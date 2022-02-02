ナイヤンパークリゾート - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
予約リクエストにより、優先的にナイヤンパークリゾート 直接連絡し、 ナイヤンパークリゾートが直接支払いを回収します。
Hotel Refund Policy
cancelled with in 7 days
部屋
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
デラックスルーム（無料の片道空港送迎） 27m²
฿27,900 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿22,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿17,500 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿10,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
デラックスファミリー 40m²
฿60,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿43,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿35,000 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿18,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿9,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
すべてのパッケージは14日間滞在します。プーケットビューレストランでのABF /無料の1日シティツアーと2名様分のディナー1回。
アメニティ/機能
- Free pick up / drop off from Phuket international Airport ( 1 way )
ナイヤンパークリゾート
