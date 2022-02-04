Ideo Phuket Hotel - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Ideo Phuket Hotel in a prioritized manner, and Ideo Phuket Hotel will directly collect payment from you.
Hotel Refund Policy
We will refund the full amount of
- a high-risk contact case.
- Thailand Pass issues (e.g., not approved or delayed approval.)
- 72 hrs. pre-COVID test result is positive.
- Flight cancelled/postponed. Official documents or evidence will need to be submitted for booking amendments.
- change date free of charge.
Noted : for guest pay by credit card will be subject to a 5% of credit card fee and refund process fee.
Rooms
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Maximum of 2 Adults
Standard Double Bed With Breakfast 25m²
฿13,600 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿11,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,000 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿3,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
Features
- 7-Eleven Purchase
- Balcony
- Coffee Machine
- Halal Food Options
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Microwave
- Netflix
- Vegetarian Meals
- Work Space
Maximum of 2 Adults
Superior Twin Bed With Breakfast 30m²
฿14,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿12,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,400 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
Maximum of 2 Adults
Superior Double Bed With Breakfast 30m²
฿14,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿12,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,400 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
Situated in Naiyang, Ideo Phuket Hotel is the perfect place to experience Phuket and its surroundings. Situated only 32 km from the city center, guests are well located to enjoy the town's attractions and activities. This modern hotel is in the vicinity of popular city attractions such as Unique Art Collection, Nai Yang Beach, Wat Mongkol Wararam. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Phuket hotel. Free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, 24-hour security, 24-hour front desk, express check-in/check-out are just a few of the facilities that set Ideo Phuket Hotel apart from other hotels in the city. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. Throughout the day you can enjoy the relaxing atmosphere of the garden. Ideo Phuket Hotel is your one-stop destination for quality hotel accommodations in Phuket.
Amenities / Features
- *Early check-in at 10 am (subject to availability)
- *Breakfast included
- *Free minibar, water, coffee and tea in room (everyday)
- *internet TV , Netflix available
- *Free bicycle (subject to availability)
- *Free Sanitized face mask and alcohol spray in room
- *Clean room daily
- *Pick-up Service From The Airport included
Score
4.8/5
Excellent
Based on 8 reviews
If you were a guest at Ideo Phuket Hotel
, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
4.2 Standard Double Bed With Breakfast
Positives Negatives
- Not a lot of things to visited close around
a place to go, if you want be peacefull, quiet and far from the busy tourists places. Close to the beach.
5.0 Standard Double Bed With Breakfast
Positives
Negatives
- Lovely and helpful staff
- Free bicycles to borrow
- Quiet place
- Close to the Sea
- Close to supermarkets
Ideo Phuket is a very nice, clean hotel. It is quiet, close to the Sea, food shops and supermarkets. The manager and the whole staff are very helpful and friendly. I can highly recommend staying here during Phuket Sandbox.
4.6 Standard Double Bed (Room Only)
Positives
Negatives
- Service
- Responding time
- Cleaning
- Position
- Staff)
I felt really home .
Since I booked they help me with everything by Wa and even for pcr and other technical thing !
Position is great and the beach is super !!!
4.9 Standard Double Bed (Room Only)
Positives
Negatives
- Workers were very professional
- 従業員がとても良い
- Rooms clean and modern
- 部屋は清潔でモダン
- Super close to the beach
- 海にとても近い
- Cheap and delicious food nearby
- 近場の食事は安くて美味しい
- Smart TV in the room
- インターネットテレビがある
- Quiet area
- 静かなエリア
- Staff speaks English
- 英語が話せるスタッフ
- For one day, the internet was spotty
- 一日だけ、インターネットが繋がりにくかった
First off, the staff is great. They respond super quick and are genuinely friendly. The beds are comfortable, the rooms are bright and well decorated, the area is quiet and the rooms had smart TVs. There are two beaches nearby, Nai Yang beach is a five minute walk from the hotel and Nai Thon beach is 10 min drive. Food is easily accessible from the hotel. Food carts, European food, bakery, and outdoor market all within a 10 minute walk. When we wanted to do some exploring, the hotel arranged for to scooters to be brought to us. My wife and I will definitely be going back.
ここのスタッフはとても素晴らしい人たちです。彼らは非常に迅速に対応してくれて、とてもフレンドリーです。 ベッドは快適で、部屋も明るく清潔で、周りも静かです。インターネットが使えるテレビもあります。近くには2つのビーチがあり、ナイヤンビーチはホテルから徒歩5分、ナイトンビーチはバイクで10分です。食事処はホテルから簡単にアクセスできます。 フードカート、ヨーロッパ料理、ベーカリー、市場はすべて徒歩10分圏内にあります。バイクを借りる際、ホテルが全て手配してくれました。是非また利用したい素敵なホテルです。
4.7 Standard Double Bed (Room Only)
Positives
Negatives
- Wonderful, friendly staff that is super helpful and kind. Clean and Covid-19 safe. Close walking distance to beach and good food venders/restaurants.
- Wifi ok for TV but lagged for video conferencing. The staff upgraded their modem while we were there and we did notice slight improvements. My AIS data plan helped as a back up.
When we return to Phuket, Ideo will be the first place we book. Great prices for budget travelers with new modern room designs. Wonderful, friendly staff that is super helpful and kind. Clean and Covid-19 safe. Close walking distance to beach and good food venders/restaurants. Helped acquire rental motorcycle and answered all questions about transportation to Koh Samui. Hotel restaurant was temporarily closed due to Covid, however I rated 5 stars because they offered a phone call service for food delivery from local great restaurants.
Thank You Ideo Phuket!
J&J
4.8 Standard Double Bed (Room Only)
Positives
Negatives
- Super friendly and helpful staff
- Rooms cleaned every day
- Hoo Lek is a very good dog
- Able to extend stay easily
- Great view from room
- Easy to walk to the beach and shops
- Great value for money
- Room is clean and modern
- Good appliances - AC, kettle, microwave
- Complimentary coffee and tea
- Spacious room with desk and bench
- Umbrellas, beach mats, towels available
- Staff organized COVID checks for us
- Good laundry service
- Close to the airport
- Sometimes wifi cut out, but not very often
We loved our stay at Ideo! The staff is so friendly, the room is so nice, and it's near the beach, walking trails, restaurants, and shops. The room is spacious and clean with good, working appliances and a beautiful view of the garden. If we are ever back in Phuket we will definitely stay here again!
5.0 Standard Double Bed (Room Only)
Positives
Negatives
- Great service and staff
- Super clearn and comfortable
- Awesome location
Great location with few people around. So thankful for the caring staff and clean rooms! Love this!!
5.0 Standard Double Bed (Room Only)
Positives
Negatives
- Warm staff , pampering services , sunny smiles :)
- Nothing to say as negative , everything is perfect !
Thank you to "Miss Mon" and her staff for their warm and smiling welcome throughout my stay, the room was great ,the atmosphere is family with simple peoples , we do not feel at all in a hotel, but more in a guest house with attentive service, everything I love! Thanks again and keep it up! would not change a thing :)