,400 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿7,700 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,000 - 1st Day Test & Go Features 7-Eleven Purchase

Balcony

Coffee Machine

Halal Food Options

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Microwave

Netflix

Work Space

Situated in Naiyang, Ideo Phuket Hotel is the perfect place to experience Phuket and its surroundings. Situated only 32 km from the city center, guests are well located to enjoy the town's attractions and activities. This modern hotel is in the vicinity of popular city attractions such as Unique Art Collection, Nai Yang Beach, Wat Mongkol Wararam. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Phuket hotel. Free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, 24-hour security, 24-hour front desk, express check-in/check-out are just a few of the facilities that set Ideo Phuket Hotel apart from other hotels in the city. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. Throughout the day you can enjoy the relaxing atmosphere of the garden. Ideo Phuket Hotel is your one-stop destination for quality hotel accommodations in Phuket.

Amenities / Features *Early check-in at 10 am (subject to availability)

*Breakfast included

*Free minibar, water, coffee and tea in room (everyday)

*internet TV , Netflix available

*Free bicycle (subject to availability)

*Free Sanitized face mask and alcohol spray in room

*Clean room daily

*Pick-up Service From The Airport included

