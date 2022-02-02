PHUKET TEST & GO

ナイヤンパークリゾート - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
9.1

11レビューによる評価
更新日 February 8, 2022
Naiyang Park Resort - Image 0
Naiyang Park Resort - Image 1
Naiyang Park Resort - Image 2
Naiyang Park Resort - Image 3
Naiyang Park Resort - Image 4
Naiyang Park Resort - Image 5
+14 写真
迅速な対応
฿5,000 保証金
REFUND POLICY
1 REVIEW

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

予約リクエストにより、優先的にナイヤンパークリゾート 直接連絡し、 ナイヤンパークリゾートが直接支払いを回収します。

Hotel Refund Policy

cancelled with in 7 days

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

特別オファー見るために要求をクリックしてください
最大 2 Adults
デラックスルーム（無料の片道空港送迎） 27
฿27,900 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿22,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿17,500 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿10,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
予約をリクエストする
ファストリクエスト（2クリック）
BOOKMARK
特別オファー見るために要求をクリックしてください
最大 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
デラックスファミリー 40
฿60,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿43,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿35,000 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿18,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿9,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
予約をリクエストする
ファストリクエスト（2クリック）
BOOKMARK

すべてのパッケージは14日間滞在します。プーケットビューレストランでのABF /無料の1日シティツアーと2名様分のディナー1回。

アメニティ/機能

  • Free pick up / drop off from Phuket international Airport ( 1 way )
スコア
4.5/5
優れた
に基づく 1 レビュー
評価
優れた
1
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
ナイヤンパークリゾートゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す ナイヤンパークリゾート
すべてのレビューを見る

🇨🇭Gottlieb Jud

でレビュー 02/02/2022
に到着しました 23/01/2022
4.5 Deluxe Room (Free 1-Way Airport Transfer)
ポジティブ     
  • Beautiful Resort and quiet
ネガ
  • In need of refurbishment some parts

a beautiful set-up Resort in a Nature surrounding and tranquil area. Because of Covid only Limited workforce for maintenance work...

フードメニュー画像

住所/地図

34/5 Tambon Sakoo, Thalang, Phuket, Naiyang, Phuket, Thailand, 83110

