ナイヤンパークリゾート - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

予約リクエストにより、優先的にナイヤンパークリゾート 直接連絡し、 ナイヤンパークリゾートが直接支払いを回収します。

Hotel Refund Policy cancelled with in 7 days

部屋 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. 特別オファー 見るために要求をクリックしてください 最大 2 Adults デラックスルーム（無料の片道空港送迎） 27 m² ฿27,900 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿22,500 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿17,500 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿10,500 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿7,500 - 1st Day Test & Go 予約をリクエストする ファストリクエスト（2クリック） BOOKMARK 特別オファー 見るために要求をクリックしてください 最大 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant デラックスファミリー 40 m² ฿60,000 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿43,000 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿35,000 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿18,500 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿9,500 - 1st Day Test & Go 予約をリクエストする ファストリクエスト（2クリック） BOOKMARK

すべてのパッケージは14日間滞在します。プーケットビューレストランでのABF /無料の1日シティツアーと2名様分のディナー1回。

アメニティ/機能 Free pick up / drop off from Phuket international Airport ( 1 way )

スコア 4.5 /5 優れた に基づく 1 レビュー 評価 1 優れた 0 とても良い 0 平均 0 貧しい 0 ひどい

🇨🇭 Gottlieb Jud に到着しました 23/01/2022 4.5 Deluxe Room (Free 1-Way Airport Transfer) ポジティブ Beautiful Resort and quiet ネガ In need of refurbishment some parts a beautiful set-up Resort in a Nature surrounding and tranquil area. Because of Covid only Limited workforce for maintenance work...

